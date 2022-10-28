JEFFERSON CITY — Three persons from St. Charles were hurt, one of them seriously, in a traffic crash on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 33-year-old Patrica Panzica was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by helicopter for treatment of serious injuries. Two other occupants of a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan suffered moderate injuries: the driver, 39-year-old Blair M. Panzica, and a three-year-old girl. They were both transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis ambulance.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO