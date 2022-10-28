Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloomsdale Elementary holds annual Career Day
BLOOMSDALE — Recently, fifth grade students at Bloomsdale Elementary School visited local businesses as part of their annual Career Day. Students met with professionals from industrial and engineering technology, health services, business management and marketing, veterinarian, human services, and banking. They learned about making goat cheese, asked questions about...
Sample Ballots for the November 8 General Election in the River Region Counties
STE. GENEVIEVE – The sample ballots for the three counties in the River Region are now available here.
Saturday I-55 crash injures three St. Charles residents
JEFFERSON CITY — Three persons from St. Charles were hurt, one of them seriously, in a traffic crash on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 33-year-old Patrica Panzica was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by helicopter for treatment of serious injuries. Two other occupants of a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan suffered moderate injuries: the driver, 39-year-old Blair M. Panzica, and a three-year-old girl. They were both transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis ambulance.
Perryville’s Legion Lake to be stocked with rainbow trout
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout in four southeast Missouri waters – Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake, and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.
Chester High School has four Illinois State Scholars
CHESTER — Chester High School Counselor, Casey Hawkins, is pleased to announce that four students from the Chester High School graduating Class of 2023 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars. Those students include Chelsea August, Jacob Handel, Briley Miles, and Will Schuwerk. Chelsea August is the daughter of...
Wentzville man hurt in I-55 crash
JEFFERSON CITY — A 51-year-old Wentzville man suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle traffic crash on I-55 in Perry County Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Vincent A. Timmerberg was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau by ambulance. The patrol reports Timmerberg was the...
MSHP reports
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest report. 28-year-old Ashlyn S. Graham of Bloomsdale at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson County on a warrant out of Arnold for shoplifting. She was being held in Arnold pending the posting of bond. 43-year-old Lisa Fenwick of...
Chester School Board to meet in special session Tuesday
CHESTER – A special meeting of the Chester School District Board of Education will be held Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the High School Family & Consumer Science Classroom (217B) located at 1901 Swanwick Street, Chester, IL. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order and Roll Call. 2....
