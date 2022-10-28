Read full article on original website
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Canaan, CT
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
‘Bag Man’ Punches Straphanger in Unprovoked Subway AttackBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Tattoo Crook Helps Himself to CashBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Early voting: Lawler holds ‘Back the Blue’ rally; former President Clinton stumps for Maloney
Those registered to vote in New York and have not applied to vote absentee are eligible to vote early starting today until Nov. 6.
fox5ny.com
Rev. Calvin Butts, pastor of Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church dies
NEW YORK - Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who was the pastor at Harlem's historic Abyssinian Baptist Church has died, the church announced on Friday. "The Butts Family and entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers for us in our bereavement," a statement read. Butts spent 50 years...
riverjournalonline.com
Edge-on-Hudson Dedicates Expansive Waterfront Park to Village of Sleepy Hollow
A stunning new park along the Hudson River waterfront is now open to the public. The Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk at Edge-on-Hudson was formally dedicated to the Village of Sleepy Hollow in a ceremony along the waterfront on October 31, attended by State, County, and local officials. The Halloween day ceremony, appropriate for the Village of Sleepy Hollow which has emerged as one of the country’s most popular Halloween Season destinations, was all treat and no trick – as the park restores access to a section of the Hudson River that has been inaccessible to the community for more than a century. Designed by internationally renowned Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects, the RiverWalk allows visitors to stroll along the waterfront from River Street in Sleepy Hollow as far north as the historic 1883 lighthouse. Phase Two construction of the Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk, which will continue north to Kingsland Point Park, is expected to begin in 2023. A temporary path from the Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk at Edge-on-Hudson to Kingsland Point Park has been established in the meantime.
New York Teacher Stole Funds From Hudson Valley Youth Club
A Hudson Valley teacher is accused of stealing around $100,000 from a youth club. On Friday, On October 21, 2022, members of the Town of Ramapo Police Detective Bureau arrested 35-year-old Yan Garcia of Hillburn, New York, following a 6-month investigation. Rockland County Man Accused of Stealing From Ramapo Valley...
Tour the New England Mansion Ivana Trump Won in the Divorce That Just Won’t Sell
It's a stunning, 20,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, perched on its own semi-private peninsula, so why won't it sell? The current owners have been trying to sell it since 2014, and after being pulled off the market for a bit, it's back at almost half the price. The current...
theexaminernews.com
New Senate District Draws Assembly Staffer, Mayor to Face Off
Democrat Julie Shiroishi is running against Republican Poughkeepsie Mayor Robert Rolison in the newly-created 39th Senate District, which spans Putnam Valley and Philipstown in Putnam County and parts of Dutchess and Orange counties. Since 2007, Shiroishi has lived in Beacon with her husband, an English professor at John Jay College,...
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
Montclair, NJ Mayor Sean Spiller is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?
Montclair Township Mayor Sean Spiller at an event in 2021. The mayor is considered an up-and-comer in New Jersey politics, and a potential future gubernatorial candidate. Mayor Sean Spiller finds himself connected, directly or indirectly, to several accusations of poor governance. [ more › ]
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC
From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
Letitia James and NYC attorney Michael Henry square off for NY attorney general
Albany, N.Y. — In the backdrop of a midterm election dominated by a contentious gubernatorial race and a battle for Congress, state Attorney General Letitia James is facing her first reelection challenge after she had briefly pursued but then abruptly bowed out of a run for governor. Elections for...
theexaminernews.com
Fleming, Ellner Compete for Albano Putnam Legislature Seat
Putnam County Legislator Carl Albano is vacating his District 5 seat after 12 years, opening the door for a new member on the nine-member board that currently has only one Democrat. Vying for the position is former Kent Supervisor Maureen Fleming, who is running on the Democratic and Tax Watch...
Missing New York Hiker Stuck In Hudson Valley Pond For 17 Hours
A hiker who went missing somehow ended up being saved in a pond in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday just before 6:30 a.m., the Thiells Fire Department was called for help in finding a hiker who went missing early Friday afternoon. Hiker Goes Missing Near Rockland County, Orange County Border.
themontclairgirl.com
This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line
Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
Photos: Iconic New York Concert Venue Getting Massive Overhaul
Heads up, summer concerts are about to get a multi-million dollar upgrade in New York. Here's what we can expect. There is definitely no shortage of amazing spaces for live music in New York. From the historic Bethel Woods to the world famous Madison Square Garden and everywhere in between (looking at you, beautiful Bardavon Opera House), world-famous acts love to make regular appearances all over our state. Luckily, another one of our most famous venues is getting a massive overhaul.
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York & This Time It’s Not in the City
Jackpot! Someone hit the Powerball in New York and the winning ticket wasn't sold in the city for once. Six lucky lottery players won the million-dollar second-place price, including one from New York. The winning Powerball numbers of the Wednesday, October 26 drawing were:. 19-36-37-46-56 +24. The winning tickets were...
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
riverjournalonline.com
Restaurant Crawl Set for November 5 in Dobbs Ferry, Hastings-on-Hudson, and Irvington
Make it a day of art appreciation as well, with the free River Arts Studio Tour running from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. showing the spaces where Rivertowns visual artists create their works. Make sure to pop into downtown businesses and make note of all the retail offerings available for...
Need Early Voting Info for Dutchess NY and Ulster NY? Here it is!
Election Day is November 8, 2022. How is the day of Election Day selected? It is always the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. The earliest voting could take place is November 2, the latest would-be November 8. For 2022, the first Monday in November is the 7th, so Election Day is 11/8/2022.
‘Massive’ Facility Coming To Hudson Valley, New York, Many Jobs
It's official, a "massive" facility is being built in the region. Officials say it's "one of the biggest economic opportunities in the Hudson Valley in decades." Cresco Labs is set to break ground on its "massive" cannabis facility in the Hudson Valley on Thursday, Oct. 27. Massive Cannabis Facility Breaking...
