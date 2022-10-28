ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briarcliff Manor, NY

fox5ny.com

Rev. Calvin Butts, pastor of Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church dies

NEW YORK - Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who was the pastor at Harlem's historic Abyssinian Baptist Church has died, the church announced on Friday. "The Butts Family and entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers for us in our bereavement," a statement read. Butts spent 50 years...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverjournalonline.com

Edge-on-Hudson Dedicates Expansive Waterfront Park to Village of Sleepy Hollow

A stunning new park along the Hudson River waterfront is now open to the public. The Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk at Edge-on-Hudson was formally dedicated to the Village of Sleepy Hollow in a ceremony along the waterfront on October 31, attended by State, County, and local officials. The Halloween day ceremony, appropriate for the Village of Sleepy Hollow which has emerged as one of the country’s most popular Halloween Season destinations, was all treat and no trick – as the park restores access to a section of the Hudson River that has been inaccessible to the community for more than a century. Designed by internationally renowned Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects, the RiverWalk allows visitors to stroll along the waterfront from River Street in Sleepy Hollow as far north as the historic 1883 lighthouse. Phase Two construction of the Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk, which will continue north to Kingsland Point Park, is expected to begin in 2023. A temporary path from the Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk at Edge-on-Hudson to Kingsland Point Park has been established in the meantime.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
theexaminernews.com

New Senate District Draws Assembly Staffer, Mayor to Face Off

Democrat Julie Shiroishi is running against Republican Poughkeepsie Mayor Robert Rolison in the newly-created 39th Senate District, which spans Putnam Valley and Philipstown in Putnam County and parts of Dutchess and Orange counties. Since 2007, Shiroishi has lived in Beacon with her husband, an English professor at John Jay College,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC

From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Fleming, Ellner Compete for Albano Putnam Legislature Seat

Putnam County Legislator Carl Albano is vacating his District 5 seat after 12 years, opening the door for a new member on the nine-member board that currently has only one Democrat. Vying for the position is former Kent Supervisor Maureen Fleming, who is running on the Democratic and Tax Watch...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
themontclairgirl.com

This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line

Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
94.3 Lite FM

Photos: Iconic New York Concert Venue Getting Massive Overhaul

Heads up, summer concerts are about to get a multi-million dollar upgrade in New York. Here's what we can expect. There is definitely no shortage of amazing spaces for live music in New York. From the historic Bethel Woods to the world famous Madison Square Garden and everywhere in between (looking at you, beautiful Bardavon Opera House), world-famous acts love to make regular appearances all over our state. Luckily, another one of our most famous venues is getting a massive overhaul.
WANTAGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished

I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
MIDDLETOWN, NY

