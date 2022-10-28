Ravens 27, Bucs 22: Full highlights of Tampa Bay's Week 8 loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers let an early lead slip away, and couldn’t finish off a late comeback in Thursday night’s 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite a strong start on both sides of the ball, offensive struggles and inconsistency on defense led to a third straight defeat for the Bucs, this one in front of their home crowd and a national, prime-time audience.

Watch the video above for full highlights from Thursday night’s game.