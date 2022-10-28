ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Ravens 27, Bucs 22: Full highlights of Tampa Bay's Week 8 loss

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KXGBI_0iq8huxT00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers let an early lead slip away, and couldn’t finish off a late comeback in Thursday night’s 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite a strong start on both sides of the ball, offensive struggles and inconsistency on defense led to a third straight defeat for the Bucs, this one in front of their home crowd and a national, prime-time audience.

Watch the video above for full highlights from Thursday night’s game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Morning After...the Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth round picks, along with linebacker A.J. Klein. General manager Ryan Poles made a huge statement in trading two of the Bears’ defensive leaders in Smith and Robert Quinn (who was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles last week). Poles is rebuilding for the future, and Chicago now has nine draft picks heading into 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: This Rutgers football quarterback recruit has thrown 26 touchdowns his senior season (and just one interception)

Class of 2023 quarterback Van Weber is a name to watch, especially with the senior season he is having. A standout at Rutherford High School (Rutherford, N.J.), Weber visited Rutgers earlier this season for the 66-7 win over Wagner. On Friday, Rutherford beat Mahwah 42-14 in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 2 quarterfinals. Weber started the scoring for Rutherford with a 65-yard touchdown pass. With the win, Rutherford is now 9-0. On the season, he has completed 101 of his 144 passing attempts. He has 1,722 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and an interception. Last week in a win over Wood-Ridge, Weber was 14-of-21,...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where the Lions rank in statistical metrics after Week 8

Eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season have played out. It’s not quite the halfway point in a 17-game schedule, but it’s still a nice breaking point in the season. The Detroit Lions currently sit at 1-6, the NFL’s worst record. Every other team except the 1-5-1 Houston Texans has managed two or more wins through the first eight weeks. How the Lions sunk to that point is a complex equation, but the combination of stats and figures leading there tells a pretty strong story.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How do Chiefs HC Andy Reid's teams perform after the bye week?

Extra time to prepare has been a boon for Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid since the bye week was implemented back in 1990. Part of it has probably been the fact that the extra time has allowed players to get rested and healthy. Reid’s teams also do what they call a “self-scout” during the bye week to help address their weaknesses and fortify their strengths in every facet of the game. Reid doesn’t necessarily believe there’s any rhyme or reason to the success he’s had at the bye week, the success is notable.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tanking Rankings Entering Week 9

Lions' den remains atop Tanking Rankings (USA TODAY Network) The Detroit Lions flirted with victory. However, the NFC North doormats managed to let Miami rally so it kept its place at the top of the Tanking Rankings. Next up for Dan Campbell's crew is another team with a Tanking Ranking spot — surprisingly, it's Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. (Stats via of Tankathon.com.)15. Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1, (strength of schedule: .520) (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports) The Colts found another way to lose, this time late against Washington. Hopefully, a quarterback will be available when they choose in the first round. Sam Ehlinger...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy