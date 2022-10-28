Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk’s first move was to fire Twitter’s CEO—their texts show how their relationship quickly grew strained
Months before closing his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter and immediately pushing out its leaders, Elon Musk texted Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and its chairman, Bret Taylor, with some friendly banter following a dinner meeting between the three men. “Great dinner,” Musk wrote in early April, paired with a...
Trevor Noah Taunts Elon Musk Over ‘Embarrassing’ Reversal After 1 Day At Twitter
Trevor Noah said Elon Musk talked big about free speech at Twitter, but that all changed the day he actually took control of the company, which he bought in a $44 billion deal. Musk sent a message to advertisers this week, saying that despite his claims to turn the site...
Elon Musk Hails Pranksters After They Pretend to Be Fired Twitter Employees
Elon Musk has saluted "one of the best trolls ever," after two pranksters convinced journalists they were Twitter employees who he had just fired. The Tesla and SpaceX boss completed his purchase of Twitter on Thursday in a $44 billion deal, which he'd previously tried to walk away from. Almost...
Elon Musk Now 'Rules' Five Companies After Twitter Purchase - And He Even Brings a Sink to Twitter HQ
Elon Musk is a man that keeps sinking his money into more companies. This time, it’s Twitter, after fulfilling the original intention to buy it. Elon Musk even brings a sink to the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco to amuse himself prior to buying the company once and for all.
Elon Musk Responds After Pranksters Posing As Laid-Off Twitter Employees Fool Media Outlets
After closing the $44 billion Twitter Inc TWTR buyout, Elon Musk's stance on Twitter employees is anticipated to be one of the most significant steps as he takes over the company. A report suggests he has no plans to cut staff, but he did not explicitly rule out layoffs. Amidst...
Nymag.com
3 Days That Changed Twitter Forever: Takeaways From Elon Musk’s Chaotic Weekend
That bang! klang! bang! you heard this weekend was the sound of Twitter going Elon Musk, a confusing and violent three-day period where the venerable social media network was subsumed into the consciousness of the world’s richest internet troll. After six months of litigation trying to get out of the deal, all of a sudden Twitter was very much remolded to be like its new Chief Twit. Just like that, there were major firings, pranks on the media, reports of a $20 verified tier, the spread of fake news, threats of litigation against the company’s former leaders, and the possibility of bringing back Vine to compete with TikTok. It wasn’t so much a blur as a frenetic pummeling by the new management. The Old Twitter is dead, but the chaos here still has some reasoning to it. After all, Musk still has to make money here — if not for himself, then for the investors who knowingly “overpaid” just to be part of this team of backers. Here’s what we learned about the future of Twitter this weekend:
Nymag.com
New Twitter Owner Tweets, Then Deletes Pelosi-Attack Conspiracy Theory
Billionaire and newly minted social-media mogul Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit” after taking control of the company on Thursday. On Sunday, he offered a fresh demonstration of why it wasn’t just a play on words. At 5:15 in the morning, the new Twitter...
Twitter official: Some content enforcement work frozen after Musk acquisition
A top Twitter official confirmed that some content enforcement work on the platform has been frozen following Elon Musk’s purchase of the company, which was finalized late last week. Yoel Roth, the head of safety and integrity for Twitter, tweeted on Tuesday in response to a Bloomberg story that...
TechCrunch
Twitter will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8
“The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on November 08, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a),” the filing reads. It...
Musk is using his Tesla tech chiefs to help him inspect Twitter—and that could be misappropriating corporate assets
Elon Musk purchased Twitter for more than it’s worth—by his own admission to prevent the suppression of conservative voices. Now he needs the help of Tesla software coders to make a return on that investment. Elon Musk is reportedly engaging Tesla software engineers to improve Twitter, diverting shareholder...
americanmilitarynews.com
See here: Journalists, others lose their minds at Musk owning Twitter
Twitter has been Elon Musk’s company for less than 24 hours, and verified “blue-check” users on the platform, including journalists, expressed fear and loathing over the ownership. Taylor Lorenz, a technology columnist for the Washington Post and former New York Times reporter, tweeted that it seemed like...
CNET
Europe Warns Twitter's Elon Musk: The Bird Flies by Our Rules
Elon Musk, new owner of Twitter, has big plans for the future of the social media company, but regulators are already warning him not to get ahead of himself. After apparently closing the $44 billion sale of Twitter on Thursday, Musk tweeted: "the bird is freed." But within hours, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton retweeted Musk with a reminder: "In Europe, the bird will fly by our rules." Breton added the hashtag #DSA, referencing the incoming Digital Services Act, which lays out the rules for social media companies operating in Europe.
White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Re-Banned From Twitter
White nationalist Nicholas Fuentes was re-banned from Twitter on Saturday after he and other right-wingers jumped the gun by creating new Twitter accounts, hoping to return to the platform now owned by Elon Musk. Fuentes, who created the new account @spookygoblin8 earlier in the week, is the latest in a very long line of far-right users who have resurfaced on the platform, only to be tossed off again. Fuentes didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment. On Friday, right-wing radio host Stew Peters was also suspended after he returned to the platform. “Time will tell if Elon Musk’s Twitter will actually allow the free exchange of ideas,” he told The Daily Beast afterward. Musk said in a Friday tweet that “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints” and that until the group meets, there will be “no major content decisions or account reinstatements.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Elon Musk Gets A Piece Of Advice From Raoul Pal As He Takes Over Twitter: 'Society Will Break Apart If AI Proliferates'
Economist Raoul Pal on Friday took to Twitter to discuss the need for content moderation and the perils of relying solely on artificial intelligence, or AI. We need blockchain ID and content authentication urgently, Pal said. Incidentally, Elon Musk, suggested after taking over Twitter, Inc. TWTR the social media platform...
LeBron James Comments On Elon Musk Taking Over Twitter
LeBron takes to task those who believe hate speech is free speech
Zuckerberg's Meta Crashes to 25th Largest Company Overnight
Facebook's parent company Meta (META) has been struggling with online advertising spending drops, competition from TikTok, and increasing uneasiness and skepticism about the future of the Metaverse. In this environment, the company reported third-quarter earnings yesterday that spooked investors, evidenced by Meta's 24% drop in stock value the next morning,...
TechCrunch
Elon Musk completes Twitter purchase, Meta’s in trouble and it’s time to admit self-driving cars ain’t gonna happen
If you want this goodness in your inbox every Saturday, head on over here to sign up. Now, let’s get to it. most read (Elon edition, somewhat) Elon did it: He bought Twitter. The $44 billion acquisition closed this week and on day 1, the platform’s new owner “cleaned house,” Taylor and Amanda write, firing CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and head of legal, policy and trust Vijaya Gadde. The purchase capped off months of ups and downs, and this week was no different. Darrell rounded up some highlights.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk brings customer service to Twitter
Elon Musk started his Halloween weekend off by bringing customer service to Twitter. After taking ownership of the social media platform, he has gotten to work addressing everything from election censorship to looking into accounts being wrongfully accused of violating Twitter’s rules. The new Chief Twit is well known for listening to the feedback received from his customers. The Tesla Cybertruck is a great example of this.
'I Did It To Try To Help Humanity': Elon Musk Pens Open Letter About Twitter Deal, Says Failure Is A 'Very Real Possibility'
The billionaire has until 5 p.m. EST on Friday to close on his acquisition of the social media platform.
zycrypto.com
DOGE’s Chances Of Being Merged With Twitter Soar As Hoskinson Proposes Making Dogecoin A Cardano Sidechain
Charles Hoskinson seeks to make ADA a part of Elon Musk-owned Twitter, along with the popular meme token Dogecoin (DOGE). Now that Musk has finalized his $44B Twitter takeover, the Cardano founder is convinced that the social media platform will soon adopt DOGE — as the Tesla billionaire has alluded to on multiple occasions.
