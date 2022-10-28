That bang! klang! bang! you heard this weekend was the sound of Twitter going Elon Musk, a confusing and violent three-day period where the venerable social media network was subsumed into the consciousness of the world’s richest internet troll. After six months of litigation trying to get out of the deal, all of a sudden Twitter was very much remolded to be like its new Chief Twit. Just like that, there were major firings, pranks on the media, reports of a $20 verified tier, the spread of fake news, threats of litigation against the company’s former leaders, and the possibility of bringing back Vine to compete with TikTok. It wasn’t so much a blur as a frenetic pummeling by the new management. The Old Twitter is dead, but the chaos here still has some reasoning to it. After all, Musk still has to make money here — if not for himself, then for the investors who knowingly “overpaid” just to be part of this team of backers. Here’s what we learned about the future of Twitter this weekend:

