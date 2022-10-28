ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Nymag.com

3 Days That Changed Twitter Forever: Takeaways From Elon Musk’s Chaotic Weekend

That bang! klang! bang! you heard this weekend was the sound of Twitter going Elon Musk, a confusing and violent three-day period where the venerable social media network was subsumed into the consciousness of the world’s richest internet troll. After six months of litigation trying to get out of the deal, all of a sudden Twitter was very much remolded to be like its new Chief Twit. Just like that, there were major firings, pranks on the media, reports of a $20 verified tier, the spread of fake news, threats of litigation against the company’s former leaders, and the possibility of bringing back Vine to compete with TikTok. It wasn’t so much a blur as a frenetic pummeling by the new management. The Old Twitter is dead, but the chaos here still has some reasoning to it. After all, Musk still has to make money here — if not for himself, then for the investors who knowingly “overpaid” just to be part of this team of backers. Here’s what we learned about the future of Twitter this weekend:
New Twitter Owner Tweets, Then Deletes Pelosi-Attack Conspiracy Theory

Billionaire and newly minted social-media mogul Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit” after taking control of the company on Thursday. On Sunday, he offered a fresh demonstration of why it wasn’t just a play on words. At 5:15 in the morning, the new Twitter...
TechCrunch

Twitter will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8

“The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on November 08, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a),” the filing reads. It...
americanmilitarynews.com

See here: Journalists, others lose their minds at Musk owning Twitter

Twitter has been Elon Musk’s company for less than 24 hours, and verified “blue-check” users on the platform, including journalists, expressed fear and loathing over the ownership. Taylor Lorenz, a technology columnist for the Washington Post and former New York Times reporter, tweeted that it seemed like...
CNET

Europe Warns Twitter's Elon Musk: The Bird Flies by Our Rules

Elon Musk, new owner of Twitter, has big plans for the future of the social media company, but regulators are already warning him not to get ahead of himself. After apparently closing the $44 billion sale of Twitter on Thursday, Musk tweeted: "the bird is freed." But within hours, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton retweeted Musk with a reminder: "In Europe, the bird will fly by our rules." Breton added the hashtag #DSA, referencing the incoming Digital Services Act, which lays out the rules for social media companies operating in Europe.
TheDailyBeast

White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Re-Banned From Twitter

White nationalist Nicholas Fuentes was re-banned from Twitter on Saturday after he and other right-wingers jumped the gun by creating new Twitter accounts, hoping to return to the platform now owned by Elon Musk. Fuentes, who created the new account @spookygoblin8 earlier in the week, is the latest in a very long line of far-right users who have resurfaced on the platform, only to be tossed off again. Fuentes didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment. On Friday, right-wing radio host Stew Peters was also suspended after he returned to the platform. “Time will tell if Elon Musk’s Twitter will actually allow the free exchange of ideas,” he told The Daily Beast afterward. Musk said in a Friday tweet that “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints” and that until the group meets, there will be “no major content decisions or account reinstatements.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
TheStreet

Zuckerberg's Meta Crashes to 25th Largest Company Overnight

Facebook's parent company Meta (META) has been struggling with online advertising spending drops, competition from TikTok, and increasing uneasiness and skepticism about the future of the Metaverse. In this environment, the company reported third-quarter earnings yesterday that spooked investors, evidenced by Meta's 24% drop in stock value the next morning,...
Elon Musk completes Twitter purchase, Meta’s in trouble and it’s time to admit self-driving cars ain’t gonna happen

If you want this goodness in your inbox every Saturday, head on over here to sign up. Now, let’s get to it. most read (Elon edition, somewhat) Elon did it: He bought Twitter. The $44 billion acquisition closed this week and on day 1, the platform’s new owner “cleaned house,” Taylor and Amanda write, firing CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and head of legal, policy and trust Vijaya Gadde. The purchase capped off months of ups and downs, and this week was no different. Darrell rounded up some highlights.
teslarati.com

Elon Musk brings customer service to Twitter

Elon Musk started his Halloween weekend off by bringing customer service to Twitter. After taking ownership of the social media platform, he has gotten to work addressing everything from election censorship to looking into accounts being wrongfully accused of violating Twitter’s rules. The new Chief Twit is well known for listening to the feedback received from his customers. The Tesla Cybertruck is a great example of this.

