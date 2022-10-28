Read full article on original website
FBI has investigated threats against Nancy Pelosi for years, new report finds
A suspect is facing charges after assaulting Paul Pelosi in his home while looking for his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). However, this attack was just the culmination of numerous threats against the speaker going back years. Federal records obtained by USA Today revealed the U.S. Capitol Police had notified the FBI of threats against Pelosi at least four times from 2013 to 2017. However, the report noted federal prosecutors very rarely pursued charges. While USA Today noted violent threats have been commonplace among both Democratic and Republican leaders, Pelosi has become a common target over the past decade. Others who faced threats include...
Johnson, Barnes go on attack in US Senate race in Wisconsin
BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, emerging from a private meeting last week with business executives at a massive foundry-turned-tech hub, smiled despite what he said was a difficult conversation about inflation, high energy prices, staffing shortages and rising crime. “We had a very good discussion, even though it wasn’t particularly uplifting, because the reality right now is concerning,” Johnson said. As one of the nation’s critical U.S. Senate races nears an end, Johnson has reason to feel confident. All those negatives stand to work well for him and his party in a midterm election in which voters typically blame the party that holds the White House. And Johnson is hammering those themes in what amounts to his closing argument for voters to give him a third term over Democrat Mandela Barnes, the lieutenant governor. “These people are fundamentally destroying this country,” Johnson said of Barnes and Democrats at a campaign stop Monday. “They have to be stopped. They need to be defeated. They need a real shellacking.”
Supreme Court Justice John Roberts puts temporary hold on releasing Trump’s tax records
Chief Justice Roberts asked for a Nov. 10 response to his decision to put a hold on releasing former President Donald Trump's tax records.
