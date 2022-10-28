Read full article on original website
Pence says Trump's decision to deny 2020 election results was 'a new low'
In an excerpt from his book ‘So Help Me God,’ former Vice President Mike Pence blamed former President Donald Trump for the events of Jan. 6, saying that meetings, where Trump’s advisers urged him to deny the election results, were “a new low.”
Republicans urged to condemn antisemitism from Kanye West and other supporters
Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz criticized for not publicly condemning remarks by West and Doug Mastriano
