Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Political pressures divide, inflame response to Pelosi attack
The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband Paul Pelosi has been met with finger-pointing over who’s to blame for political violence, fueling partisan tensions in the week before the midterm elections that will decide if the Speaker and her fellow Democrats keep or lose control of the House. The brutal assault has kindled […]
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookmakers are offering odds on the Democrats winning at least 55 Senate seats next week, in what would be a major upset.
Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans are funneling resources and determination into a law-and-order campaign for governor of New Mexico led by a local TV celebrity with a hard-line message about criminal justice — hoping to dislodge an incumbent Democrat who staunchly defends abortion access. New Mexico is...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
New CNN Primetime Anchor Struggling in Ratings
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Jake Tapper, who has been moved to a key primetime timeslot on CNN over the past weeks, has been struggling with ratings in his early days, according to CNBC.
A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died
Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
