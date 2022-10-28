ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Political pressures divide, inflame response to Pelosi attack

The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband Paul Pelosi has been met with finger-pointing over who’s to blame for political violence, fueling partisan tensions in the week before the midterm elections that will decide if the Speaker and her fellow Democrats keep or lose control of the House. The brutal assault has kindled […]
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died

Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
