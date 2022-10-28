Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 7 Games In First Half Of November
As it does each month, Microsoft adds and removes titles from the Game Pass library. To kick off November, Microsoft has confirmed the Game Pass titles that will exit the service over the first half of the month. A total of seven games are leaving Game Pass in the first...
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass November Lineup Adds Return To Monkey Island, Pentiment, And Vampire Survivors
Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass games arriving in November, which include a few standout indie games, a brand-new adventure from Obsidian Entertainment, and a cult-classic IP. The biggest games of the new lineup include Vampire Survivors on November 8. Return to Monkey Island on November...
Gamespot
Fortnite Pickle Rick Back Bling Is Free From In-Game Challenges
Among the many adventures of Rick and Morty, it's the former's time spent as a preserved cucumber that is probably the most famous. Naturally, that means Pickle Rick is now coming to Fortnite. Even better for fans, the Pickle Rick back bling is free--provided you first complete a few in-game challenges. Here's how to get it.
Gamespot
Last Chance To Snag 8 Steam Deck-Ready Games For $10
Fanatical has yet another new build-your-own bundle deal available, this time for up to 8 Steam games for just $10 through the Play on the Go Bundle. This bundle expires today, October 31, at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, so make sure to check it out before it's gone.
Gamespot
EA Motive's Iron Man Game Enters Playtesting Phase
EA Motive's Iron Man game has reportedly entered a phase of playtesting, just a month after it was first announced. According to Insider Gaming, testing sessions will be held from October 31 to November 2 and will also feature feedback sessions that discuss how the game will play, what modes it will offer users to explore, plot points, and more.
Gamespot
WoW: Dragonflight Twitch Drops Include A Free Dragon Mount
Blizzard will soon be giving away free in-game goodies for World of Warcraft in the form of Twitch Drops, with a mount, pet, and in-game toy all up for grabs. As detailed in a new blog post, the first phase of the promotion will start on November 15 with the arrival of the second phase of the Dragonflight pre-patch. Between November 15-17, players who have connected their Battle.net account to their Twitch account and watch four hours of WoW content on a channel that has drops enabled will be able to earn the Dragon Kite in-game pet.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, Patch Notes, Catalyst, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 kicks off tomorrow, adding playable character Catalyst, battle royale map Broken Moon, and a whole lot more (as detailed in the Apex Legends Season 15 patch notes). Ahead of the start of Season 15, we've collected and detailed everything there is to know about what you can expect to see.
Gamespot
Infinity Ward Disables Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Attachment Tuning Due To Crashes
Tuning your attachments in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a fun way to make your weapon behave exactly as you want, but it also has an unfortunate side effect: making the game crash. Infinity Ward announced on Twitter that attachment tuning in Modern Warfare 2 is disabled "until further notice" due to this crashing problem.
Gamespot
Apex Legends: Eclipse Battle Pass Trailer
Bewitch your enemies with the Eclipse Battle Pass. Complete Daily and Weekly challenges and earn new themed rewards like Legendary skins for Ash, Revenant and the HAVOC, Epic skins for Catalyst, Seer and Loba, Reactive skins for the Charge Rifle and more! Buy the Eclipse Battle Pass Now, or jump ahead with the bundle to instantly unlock the first 25 levels.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Weapons - Best Loadouts
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 boasts a ton of weapons and attachments to gear up with, and sometimes customizing the most optimal weapon loadout in the Gunsmith can be a bit overwhelming. Here we recommend some of Modern Warfare 2's best multiplayer weapon loadouts to help get you started in multiplayer.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2's Mei Temporarily Disabled Due To Ice Wall Bug
Blizzard has announced it is temporarily disabling Mei from Overwatch 2 following reports of bugs associated with her Ice Wall ability. According to the statement, these bugs have allowed players to reach unintended locations. The team is currently working to address the issues and aims to have the Arctic explorer back in play on November 15.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Includes Toggleable Tinnitus Setting
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 includes a tinnitus setting that players can toggle on and off. The optional effect, which simulates the real-life ringing in ears that can be caused by close proximity to explosions and gunfire, is a fun addition to the franchise that's been around for some form or fashion for years now.
Gamespot
Dark Knights of Steel #8 - War of the Three Kingdoms
The battle between the Three Kingdoms has begun in brutal fashion, and to call the opening salvo anything less than shocking is an understatement!. Can the Trinity stop further bloodshed? Or has all-out war truly begun?
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Patch Notes Reveal A Revamped UI, But No Legend Tweaks
Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse, is set to launch tomorrow, and developer Respawn Entertainment just posted the upcoming season's patch notes in a new blog on EA's official Apex Legends website. Of course, much of the changes aren't too shocking--the notes mention more about the new Broken Moon map, including the other two maps that will be in rotation this season: World's Edge and Olympus. This confirms players won't be seeing Storm Point or Kings Canyon in standard battle royale mode, at least not for the first half of the season.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Ash Legend Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions went live last week, debuting a new battle pass and Seasonal Store, along with a plethora of limited-time events. But the star of the season is, of course, Ash: a human-turned-simulacrum who made her debut in Titanfall 2, then joined the Apex Games in Season 11 before making her way over to mobile.
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village Shadow Of Rose DLC - Where To Find The Three Masks
Resident Evil Village's DLC, The Winter's Expansion is here, including additional Mercenaries content and a new short campaign to playthrough starring Ethan Winter's daughter, Rose Winters. Shortly after the opening sequence of the DLC you will find yourself in Lady Dimitrescu's castle, tasked with finding three masks to obtain a crystal. Here's where you can find all three masks.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Character Guides: Tips And Strategies For Each Legend
Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale that emphasizes teamwork above anything else, pitting various duo or trio teams against one another to see who will be the last squad standing. With the game's character-driven focus, each Legend you can choose from offers their squad an array of unique abilities that can help them become the victors.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok: The Mythology Behind Odin & Freya
The tale of Odin and Freya, both in legend and the game, is a fraught one, and will lie at the center of God of War Ragnarok. So let’s look at the history of Odin and Freya in Norse Mythology, discuss how that compares to their God of War counterparts, and what that might mean for God of War Ragnarok.
Comments / 0