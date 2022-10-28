ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

elpasoheraldpost.com

Eight EPISD bands advance to area competition

Congratulations to the eight EPISD high school marching bands who advanced to area competition earlier this month at the UIL Marching Band competition. Three El Paso ISD schools – Franklin, Coronado and Irvin – will be vying for a spot at the state competition tomorrow, Oct. 29. Coronado and Franklin will compete in 6A in Odessa while Irvin heads to Abilene for the 4A competition.
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces Catholic School's Principal Adrian Galaz finishes Chicago Marathon

Las Cruces Catholic School (LCCS) Principal Adrian Galaz improved his running time in Chicago Marathon by about an hour, LCCS said on Facebook. Galaz clocked in at the Oct. 9, 2022 event at Grant Park in Chicago at 3 hours and 20 minutes. He raised $2,429 for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Last year, Galaz raised a like amount for the America Needs You nonprofit, which assists first-generation, low-income students in college. Visit www.facebook.com/LasCrucesCatholicSchool/photos/5474410485974689. LCCC will host “Roaring 20s,” its sixth annual scholarship gala, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave. Tickets are $125 each. Sponsorships are available. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit https://lccsonline.org/. Call 575-526-2517. St. Genevieve’s Parish broke ground on Las Cruces’ first parochial school May 3, 1927. May 3 is the date of the Feast of the Finding of the Holy Cross, from which the school took its name. The school was dedicated Sept. 14, 1927, the feast day of the Exultation of the Holy Cross. Visit https://lccsonline.org/.
KTSM

Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos, dive into Black cowboy culture, reap the harvest in Cloudcroft, catch a new opera, and scream for ice cream in Las Cruces. If you’re that person—or family—who’s really into Halloween, Los Alamos is the place to be this weekend, as the city’s annual Halloweekend event offers tons of holiday fun. On Friday, trick-or-treat on Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m., dress up your pup and hit the pet costume parade at 4:30 p.m. at the lawn near Boese Brothers, and get the little ones’ hands into some spooky science at the Bradbury Museum, or creepy-crawlies at the Nature Center, from 4 to 6 p.m. Brave souls can enter a haunted house at the Knights of Columbus/Colombian Club Hall from 6 to 9 p.m., and join in an 8 p.m. screening/performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Los Alamos Little Theater.
lorettoprax.org

Changes in leadership at Loretto Academy

Loretto Academy students began their fall semester on August 5 under the leadership of Principal Mr. Homero Silva and President Ms. Nicole Cobb. Since the beginning of the school year, new and returning Loretto students have enjoyed numerous opportunities to showcase their school spirit through various bonding activities. Through these...
lascrucesbulletin.com

A glimpse into the Purrple Cat Cafe

Silver City resident Vivian Savitt has been spending time in the Purrple Cat Cafe, on Trongate Road in Glasgow, Scotland and sent this image for our photo of the week. To submit your photos for the Photo of the Week feature in the Las Cruces eBulletin. Please send photos to elva@lascrucesbulletin.com.
KFOX 14

Centennial High School math teacher dies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
93.1 KISS FM

Best El Paso Neighborhoods to Go Trick or Treating

There's no greater Halloween tradition than putting on a costume and going house to house demanding homeowners fill your Walmart bag with candy. The trick to getting the best and most treats is finding the right neighborhood to pull off your legalized extortion. And by that, I mean the fancy schmancy communities with residents most likely to have the kind of coin it takes to purchase the good, name brand chocolates like Snickers and Kit Kat bars.
95.5 KLAQ

KLAQ Listeners React To A Possible Concert Cancellation

A health issue could jeopardize The El Paso Greta Van Fleet concert. At this point in time, there are NO plans to cancel the Greta Van Fleet show scheduled for November 8th in the Don Haskins Center. However, singer Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum and that has caused the band...
KTSM

Halloween safety tips for your furry friends

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services has offered some helpful pet tips to keep your furry friends safe during the spooky holiday. The following are some simple precautions from El Paso Animal Services to keep pets happy, healthy, and safe during Halloween: • Keep candy away and out of […]
El Paso News

Roxy’s Spooky Forecast: Cold front drops us to the 60s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday! 3 more days until Halloween!🦇👻🎃. Make sure you are staying bundled up for your Halloween weekend!🧥 We got a cold front last night dropping us down to the 60s!🥶. As of now it seems like we...
KTSM

Zoot Suit rolls into UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Luis Valdez’s classic play, Zoot Suit set to open at UTEP’s Wise Family Theater in November Members of UTEP’s Department of Theatre & Dance are set to bring the powerful production of Valdez’s classic play to the stage starting November 17th. “Join us for this experience that is rooted in song, […]
KVIA ABC-7

Hornedo Middle School teacher on leave after controversial comments

EL PASO, Texas -- EPISD has placed a teacher on administrative leave after she was heard making controversial comments in student-recorded cell phone videos. The videos recorded a conversation held in her class which discussed topics such as illegal immigration and Black Lives Matter. In an 8-minute recording that ABC-7 obtained, the teacher can be The post Hornedo Middle School teacher on leave after controversial comments appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA

Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week

EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
