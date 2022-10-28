Read full article on original website
St. Luke’s Country Fair and Dachshund Stampede continues annual tradition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The St. Luke’s Country Fair and Dachshund Stampede took place Saturday, Oct. 29, celebrating its annual tradition. This year’s country fair was from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in La Union, NM. Admission for the fair was a canned good for the local Food Bank. The Country Fair offered smoked […]
Savor The Swanky Spirits & Dinner At Ambar Inside The Plaza Hotel
Agave enthusiasts, if you are looking for a true culinary adventure, you must check out this one-of-a-kind Agave Spirits & Tasting Dinner in the heart of downtown El Paso. Enjoy an intimate 6-course tasting menu and agave pairing that promises to be an evening no agave connoisseur will want to miss.
elpasoheraldpost.com
Eight EPISD bands advance to area competition
Congratulations to the eight EPISD high school marching bands who advanced to area competition earlier this month at the UIL Marching Band competition. Three El Paso ISD schools – Franklin, Coronado and Irvin – will be vying for a spot at the state competition tomorrow, Oct. 29. Coronado and Franklin will compete in 6A in Odessa while Irvin heads to Abilene for the 4A competition.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Las Cruces Catholic School's Principal Adrian Galaz finishes Chicago Marathon
Las Cruces Catholic School (LCCS) Principal Adrian Galaz improved his running time in Chicago Marathon by about an hour, LCCS said on Facebook. Galaz clocked in at the Oct. 9, 2022 event at Grant Park in Chicago at 3 hours and 20 minutes. He raised $2,429 for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Last year, Galaz raised a like amount for the America Needs You nonprofit, which assists first-generation, low-income students in college. Visit www.facebook.com/LasCrucesCatholicSchool/photos/5474410485974689. LCCC will host “Roaring 20s,” its sixth annual scholarship gala, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave. Tickets are $125 each. Sponsorships are available. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit https://lccsonline.org/. Call 575-526-2517. St. Genevieve’s Parish broke ground on Las Cruces’ first parochial school May 3, 1927. May 3 is the date of the Feast of the Finding of the Holy Cross, from which the school took its name. The school was dedicated Sept. 14, 1927, the feast day of the Exultation of the Holy Cross. Visit https://lccsonline.org/.
SISD takes one last walk through at Socorro High School before final reconstruction
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District invited the SISD community to a final walkthrough of the classic Socorro High School from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Socorro High School students, teachers, alumni, and all team SISD stakeholders took a stroll through the halls of the original school one last […]
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso’s Michael Myers is looking for a new job this Halloween
El Paso, Texas-- Michael Myers has been spotted across town on the hunt for a job. But this isn’t your typical spooky movie murderer Michael Myers, this is El Paso’s version of Michael Myers. “Halloween season came around and we wanted him to be out and about to...
Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos, dive into Black cowboy culture, reap the harvest in Cloudcroft, catch a new opera, and scream for ice cream in Las Cruces. If you’re that person—or family—who’s really into Halloween, Los Alamos is the place to be this weekend, as the city’s annual Halloweekend event offers tons of holiday fun. On Friday, trick-or-treat on Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m., dress up your pup and hit the pet costume parade at 4:30 p.m. at the lawn near Boese Brothers, and get the little ones’ hands into some spooky science at the Bradbury Museum, or creepy-crawlies at the Nature Center, from 4 to 6 p.m. Brave souls can enter a haunted house at the Knights of Columbus/Colombian Club Hall from 6 to 9 p.m., and join in an 8 p.m. screening/performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Los Alamos Little Theater.
lorettoprax.org
Changes in leadership at Loretto Academy
Loretto Academy students began their fall semester on August 5 under the leadership of Principal Mr. Homero Silva and President Ms. Nicole Cobb. Since the beginning of the school year, new and returning Loretto students have enjoyed numerous opportunities to showcase their school spirit through various bonding activities. Through these...
lascrucesbulletin.com
A glimpse into the Purrple Cat Cafe
Silver City resident Vivian Savitt has been spending time in the Purrple Cat Cafe, on Trongate Road in Glasgow, Scotland and sent this image for our photo of the week. To submit your photos for the Photo of the Week feature in the Las Cruces eBulletin. Please send photos to elva@lascrucesbulletin.com.
krwg.org
Dia de los Muertos celebrated on the plaza in Mesilla
Dia De Los Muertos is being celebrated this weekend on the plaza in Mesilla. Scott Brocato spoke with people about what the day meant to them, especially after the pandemic.
KFOX 14
Centennial High School math teacher dies
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
Best El Paso Neighborhoods to Go Trick or Treating
There's no greater Halloween tradition than putting on a costume and going house to house demanding homeowners fill your Walmart bag with candy. The trick to getting the best and most treats is finding the right neighborhood to pull off your legalized extortion. And by that, I mean the fancy schmancy communities with residents most likely to have the kind of coin it takes to purchase the good, name brand chocolates like Snickers and Kit Kat bars.
KLAQ Listeners React To A Possible Concert Cancellation
A health issue could jeopardize The El Paso Greta Van Fleet concert. At this point in time, there are NO plans to cancel the Greta Van Fleet show scheduled for November 8th in the Don Haskins Center. However, singer Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum and that has caused the band...
Halloween safety tips for your furry friends
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services has offered some helpful pet tips to keep your furry friends safe during the spooky holiday. The following are some simple precautions from El Paso Animal Services to keep pets happy, healthy, and safe during Halloween: • Keep candy away and out of […]
El Paso News
Roxy’s Spooky Forecast: Cold front drops us to the 60s
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday! 3 more days until Halloween!🦇👻🎃. Make sure you are staying bundled up for your Halloween weekend!🧥 We got a cold front last night dropping us down to the 60s!🥶. As of now it seems like we...
Zoot Suit rolls into UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Luis Valdez’s classic play, Zoot Suit set to open at UTEP’s Wise Family Theater in November Members of UTEP’s Department of Theatre & Dance are set to bring the powerful production of Valdez’s classic play to the stage starting November 17th. “Join us for this experience that is rooted in song, […]
CBS Sports
UTEP vs. Middle Tenn.: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Blue Raiders and the UTEP Miners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Bowl. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
Hornedo Middle School teacher on leave after controversial comments
EL PASO, Texas -- EPISD has placed a teacher on administrative leave after she was heard making controversial comments in student-recorded cell phone videos. The videos recorded a conversation held in her class which discussed topics such as illegal immigration and Black Lives Matter. In an 8-minute recording that ABC-7 obtained, the teacher can be The post Hornedo Middle School teacher on leave after controversial comments appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week
EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
