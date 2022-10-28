Read full article on original website
Fatal boating crash kills one, injures two in St. Clair River
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man is dead, and two others are injured after a boating crash in the St. Clair River near Algonac. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said the three men were returning from fishing in an 18-foot 2009 Lund boat at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. The boat was being operated by a 67-year-old Algonac resident when the vessel struck a post. The sheriff's office said the crash injured the driver and a 72-year-old Harrison Twp. resident. The third passenger, a 66-year-old Ira Twp. resident, was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the St. Clair County Detective Bureau and Marine Patrol. The sheriff's office said alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time.
Costco coming to Northland City Center in Southfield
(CBS DETROIT) - It was once known as the region's first-ever shopping center but moving forward, the old Northland Mall on Greenfield and Nine Mile Road will soon be the site of a new Costco.According to the Southfield Planning Department, construction on the popular wholesale store will begin "as soon as possible." However, it won't be exactly what most Costco customers are used to seeing."It will be a Costco Business Center. It's the first of its kind, I believe, in the state of Michigan," Director of Planning Terry Croad says.While most of its key Costco items will still be available to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 killed, 2 injured when boat strikes post on way back from fishing in Michigan river
ALGONAC, Mich. – A man was killed and two others were injured when a boat struck a post on the way back from a fishing trip in Michigan, officials said. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 29) in the St. Clair River, near Algonac. Police said three...
MSP investigating a hit & run accident
(CBS DETROIT) - MSP is investigating an early morning hit and run accident that happened near the I-696 ramp near Coolidge in Oak Park. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received 911 calls reporting a man lying on the freeway.Upon the arrival of MSP Troopers and Oak Park Public Safety, they located a man on the right shoulder near a car. Bystanders on scene stated that they did not see or hear the crash, but only found the unresponsive man lying in the road after he was struck. The man was later pulled off the road and onto the shoulder. He was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital.Preliminary information from possible witnesses state that a dark colored car may have been the suspect vehicle. Troopers are continuing their investigation and advising the public to contact the Metro North Post at 248-584-5740 regarding any information about this incident.
The Oakland Press
Homelessness deepens as pandemic aid ends and the economy falters
The dollars don’t match the demand. During the height of the pandemic, as millions of dollars in federal aid flowed to community organizations, homeless families and individuals received the support they needed and advocates say things improved. But these programs, including anti-eviction measures, emergency rental assistance and child tax...
Opinion: Oakland transit millage will sustain vital lifeline for workers, seniors
Pamela Campbell, a retired businesswoman from Southfield, relies on public transit to get to doctors’ appointments. She calls it a lifesaver. Lukas Lasecki rides the bus from Farmington to Royal Oak nearly every day to get to classes at Oakland Community College. Art Daniels and Elizabeth Uren say public...
Trick-or-treating canceled in neighborhood because of cockroach infestation
Trick-or-treating has been canceled in a Downriver neighborhood, thanks to a cockroach infestation. Wyandotte city officials say they’ve decided to block off a section of 20th Street to trick-or-treaters to keep the infestation from spreading.
The Oakland Press
Last call for 2022 county land bank auction
Oakland County’s final 2022 tax foreclosed property virtual auction is underway today, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. After two earlier auctions of the county’s 400 available properties, 175 parcels remain. Most appear to be vacant lots, with a minimum $500 bid required. People without internet access who want to...
City shuts down Detroit banquet hall where 2 weekend shootings left 4 injured, citing improper zoning
The Black Door, a rental hall on Detroit’s east side where at least four people were shot in separate incidents over the weekend, has been shut down after officials learned it was zoned for retail, not as an event hall.
HometownLife.com
City, restaurant owners split on adding new liquor licenses in downtown Plymouth
Thai Basil owner Tanya Yaldo opened her doors in downtown Plymouth about six years ago, and she’s been hoping to get a liquor license for her restaurant ever since. While the lack of alcoholic beverages doesn’t dissuade most weekday diners, she said, those who come to the restaurant on weekends often would like a drink with their meal.
Report: 19-year-old arrested in connection to woman's body found in pickup truck after crash in Roseville
The search for a young man who was seen fleeing the scene of a Roseville crash where a woman’s body was found in the bed of a pickup truck has reportedly ended in an arrest.
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
Fighting understaffing, Wayne County moves juveniles to vacant jail
Amidst unfolding chaos inside Wayne County’s juvenile detention facility, the county recently vacated the building that has long housed some of its most violent youth.
Injured man found laying on I-696 was victim of hit-and-run, police searching for suspect
Police are looking for leads in a hit-and-run crash after an injured man was found laying on I-696 in Oakland County early Saturday morning.
Dearborn police are searching for the driver of this vehicle in pedestrian hit-and-run
The Dearborn Police Department has released a photo of the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian. Investigators are hoping someone in the public can help them ID the driver.
Magistrate grants parolee a personal bond after police chase
Police official outraged when magistrate gives parolee with extensive criminal history personal bond
Detroit News
Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster
Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
Woman hit-and-killed in Rochester Hills moments after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted pickup truck driver
A search is on for the driver of a car that hit and killed a Genesee County woman in Rochester Hills early Saturday morning, just moments after her boyfriend allegedly assaulted someone inside a different vehicle.
downriversundaytimes.com
Repeat customer steals cigarettes
MELVINDALE — A woman stole a pack of cigarettes for the second time in a week the night of Oct. 10 from Clark, 19645 Allen Road. The store owner said the woman had stolen a pack of cigarettes five days earlier, but he didn’t report it because he thought it was an isolated event for a minor amount.
Highland Park residents are skeptical about anonymous donor's $10B donation
Friday afternoon black business leaders from Highland Park announced a plan to pay off the city's debt to the region's water authority and invest $10 billion into the city.
