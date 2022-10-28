ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Fox Motors looks east for opportunities

Fox Motors recently made a statement in eastern Michigan by opening up an expanded Jaguar Land Rover dealership and the company expects more to come in the region. For years, Fox Motors was hesitant to cross into the Metro Detroit area, said Diane Maher, president and chief operating officer of DP Fox Ventures. But as the company’s markets saw dealership opportunities dry up, Maher said it was time to make the move, starting with the December 2021 acquisitions of the Jaguar Land Rover and Erhard BMW stores in Farmington Hills.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County

The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Grand Blanc estate has French-inspired architecture

Oooh-la-la ― A Grand Blanc estate that transports people to the French countryside of yesteryear is up for sale. Located at 6353 Belsay Road near Perry Road, the home has European/French-inspired architecture and is cradled by nearly 49 acres of land. Built in 1971, the home, named Chateau du...
GRAND BLANC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

WDIV to air Primetime Special helping commemorate its 75th Anniversary

Local 4 continues to celebrate its 75th year in Detroit television with a two-hour documentary narrated by radio legend Dick Purtan, former WDIV Sportscaster Eli Zaret, and current WDIV Anchor Devin Scillian. “Going 4 It,” a nostalgic retrospective revealing the inside story of the rise of WDIV, airs Friday, November 4 at 9 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Costco coming to Northland City Center in Southfield

(CBS DETROIT) - It was once known as the region's first-ever shopping center but moving forward, the old Northland Mall on Greenfield and Nine Mile Road will soon be the site of a new Costco.According to the Southfield Planning Department, construction on the popular wholesale store will begin "as soon as possible." However, it won't be exactly what most Costco customers are used to seeing."It will be a Costco Business Center. It's the first of its kind, I believe, in the state of Michigan," Director of Planning Terry Croad says.While most of its key Costco items will still be available to...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
HometownLife.com

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery begins new chapter in new Redford building

After starting as a simple shop in Detroit decades ago, Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery has gone nationwide. And now it has the facility to keep up with the demand for their delicacies of all kinds. The business, long located at Five Mile and Beech Daly in Redford Township, recently relocated to...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

A look back: Harry Houdini’s last performance 96 years after his Halloween death in Detroit

DETROIT – On Oct. 24, 1926, the legendary magician Harry Houdini performed what would be his final show before his untimely death at a Detroit hospital. Houdini was 52 years old when he performed at the Garrick Theatre that night in Detroit. He was reportedly in a lot of pain and suffering from a 104-degree temperature and cold sweats, but historians say he insisted on going onstage at the Garrick Theater.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Eastbound I-696 closed at Greenfield in Oak Park for crash

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Emergency officials are responding to a crash on eastbound I-696 for a major crash that has shutdown the freeway. The crash, located in the eastbound lanes of I-696 and Greenfield, is in Oak Park. According to a note from the Michigan Department of Transportation, all...
OAK PARK, MI
Detroit News

Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'

A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
corpmagazine.com

Reports: Compuware Moving to Southfield

Peter Karmonos Jr., the co-founder of Compuware, moved the computer giant from its home in Farmington Hills into a new $350 million building in downtown Detroit in 2003. Nearly two decades later, Compuware may be on the move again. According to published reports, Compuware is about to move from its...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Banana 101.5

Lakeside Mall on M-59 in Sterling Heights to be Demolished

Plans for development in Sterling Heights include the demolition of Lakeside Mall. Let's be honest, malls across America are starting to see a huge decline. Just look to your nearest mall and you will see a growing number of empty stores and parking lots. The owners of Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights have plans for the land, just not the mall.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI

