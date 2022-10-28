Read full article on original website
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fox Motors looks east for opportunities
Fox Motors recently made a statement in eastern Michigan by opening up an expanded Jaguar Land Rover dealership and the company expects more to come in the region. For years, Fox Motors was hesitant to cross into the Metro Detroit area, said Diane Maher, president and chief operating officer of DP Fox Ventures. But as the company’s markets saw dealership opportunities dry up, Maher said it was time to make the move, starting with the December 2021 acquisitions of the Jaguar Land Rover and Erhard BMW stores in Farmington Hills.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit restaurant celebrates 2 year anniversary with launch of vermouth
TROY, Mich. – A Metro Detroit restaurant is celebrating two years and the launch of a new distilled spirit. Cucina Lab Torino, out of Troy, has released a vermouth that’ll be available to Detroiters. ROSSO Bitta’s vermouth will be available for purchase at Cucina Lab Torino, Pape Joe’s...
That's scary: Roaches spoil Halloween on suburban street
Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There's nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach.
The Oakland Press
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County
The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
As problems pile up, Detroit developer reworks plan for Grand Rapids furniture company property
GRAND RAPIDS — As a housing shortage continues to plague Grand Rapids, a Detroit developer is reconfiguring its plan for a massive apartment complex southwest of downtown that’s been hitting speed bumps since last year. Detroit-based Sturgeon Bay Partners is in the process of retooling a previously announced...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Grand Blanc estate has French-inspired architecture
Oooh-la-la ― A Grand Blanc estate that transports people to the French countryside of yesteryear is up for sale. Located at 6353 Belsay Road near Perry Road, the home has European/French-inspired architecture and is cradled by nearly 49 acres of land. Built in 1971, the home, named Chateau du...
fox2detroit.com
Violent crash leaves mangled vehicles outside haunted house on Detroit's east end
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police and medical first responders were at the scene of a serious accident in front of a haunted house attraction on Detroit's east side. Two cars both severely mangled could be seen at the corner of Lansdowne and Whittier on Halloween night, with a third vehicle also showing damage.
The real story of Eloise Psychiatric Hospital: the most complicated "haunted" house in Metro Detroit
Though many Metro Detroiters believe the Eloise complex in Westland to be the home of paranormal activity, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino discovered on The Daily J that real story behind the former psychiatric hospital is much more nuanced.
ClickOnDetroit.com
WDIV to air Primetime Special helping commemorate its 75th Anniversary
Local 4 continues to celebrate its 75th year in Detroit television with a two-hour documentary narrated by radio legend Dick Purtan, former WDIV Sportscaster Eli Zaret, and current WDIV Anchor Devin Scillian. “Going 4 It,” a nostalgic retrospective revealing the inside story of the rise of WDIV, airs Friday, November 4 at 9 p.m.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Michigan
Here's where you can find it.
Costco coming to Northland City Center in Southfield
(CBS DETROIT) - It was once known as the region's first-ever shopping center but moving forward, the old Northland Mall on Greenfield and Nine Mile Road will soon be the site of a new Costco.According to the Southfield Planning Department, construction on the popular wholesale store will begin "as soon as possible." However, it won't be exactly what most Costco customers are used to seeing."It will be a Costco Business Center. It's the first of its kind, I believe, in the state of Michigan," Director of Planning Terry Croad says.While most of its key Costco items will still be available to...
fox2detroit.com
Body found in crashed pickup truck • Mom of 6 murdered at Detoit motel • Bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a man who ran off after a crash in Roseville, leaving a woman's body behind; a Detroit mom of six was found shot to death two weeks ago; and a Detroit bus driver has been suspended after brawling with a 7th grader. These are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
HometownLife.com
Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery begins new chapter in new Redford building
After starting as a simple shop in Detroit decades ago, Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery has gone nationwide. And now it has the facility to keep up with the demand for their delicacies of all kinds. The business, long located at Five Mile and Beech Daly in Redford Township, recently relocated to...
Detroit News
Lakeside Mall joins shopping center trend with plans for a mixed-use makeover
Sterling Heights — As malls across the country undergo transformations to stay relevant, struggling Lakeside Mall might get its own makeover from a Miami developer that's proposing a massive revamp of the Macomb County shopping center. Sterling Heights City Council is expected to vote at its meeting Tuesday on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
A look back: Harry Houdini’s last performance 96 years after his Halloween death in Detroit
DETROIT – On Oct. 24, 1926, the legendary magician Harry Houdini performed what would be his final show before his untimely death at a Detroit hospital. Houdini was 52 years old when he performed at the Garrick Theatre that night in Detroit. He was reportedly in a lot of pain and suffering from a 104-degree temperature and cold sweats, but historians say he insisted on going onstage at the Garrick Theater.
City shuts down Detroit banquet hall where 2 weekend shootings left 4 injured, citing improper zoning
The Black Door, a rental hall on Detroit’s east side where at least four people were shot in separate incidents over the weekend, has been shut down after officials learned it was zoned for retail, not as an event hall.
fox2detroit.com
Eastbound I-696 closed at Greenfield in Oak Park for crash
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Emergency officials are responding to a crash on eastbound I-696 for a major crash that has shutdown the freeway. The crash, located in the eastbound lanes of I-696 and Greenfield, is in Oak Park. According to a note from the Michigan Department of Transportation, all...
Detroit News
Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'
A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
corpmagazine.com
Reports: Compuware Moving to Southfield
Peter Karmonos Jr., the co-founder of Compuware, moved the computer giant from its home in Farmington Hills into a new $350 million building in downtown Detroit in 2003. Nearly two decades later, Compuware may be on the move again. According to published reports, Compuware is about to move from its...
Lakeside Mall on M-59 in Sterling Heights to be Demolished
Plans for development in Sterling Heights include the demolition of Lakeside Mall. Let's be honest, malls across America are starting to see a huge decline. Just look to your nearest mall and you will see a growing number of empty stores and parking lots. The owners of Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights have plans for the land, just not the mall.
