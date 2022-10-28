ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
100.7 WITL

Did You Know Michigan Has Had 3 Capitals?

For many of us, there are things about Michigan we continue to learn about, even as life-long residents of the state. One fascinating thing I found out was that not only was Michigan's capital not originally in Lansing but that we actually have had 3 capitals between two cities. The legislature website for Michigan revealed when Detroit was officially named our state's first capital:
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Many Michigan towns opt against pre-processing absentee ballots

Clerks in many smaller municipalities aren't taking advantage of two days of early pre-processing for absentee ballots. Many clerks feel “it’s not worth it” to mobilize staffs for that time, an expert says. But officials in big cities, including Detroit, say the new rules are 'the best...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Editorial: Biden EV funding snubs Detroit

There should be no automotive belt — or Battery Belt — that doesn’t include Michigan as its buckle. But that’s not what the Biden administration’s Department of Energy, led by Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, seems to think. The DOE announced last...
MICHIGAN STATE
skylinepost.org

“We did think that we might be dealing with, you know, a dead river”

On Friday, July 29th, 2022 Daniel Brown, Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) watershed planner detailed how he “understood that 10,000 gallons of wastewater containing hexavalent chromium had been released into Wixom’s water treatment system from the Tribar Technologies,” and “less than 20 pounds of total chromium actually made it to the river.”
WIXOM, MI
The Oakland Press

Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County

The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

1 dead, 2 hurt in St. Clair River boating accident

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A boating accident on the St. Clair River on Saturday night killed a man and hurt two other men. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the group was returning from fishing on the river near Algonac around 10:30 p.m. The 67-year-old Algonac man who was driving the 18-foot Lung boat hit a post. The collision injured the driver and two other men, a 72-year-old Harrison Township man and a 67-year-old Ira Township man.
ALGONAC, MI
american-rails.com

Michigan Interurban and Streetcar History

Lower Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana comprised a tri-state interurban network of some 5,604 miles, 36% of the national total which peaked at 15,580 in 1916. Michigan boasted a network of 981 miles, much of which was concentrated between Detroit, Bay City, and Muskegon/Grand Rapids. According to Dr. George Hilton and John Due's authoritative book, "The Electric Interurban Railways In America," Detroit's streetcar systems were some of the earliest put into service.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Joe Louis Greenway Will Connect Detroit to Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn

(CBS DETROIT) - A new trail is one mile closer to connecting neighboring cities.Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Joe Louis Greenway. "The Joe Louis Greenway will go a long way towards creating a sense of pride that helps alleviate the mental anguish of decades of disinvestment in our communities," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.The first mile to the path can be found between Joy Road and Warren near Livernois in Detroit."We just broke it through north of Joy," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan."A year from now, we'll be all the way up to Fullerton and it...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Completely renovated Detroit house filled with materials from historic homes, buildings

A once-abandoned brick house in Detroit's North End neighborhood along the Woodward Corridor, renovated using recovered materials from various historic houses and buildings, is listed for sale at $475,000. “Every piece has been constructed or restored with materials from around Detroit,” said Adam Soroka of real estate firm @properties Christie's International, who listed the house at 246 E. Philadelphia St. on Oct. 21. ...
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person

Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

I-696 closing this weekend in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, portions of westbound interstate 696 and eastbound interstate 96 will be closed as part of continued work on the $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project. This project will begin rebuilding the eastbound lanes next spring and then the westbound lanes in 2024. Michigan's Department of Transportation says crews will be closing westbound I-696 from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275 again to perform pavement repairs and shoulder widening throughout the weekend. Westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275, including all on and off ramps. Traffic will be detoured to southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road), then westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to westbound M-5 and back to westbound I-696/I-96. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and go through 5 a.m. on Oct. 31.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy