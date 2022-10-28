Read full article on original website
Did You Know Michigan Has Had 3 Capitals?
For many of us, there are things about Michigan we continue to learn about, even as life-long residents of the state. One fascinating thing I found out was that not only was Michigan's capital not originally in Lansing but that we actually have had 3 capitals between two cities. The legislature website for Michigan revealed when Detroit was officially named our state's first capital:
Beech leaf disease found in southeast Michigan counties: What to know
Fall in Michigan typically means pumpkin-spiced lattes and canopies of autumn leaves in warm hues of yellow and orange or fiery shades of crimson. But this year, some of those trees are under attack thanks to a tiny, invasive worm that is threatening the state's beech specimens. ...
bridgemi.com
Many Michigan towns opt against pre-processing absentee ballots
Clerks in many smaller municipalities aren't taking advantage of two days of early pre-processing for absentee ballots. Many clerks feel “it’s not worth it” to mobilize staffs for that time, an expert says. But officials in big cities, including Detroit, say the new rules are 'the best...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 killed, 2 injured when boat strikes post on way back from fishing in Michigan river
ALGONAC, Mich. – A man was killed and two others were injured when a boat struck a post on the way back from a fishing trip in Michigan, officials said. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 29) in the St. Clair River, near Algonac. Police said three...
Detroit News
Editorial: Biden EV funding snubs Detroit
There should be no automotive belt — or Battery Belt — that doesn’t include Michigan as its buckle. But that’s not what the Biden administration’s Department of Energy, led by Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, seems to think. The DOE announced last...
Cockroach infestation so bad in Wyandotte neighborhood, officials cancel trick-or-treating
A letter from Wyandotte's city engineer to residents warns of a cockroach infestation in a home that is so bad that officials had to cancel trick-or-treating Monday on 20th Street "to prevent further roach migration." The decision, the warning went on to say, is "in the best interest of the citizens."
Historic Washtenaw County farm set to become permanent home for folk school
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Come never having swung a hammer and leave with three oval, steam-bent cherry wood boxes, hand-tacked in the iconic Shaker style dating back more than 200 years. That’s just a normal Saturday at the Michigan Folk School. Based in a historic farmstead a short...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what people across the states call the night before Halloween
It has come to my attention that not everyone calls the night before Halloween “Devil’s Night” after a TikTok went viral explaining that we Michiganders might actually be in the minority. I don’t know about you, but I grew up calling the night before Halloween Devil’s Night....
skylinepost.org
“We did think that we might be dealing with, you know, a dead river”
On Friday, July 29th, 2022 Daniel Brown, Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) watershed planner detailed how he “understood that 10,000 gallons of wastewater containing hexavalent chromium had been released into Wixom’s water treatment system from the Tribar Technologies,” and “less than 20 pounds of total chromium actually made it to the river.”
The Oakland Press
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County
The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, 2 hurt in St. Clair River boating accident
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A boating accident on the St. Clair River on Saturday night killed a man and hurt two other men. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the group was returning from fishing on the river near Algonac around 10:30 p.m. The 67-year-old Algonac man who was driving the 18-foot Lung boat hit a post. The collision injured the driver and two other men, a 72-year-old Harrison Township man and a 67-year-old Ira Township man.
american-rails.com
Michigan Interurban and Streetcar History
Lower Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana comprised a tri-state interurban network of some 5,604 miles, 36% of the national total which peaked at 15,580 in 1916. Michigan boasted a network of 981 miles, much of which was concentrated between Detroit, Bay City, and Muskegon/Grand Rapids. According to Dr. George Hilton and John Due's authoritative book, "The Electric Interurban Railways In America," Detroit's streetcar systems were some of the earliest put into service.
Joe Louis Greenway Will Connect Detroit to Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn
(CBS DETROIT) - A new trail is one mile closer to connecting neighboring cities.Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Joe Louis Greenway. "The Joe Louis Greenway will go a long way towards creating a sense of pride that helps alleviate the mental anguish of decades of disinvestment in our communities," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.The first mile to the path can be found between Joy Road and Warren near Livernois in Detroit."We just broke it through north of Joy," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan."A year from now, we'll be all the way up to Fullerton and it...
Completely renovated Detroit house filled with materials from historic homes, buildings
A once-abandoned brick house in Detroit's North End neighborhood along the Woodward Corridor, renovated using recovered materials from various historic houses and buildings, is listed for sale at $475,000. “Every piece has been constructed or restored with materials from around Detroit,” said Adam Soroka of real estate firm @properties Christie's International, who listed the house at 246 E. Philadelphia St. on Oct. 21. ...
The real story of Eloise Psychiatric Hospital: the most complicated "haunted" house in Metro Detroit
Though many Metro Detroiters believe the Eloise complex in Westland to be the home of paranormal activity, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino discovered on The Daily J that real story behind the former psychiatric hospital is much more nuanced.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox2detroit.com
Body found in crashed pickup truck • Mom of 6 murdered at Detoit motel • Bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a man who ran off after a crash in Roseville, leaving a woman's body behind; a Detroit mom of six was found shot to death two weeks ago; and a Detroit bus driver has been suspended after brawling with a 7th grader. These are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
newsfromthestates.com
Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person
Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
I-696 closing this weekend in Oakland County
(CBS DETROIT) - Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, portions of westbound interstate 696 and eastbound interstate 96 will be closed as part of continued work on the $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project. This project will begin rebuilding the eastbound lanes next spring and then the westbound lanes in 2024. Michigan's Department of Transportation says crews will be closing westbound I-696 from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275 again to perform pavement repairs and shoulder widening throughout the weekend. Westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275, including all on and off ramps. Traffic will be detoured to southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road), then westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to westbound M-5 and back to westbound I-696/I-96. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and go through 5 a.m. on Oct. 31.
