Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
The Upper Valley Farmers and Artist Market held its 5th Annual Halloween event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People looking to shop local this weekend had a chance do so while in their best Halloween get-ups as the Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market held their 5th Annual Halloween event. Natalie Viramontes owner of Valley Farms New Mexico was just one of...
St. Luke’s Country Fair and Dachshund Stampede continues annual tradition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The St. Luke’s Country Fair and Dachshund Stampede took place Saturday, Oct. 29, celebrating its annual tradition. This year’s country fair was from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in La Union, NM. Admission for the fair was a canned good for the local Food Bank. The Country Fair offered smoked […]
SOLD: What’s In Store For Western Playland Now That It’s Sold?
Going once…going twice…. SOLD TO THE OWNERS OF TRADERS VILLAGE!. That’s right, a borderland favorite has been sold after over 60 years of being a locally owned business. It was announced last week that Western Playland was sold to a Texas Family owned business, Traders Village. “Since...
West Texas Beer Fest To Bring 50+ Breweries & The Fun To El Paso
Get ready for the ultimate beer-tasting event featuring over 50 breweries across Texas when the West Texas Beer Fest sets up downtown El Paso in November. Sip and sample some of the best breweries across Texas like fan favorites Lagunitas, Dogfish, and Karbach, with participating distributors, including L&F, Ben E. Keith Co., and Glazer’s, at the West Texas Beer Fest.
Savor The Swanky Spirits & Dinner At Ambar Inside The Plaza Hotel
Agave enthusiasts, if you are looking for a true culinary adventure, you must check out this one-of-a-kind Agave Spirits & Tasting Dinner in the heart of downtown El Paso. Enjoy an intimate 6-course tasting menu and agave pairing that promises to be an evening no agave connoisseur will want to miss.
Holiday Movies at the Plaza Returns in November and They’re All Free to See
The return of Winterfest to downtown El Paso also marks the return of the Holiday Movies at the Plaza series. This year you'll have the opportunity to watch 9-holiday classics at the historic (and haunted!) Plaza Theatre beginning Thursday, November 17. Yuletide favorites such as Elf, How the Grinch Stole...
KVIA
Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple, Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. The latest addition the the company that also runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. It has been around since 1973 and...
Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Western Playland has been sold after over 60 years of being a business passed down through generations. A spokesperson from Traders Village - the family-owned business based in Grand Prairie, Texas that acquired Western Playland - told ABC-7 about their plans to revitalize the amusement park. On top of a The post Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Retiree feeds his soul by feeding El Paso’s hungry
EL PASO, Texas -- When we talk about good vibes, we're talking about spreading good feelings and goodwill in our community. Perhaps no one does that more than Dave Wellons. The retired U.S. Army Colonel spends the majority of his days volunteering at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger. "It's an opportunity...
Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso’s Michael Myers is looking for a new job this Halloween
El Paso, Texas-- Michael Myers has been spotted across town on the hunt for a job. But this isn’t your typical spooky movie murderer Michael Myers, this is El Paso’s version of Michael Myers. “Halloween season came around and we wanted him to be out and about to...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos, dive into Black cowboy culture, reap the harvest in Cloudcroft, catch a new opera, and scream for ice cream in Las Cruces. If you’re that person—or family—who’s really into Halloween, Los Alamos is the place to be this weekend, as the city’s annual Halloweekend event offers tons of holiday fun. On Friday, trick-or-treat on Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m., dress up your pup and hit the pet costume parade at 4:30 p.m. at the lawn near Boese Brothers, and get the little ones’ hands into some spooky science at the Bradbury Museum, or creepy-crawlies at the Nature Center, from 4 to 6 p.m. Brave souls can enter a haunted house at the Knights of Columbus/Colombian Club Hall from 6 to 9 p.m., and join in an 8 p.m. screening/performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Los Alamos Little Theater.
Halloween safety tips for your furry friends
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services has offered some helpful pet tips to keep your furry friends safe during the spooky holiday. The following are some simple precautions from El Paso Animal Services to keep pets happy, healthy, and safe during Halloween: • Keep candy away and out of […]
krwg.org
Dia de los Muertos celebrated on the plaza in Mesilla
Dia De Los Muertos is being celebrated this weekend on the plaza in Mesilla. Scott Brocato spoke with people about what the day meant to them, especially after the pandemic.
Here’s The New Safest City In Texas & What El Paso Has To Say
For the longest time El Paso has been regarded as one of the safest cities in America; we were number 3 last year. It's been a debate for quite some time & the debate just got even MORE interesting in 2022 as there's been a few other Texas cities that have claimed as "one of the safest cities":
Best El Paso Neighborhoods to Go Trick or Treating
There's no greater Halloween tradition than putting on a costume and going house to house demanding homeowners fill your Walmart bag with candy. The trick to getting the best and most treats is finding the right neighborhood to pull off your legalized extortion. And by that, I mean the fancy schmancy communities with residents most likely to have the kind of coin it takes to purchase the good, name brand chocolates like Snickers and Kit Kat bars.
lascrucesbulletin.com
A glimpse into the Purrple Cat Cafe
Silver City resident Vivian Savitt has been spending time in the Purrple Cat Cafe, on Trongate Road in Glasgow, Scotland and sent this image for our photo of the week. To submit your photos for the Photo of the Week feature in the Las Cruces eBulletin. Please send photos to elva@lascrucesbulletin.com.
KVIA
Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week
EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
elpasoheraldpost.com
Eight EPISD bands advance to area competition
Congratulations to the eight EPISD high school marching bands who advanced to area competition earlier this month at the UIL Marching Band competition. Three El Paso ISD schools – Franklin, Coronado and Irvin – will be vying for a spot at the state competition tomorrow, Oct. 29. Coronado and Franklin will compete in 6A in Odessa while Irvin heads to Abilene for the 4A competition.
KVIA
“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
Comments / 0