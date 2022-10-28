Read full article on original website
World Cup goal for Japan is quarterfinals — at least
TOKYO (AP) — Japan soccer coach Hajime Moriyasu repeated his aim again for the World Cup. He says: “Our goal for the tournament is to reach the quarterfinal — and least. We know it won’t be easy.” This is an understatement. Japan is in Group E with Germany and Spain — two former World Cup champions — and Costa Rica, which made the quarterfinals in 2014 in Brazil. This is Japan’s seventh World Cup appearance, and it has reached the round of 16 on three occasions. In 2018 it lost 3-2 in stoppage time to Belgium after leading 2-0. It also was eliminated by Paraguay on penalties in 2010, and lost to Turkey 1-0 in 2002 when Japan co-hosted the event with South Korea.
Rising stars to watch at World Cup: Pedri, Bellingham, Reyna
ROME (AP) — Spain’s Pedri González will highlight the list of teenagers who could make an impact at the World Cup. Others include England’s Jude Bellingham, Germany’s Jamal Musiala and American teammates Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah. All five players are 19. Reyna will turn 20 on Nov. 13 and Pedri and Musah will both turn 20 during the tournament in Qatar. The World Cup opens on Nov. 20 and the final is set for Dec. 18.
The veteran Black explorer, 78, who’s still on the move
He’s been trekking through wilderness areas around the world for over five decades, and veteran Black explorer J.R. Harris says his thirst for adventure is still as strong as ever. Now aged 78, Harris has visited well over 50 countries on every continent except Antarctica, exploring some of the...
Thai teen Atthaya Thitikul becomes second youngest women’s world No. 1
Carrying the weight of a child prodigy tag can be daunting, though clearly not for Atthaya Thitikul. Five years after bursting onto the scene as golf’s youngest ever champion, the 19-year-old Thai took her meteoric rise to new heights to become the women’s world No. 1 on Monday.
Shanghai Disney Shuts Down Over Covid, Visitors Can’t Leave Without Negative Test
Shanghai’s Disney Resort was not exactly The Happiest Place On Earth on Monday. The park abruptly shut down to comply with China’s controversial zero-Covid policy, leaving all visitors trapped inside for hours until they could show a negative test for the virus. The resort announced at 11:39 am local time it would immediately close the main theme park and surrounding areas until further notice to comply with Covid measures. The city health bureau said guests all tested negative and were allowed to leave by 8:30 pm. p.m. City authorities told Reuters the resort barred guests from leaving or entering after they became aware...
CoreLogic: While Buyer Demand Cools, Home Prices Dropped by 0.5% in September From the Previous Month
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released the CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI ™ ) and HPI Forecast ™ for September 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006024/en/ Figure 1: HPI and HPI Forecast Percentage Change YOY (Graphic: Business Wire)
