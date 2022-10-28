Read full article on original website
Related
foxbangor.com
Maine lobstermen, women rally in Stonington as fight against new regulations continues
STONINGTON– Lobstermen and other stakeholders gathered in Stonington Sunday to rally against regulations they say could cripple the lobster industry in just a couple years. A calm and beautiful fall day like this would have been ideal to head out and haul traps. But Richard Larrabee is one of many Maine fishermen who instead gathered on the Stonington fish pier Sunday afternoon for a rally. He said he would have preferred to be out on the water but felt compelled to stand up in solidarity with his fellow fishermen.
foxbangor.com
LePage campaign roundup ahead of election day
STATEWIDE — Back in July 2021 former governor Paul LePage announced he would run for a third term in the 2022 gubernatorial race. “This election is about the state of Maine and that’s why I’m running,” said LePage. The Lewiston native has advocated for lower food...
foxbangor.com
Both Golden and Poliquin speak about threats to the Lobster Industry
STATEWIDE– Concern about the ripple effect from the possible chipping away or destruction of Maine’s lobster industry on the state’s economy is a major election point for both Jared Golden and Bruce Poliquin. The two candidates running for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District agree — the fight against...
The Birthplace of Maine is a Haunted Tavern in Freeport
You may spend the day going to the Freeport Outlets in Maine, walking up and down Main Street, and shopping until you can't shop anymore. One of the many stops on Main Street that you probably make is to L.L. Bean (let's be honest, we all have to go in or at least take a picture with the giant boot outside).
Comments / 0