Lane Kiffin comments on the firing of Auburn head coach Brian Harsin...Is he a candidate for the job?
Auburn fired Brian Harsin as its head football coach Monday morning. So what in the hell does that have to do with Ole Miss? Reporters are already reporting Lane Kiffin as a name to watch in the search for its next head coach. That's probably the worst kept secret in all of college football as the world waited for Auburn to make it's move. Of course, they would consider Kiffin. But it is unknown if the Ole Miss head coach would have any interest in moving to the Plains.
Beamer discusses Gamecocks QB situation before upcoming road trip
South Carolina Gamecocks backup quarterback Luke Doty did not see any game action in October, after making four appearances during the first month of the season. Coach Shane Beamer didn’t close the door on Sunday night, when asked if there would be another opportunity for Doty to play in November.
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg: Nittany Lions couldn't keep up with 'stronger horse' in Ohio State loss
Penn State football put unbeaten Ohio State to the test in Week 9, but the Nittany Lions were not to able to pull the upset at Beaver Stadium as they succumbed to the Buckeyes, 44-31. Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg said the loss was not for a lack of effort on the Nittany Lions' end. Rather, they simply ran out of fuel against a stronger and more talented team.
Everything that Jimbo Fisher said after the Ole Miss game
Here is everything that Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher had to say after tonight's loss to 15th ranked Ole Miss. The Aggies face off versus SEC East foe Florida next week. Very good football game out there today. Again, I thought our kids competed hard. Came up one play short. Had opportunities throughout the game, which we know they're a good football team. But I thought we played really well in stretches and not well we've just got to offensively, I thought we moved the ball very well, come out very well.
Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing players in Week 9 of college football
At this point, it’s starting to become a weekly occurrence. As Oregon Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix continues to shine, he continues to get proper recognition for his stellar play. This past week, Nix had 6 total touchdowns against the California Golden Bears, throwing for 412 yards and rushing for 59 more. He saw his Heisman Trophy odds move up after the performance and kept the Ducks’ streak of 40-point games alive and well. On top of that, not only was Nix named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, given to the best player in college football but he also was named one...
Beamer reacts to Carolina's offensive performance against Missouri
What does South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer have to say to the folks who think it’s time to make a change at play-caller and quarterback?. TheBigSpur asked on Saturday night, following the 23-10 loss to Missouri. Here’s what Beamer had to say in response to anyone who might feel that way.
Coaches Corner: Who Auburn will target after firing Bryan Harsin, why Cam Newton is the next star HBCU coach
A day after naming Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to the AD spot on the Plains, Auburn has removed Bryan Harsin as its head coach with a buyout price tag of $15 million. Harsin was 3-5 in 2022 and 9-12 overall in 21 games. "Auburn will begin an immediate...
What Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky
Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville:. “Great day in Knoxville. The atmosphere, Vol Walk, the energy inside the stadium well before our guys even came out of the tunnel, was awesome. Can’t thank our guys enough. Great to see a bunch of former players back here, champions weekend. That was fun, too. The atmosphere all night long was just an advantage for us. So, thank you to the fans.
Utah's newest commit Daidren Zipperer goes in-depth on his decision
On Monday, Lakeland three-star receiver Daidren Zipperer announced his commitment to Utah. It's a big pickup for the Utes and a great fit for Zipperer at receiver. He took an official visit last month and had a great experience, which contributed to his decision to commit to the Utes. "Really,...
Alabama at Ole Miss: Week 11 kickoff time, TV channel announced
No. 6-ranked Alabama’s road game against the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Nov. 12, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. For the fourth time this season, Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will be on the call.
Tennessee vs. Georgia: Josh Heupel says 'eye discipline' key in Vols' defense of Bulldogs' star TE tandem
If No. 2 Tennessee topples No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, the Volunteers' defense of Georgia's star tight end tandem of Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington could play a major role. Heading into this weekend's showdown of SEC championship and College Football Playoff contenders, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel stressed the importance of "eye discipline."
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
Former Chiefs assistant Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst and former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers assistant Adam Zimmer died at 38, his family confirmed.
Losing Marshawn Lloyd hurt Carolina, but...
JC Shurburtt of TheBigSpur.com says that South Carolina losing running back Marshawn Lloyd during Saturday's loss to Missouri was critical, but it should not have been as difficult to overcome as it was. From Inside the Gamecocks,ï¿½
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 9
For seven games to start the 2022 college football season, No. 2 Ohio State more or less made things look easy. The Buckeyes cruised through the first half of the schedule with little residence and handled last week's game against Iowa about how many anticipated. This past Saturday, however, brought the first real challenge of the year for the Scarlet and Gray and the team found a way to pass.
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 9...
What Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State
This is what Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. “Yeah so it was an inside slot-fade. I actually thought they were cover-two but there was a linebacker on top of me so I was actually going to go inside of him but then at the last second I saw the safety rotate and stepped to me. I was like ‘Oh, it’s man coverage’. So I stuck him and got outside of him, Will [Howard] made a great throw and I finished it off. Great way to start the game.”
Live from College Station: Jimbo Fisher talks about the Ole Miss game
Follow along with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher as he meets with the media following the Aggies' game against Ole Miss. The team goes to 3-5 on the season and faces SEC East foe Florida next weekend as they move into the final month of the regular season.
What Rick Barnes said about Vols' exhibition win over Gonzaga at Knoxville Quarterback Club
Everything Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes said Monday during an appearance at the Knoxville Quarterback Club:. “Well, I know right now it’s football time in Tennessee. It’s absolutely awesome what’s going on right now with what Josh and his staff have done. It’s just awesome. So much of the credit goes to Randy Boyd and his leadership, what Donde Plowman has done, and what can you say about Danny White? He sees the future as well as any young athletic director I’ve ever seen or been round. He knows in his heart where Tennessee should be and that is amongst the best. He’s working hard to do that and it’s been great with baseball, basketball, soccer — you go down the line with softball and swimming and diving. It’s just a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer.
Jim Harbaugh provides new statement on 'sickening' and 'egregious' attack in Michigan Stadium tunnel
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh met with media on Monday afternoon and provided an update about the attacks on two Michigan players that occurred in the Big House tunnel after the Michigan vs. Michigan State game. After the Wolverines capped their 29-7 victory, Spartan players entered the singular...
