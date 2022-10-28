ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

247Sports

Lane Kiffin comments on the firing of Auburn head coach Brian Harsin...Is he a candidate for the job?

Auburn fired Brian Harsin as its head football coach Monday morning. So what in the hell does that have to do with Ole Miss? Reporters are already reporting Lane Kiffin as a name to watch in the search for its next head coach. That's probably the worst kept secret in all of college football as the world waited for Auburn to make it's move. Of course, they would consider Kiffin. But it is unknown if the Ole Miss head coach would have any interest in moving to the Plains.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg: Nittany Lions couldn't keep up with 'stronger horse' in Ohio State loss

Penn State football put unbeaten Ohio State to the test in Week 9, but the Nittany Lions were not to able to pull the upset at Beaver Stadium as they succumbed to the Buckeyes, 44-31. Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg said the loss was not for a lack of effort on the Nittany Lions' end. Rather, they simply ran out of fuel against a stronger and more talented team.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Everything that Jimbo Fisher said after the Ole Miss game

Here is everything that Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher had to say after tonight's loss to 15th ranked Ole Miss. The Aggies face off versus SEC East foe Florida next week. Very good football game out there today. Again, I thought our kids competed hard. Came up one play short. Had opportunities throughout the game, which we know they're a good football team. But I thought we played really well in stretches and not well we've just got to offensively, I thought we moved the ball very well, come out very well.
OXFORD, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing players in Week 9 of college football

At this point, it’s starting to become a weekly occurrence. As Oregon Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix continues to shine, he continues to get proper recognition for his stellar play. This past week, Nix had 6 total touchdowns against the California Golden Bears, throwing for 412 yards and rushing for 59 more. He saw his Heisman Trophy odds move up after the performance and kept the Ducks’ streak of 40-point games alive and well. On top of that, not only was Nix named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, given to the best player in college football but he also was named one...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

What Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky

Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville:. “Great day in Knoxville. The atmosphere, Vol Walk, the energy inside the stadium well before our guys even came out of the tunnel, was awesome. Can’t thank our guys enough. Great to see a bunch of former players back here, champions weekend. That was fun, too. The atmosphere all night long was just an advantage for us. So, thank you to the fans.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee vs. Georgia: Josh Heupel says 'eye discipline' key in Vols' defense of Bulldogs' star TE tandem

If No. 2 Tennessee topples No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, the Volunteers' defense of Georgia's star tight end tandem of Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington could play a major role. Heading into this weekend's showdown of SEC championship and College Football Playoff contenders, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel stressed the importance of "eye discipline."
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Losing Marshawn Lloyd hurt Carolina, but...

JC Shurburtt of TheBigSpur.com says that South Carolina losing running back Marshawn Lloyd during Saturday's loss to Missouri was critical, but it should not have been as difficult to overcome as it was. From Inside the Gamecocks,ï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 9

For seven games to start the 2022 college football season, No. 2 Ohio State more or less made things look easy. The Buckeyes cruised through the first half of the schedule with little residence and handled last week's game against Iowa about how many anticipated. This past Saturday, however, brought the first real challenge of the year for the Scarlet and Gray and the team found a way to pass.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State

This is what Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. “Yeah so it was an inside slot-fade. I actually thought they were cover-two but there was a linebacker on top of me so I was actually going to go inside of him but then at the last second I saw the safety rotate and stepped to me. I was like ‘Oh, it’s man coverage’. So I stuck him and got outside of him, Will [Howard] made a great throw and I finished it off. Great way to start the game.”
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Vols' exhibition win over Gonzaga at Knoxville Quarterback Club

Everything Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes said Monday during an appearance at the Knoxville Quarterback Club:. “Well, I know right now it’s football time in Tennessee. It’s absolutely awesome what’s going on right now with what Josh and his staff have done. It’s just awesome. So much of the credit goes to Randy Boyd and his leadership, what Donde Plowman has done, and what can you say about Danny White? He sees the future as well as any young athletic director I’ve ever seen or been round. He knows in his heart where Tennessee should be and that is amongst the best. He’s working hard to do that and it’s been great with baseball, basketball, soccer — you go down the line with softball and swimming and diving. It’s just a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer.
KNOXVILLE, TN

