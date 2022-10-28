Read full article on original website
Related
We Found the Best Under-$25 Deals from Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Sale — Here's What to Shop
Including OPI nail polish, NYX eyeshadow palettes, and Maybelline mascara It's official: Amazon's second annual Holiday Beauty Haul Sale is here! Through Sunday, November 6, shoppers can score steep savings across every beauty category from skin care and makeup to beauty tools and oral care. While it's a great time to stock up on big-ticket items (See: the face-sculpting tool Hailey Bieber has used), there are also deals galore on cheap finds that you'll want to add to your virtual cart. That includes discounts on OPI nail...
I've worn this $47 velvet dress from Amazon to multiple weddings and no one would have guessed how affordable it was
This comfy velvet dress from Amazon worked perfectly for an outdoor fall wedding and an indoor formal wedding.
Report Offers Tactics to Weather Fashion Apparel Challenges
AlixPartners and Sourcing Journal teamed up to present the second annual “Fashion in Focus Survey Report.” This year’s edition identifies key shifts that have been triggered by massive disruptions across the fashion apparel and retail industry. As the industry eyes a potential recession, it has been dealing with inflation, workforce shortages and geopolitical unrest, among other challenges. The authors of the report also note remarkable changes in consumer behavior and demand. Through a survey and in interviews of industry thought leaders, this year’s report touts insights to help decision-makers develop strategies to weather ongoing challenges in fashion, apparel and retail.More from...
Supreme and Nike Are Dropping a New Air Max Collab This Week
Frequent collaborators Supreme and Nike have joined forces once again. This time, the project is centered around a quartet of Air Max styles dropping soon. After reworking their SB Blazer Mid collab from 2006 with the release of two new colorways last month, the legendary streetwear label and the sportswear giant have announced on Instagram that its forthcoming Air Max 98 TL collection will hit stores before week’s end. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL collabs is constructed of synthetic leather and knit mesh materials on the upper and dons four different tonal color schemes including brown, pink, white and black. The sneaker also features special...
Kelly Clarkson Gets Magical in Sparkling Copper Cloak & Wispy Gown for Halloween Episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Halloween is a serious holiday for Kelly Clarkson. After channeling “Ghostbusters” and dressing up as one of the Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus” in past years, the singer is bringing her own fairytale world to this year’s special Halloween episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and her infamous “Kellyoke” segment. In images released by NBC from the episode, which will air on Oct. 31, Clarkson is seen wearing a ghostly ensemble with guests Rose McIver, Loni Love, Kristin Hensley, and Jen Smedley in different Halloween-inspired costumes. The ultimate “American Idol” star dressed in a long floor-length off-white gown that had her looking like a...
Olivia Wilde Bears Her Midriff in Slim Black Gown During 2022 Women in Film Honors Gala
The director and actress attended the 2022 Women In Film Honors Gala on Thursday evening, where she wore a slim black floor-length Saint Laurent dress Olivia Wilde is continuing her fashion streak. A little over a month after she rocked an array of stylish looks to promote the release of Don't Worry Darling, the 38-year-old director and actress hit the red carpet in yet another stunning gown, this time at the 2022 Women in Film Honors Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday evening. Donning a slim black floor-length Saint Laurent dress with two...
The best Amazon device deals to shop ahead of Black Friday 2022
October Prime Day is over, but Amazon is back with another sale before Black Friday. Shop the Alexa Birthday sale this week for amazing device deals.
Target Adds Some of the Most Popular Items in the World
Target (TGT) has shop in shop options for multiple retailers including its partnership with Ulta Beauty ULTA that gives both companies an edge they previously didn’t have. Target has offered beauty products before, but not in the niche market that Ulta Beauty works in. Ulta Beauty offers shoppers a chance to see a full range of products and price points. Ulta Beauty believes that partnering with Target will give Target shoppers a taste of what it would be like to shop the full Ulta Beauty experience.
Anne Hathaway Masters Statement Dressing in Sky-High Heels for ‘Vogue Hong Kong’ November Issue
Anne Hathaway took statement dressing to new heights — literally — for Vogue Hong Kong‘s November issue. The “Armageddon Time” actress posed for Dan Jackson’s lens for the issue’s cover, wearing a crystal-embroidered black Giorgio Armani dress with Wing & Weft gloves, fishnet tights and a set of Bulgari’s white gold and diamond Serpenti Viper earrings. A second Dena Giannini-styled shot finds her in a pure Barbiecore moment, posing in a sparkling hot pink Area gown with Paula Rowen gloves. Still, another features Hathaway dancing in equally disco-worthy attire: a violet Tom Ford coat, worn with a matching Gucci jacket and Gianvito Rossi platform boots. Bulgari jewelry, naturally, makes an appearance in every look — whether sparkling new High Jewelry or vintage pieces from the ’70s and ’80s.
BHG
Dark, Moody Kitchens Are the Next Big Style
Move over, all-white kitchens. Although these bright spaces remain a classic color choice, designers say there’s a definite shift toward darker, moodier kitchens. In fact, according to a just-released 2023 trends report by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), “moody” is expected to be one of the top three most-popular tones for kitchen design in the immediate future.
Mary J. Blige Gleams in Metallic Bustier Bodysuit and Sheer Feathered Boots on the ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour
Mary J. Blige brought her love for boots along for the ride for her “Good Morning Gorgeous” Tour — as seen in its latest stop in Atlantic City. While performing at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall in New Jersey, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a pair of sheer tights beneath a set of thigh-length black shorts. Giving her attire a burst of edgy glamour was a structured bodysuit with a sheer base. Covering the piece were strips of glossy black and gold patent leather, overlaid with wider metallic silver buckled straps — creating a slick cutout silhouette. Large tubular gold hoop earrings and a thick chain pendant necklace finished Blige’s ensemble.
Comments / 0