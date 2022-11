If you get nervous watching the Bruins on an odd-man rush during games, you’re probably not alone. Just know that Jim Montgomery does not feel the same. The Boston head coach picked up his eighth win behind the bench after the Bruins took care of the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-0, on the second night of a back-to-back. It’s been a historic start for the B’s and even though things haven’t been perfect, they’ve been good enough for the Bruins to sit atop the NHL standings.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO