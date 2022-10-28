ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well+Good

Solo Desk Lunches Your Norm? A New Survey Shows 91% of People Who Eat With Others Feel Less Stressed

By Hannah Schneider
Well+Good
Well+Good
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25WTfX_0iq8VnEc00

Eating alone at your desk is sometimes a necessity—we’ve all thrown together some cheese and crackers with half a cucumber from yesterday’s salad and called it lunch at some point—but making an effort to eat with others on a regular basis may offer some pretty hefty mental and physical health benefits. Especially if you feel like you’re constantly on the go.

To add to the already brimming pot of existing research to support this, the American Heart Association recently released a survey of 1,000 American adults with some interesting statistics when it comes to eating communally. According to the 2022 survey, 91 percent of parents admitted their family is less stressed when they share meals together. Eighty-four percent of adults said that they would like to share a meal with others more often. The top benefits noted were feeling less stressed and more connected with loved ones, while also being more intentional about taking time to slow down and enjoy life.

"There is an interesting psychology at play that most of us aren't even aware of, and can be helpful to keep in mind both when eating alone and when eating communally," says Maddie Pasquariello, MS, RD, a registered dietitian based in Brooklyn, NY. Here’s what we know so far.

What does the science say about the benefits of eating with others?

First of all, it’s important to define what “eating with others” actually means. Does sitting together while everyone is nose-deep in their Instagram feeds qualify? Probably not.

"[Eating communally] includes eating with others, at a table, without distraction. It provides an opportunity for socialization and communication, which can improve mental health," says Veronica Rouse, MAN, RD, CDE, a registered dietitian and diabetes educator who specializes in cardiac nutrition and diabetes educator at The Heart Dietitian.

You may feel more connected with your loved ones, roommates, and coworkers

It’s no surprise that eating with friends and loved ones can facilitate feelings of “bondedness” between people, according to a 2017 study from the journal Adaptive Human Behavior and Physiology. For example, eating together as a couple, family, or roommates could encourage more feelings of connectedness by working together to assemble a meal, clean up as a team, and simply talk while you enjoy your food.

You may eat more nutrient-dense foods and have better digestion

The mental health benefits may seem obvious, but it’s also possible that eating with others may actually influence your digestion. "It can also put the body in a parasympathetic state, also known as the 'rest and digest' stage, as it relaxes the individual and aids in digestion and absorption of nutrients,” says Rouse. These things can also help you feel more satiated throughout the day.

Sharing meals with loved ones may also encourage you to prepare and eat more nutrient-dense meals, says Pasquariello. Typically, meals eaten with others tend to have more nutrients available, like fiber, protein, healthy fats, and more, given the idea that you may work together to create a main dish with multiple sides, she says.

Family meals may influence self-esteem, mental health, and other important factors for kids

If you’re a parent, this one is for you: Having family meals more often may have far-reaching positive health effects for children, according to a 2015 literature review from the journal Canadian Family Physician. The study found that family meal time was associated with lower rates of violent behavior, eating disorders, depression, and even suicidal ideation, while also promoting higher rates of school success and healthy self-esteem. It’s important to note that these positive results were particularly significant for adolescent and elementary-aged girls. Of course, there are lots of other factors at play for these things, so think of family meal time as one small way to help foster some of these positive health effects.

If eating alone is your norm, there are still ways to reap positive health benefits

All of that said, eating alone has become a reality for more people today than ever before, especially due to the increase in working from home, says Pasquariello. The good news is, solo dining can still result in positive effects for both gut health and mental health, especially when done mindfully, says Pasquariello.

A few tips to try? Pasquariello says to make sure to slow down and take intentional breathes or sips or water between bites, and remove distractions—try reading a book instead of mindlessly watching a show or scrolling through Tiktok.

3 tips to add more communal meals to your schedule—even if you can’t cook regular meals or you live alone

The reality is, American culture is not super conducive to eating together, says Rachel Larkey, RD, certified eating disorder counselor and dietitian. The economic pressures of working to make ends, the cost of food—and other socioeconomic factors—make it very difficult for the average family to cook, serve, and eat dinner together, she says.

On the other hand, many people live alone, and it’s not feasible to meet up with friends every time your stomach grumbles. If you fall into either of these two camps, but you’re still interested in figuring out a way to get more shared meals on your schedule, Larkey says, “It’s okay to start very small, and just try it once rather than setting up a plan right away to make it happen weekly or monthly.”

1. Try scheduling a potluck with friends or coworkers

“You can try potlucks with friends once a month so you have less cooking to do, or if it's in your budget, pick a day to go out with a loved one to share a meal,” says Larkey. You may even want to block off your lunch on your work calendar once a week and ask a friend or your roommate to do the same. That way you can really commit to taking a break and bonding with a friend.

2. Share a meal over Zoom

“If you're far away or isolated from loved ones, even a Zoom date to eat would be fun,” Larkey says. You can set up a time when you and a loved one cook together over Zoom or Facetime, and then eat what you cook. Picking the meals you’re planning to cook could even turn into a bonding tradition.

3. Check out clubs or meetups in your area

“Some libraries even have Cook Book Clubs that are free to join, where you and the group pick different recipes to make from a cookbook and share the food together,” says Larkey. You also might check out supper clubs or cooking classes in your area, as they can both provide much-needed social interaction centered around food—particularly if you live alone.

Don’t forget that humans have a rich history of sharing culture through food

Human nature has been closely tied to eating together for thousands of years, as evidenced by the deep connection between cultural traditions and food, says Pasquariello. That's why it's always a good idea to be mindful of how you talk about the types of meals you share with others. Diet culture can be particularly harmful to your mental health when people shame meaningful cultural foods as "unhealthy" or "bad for you."

Think about the role that food plays in holiday gatherings or celebrations of any kind— not every food has to be nutritious to bring value to your life—but who you share it with certainly can. At the end of the day, pun-intended, it can be really rejuvenating to leave your phone in your pocket and work on your desk and connect with others over food— something all humans need to survive.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

I’m a Solo, Childless Flyer, and No, I Don’t Want To Switch Plane Seats With You

27A, 27A, 27A, I repeat to myself in my head while inching down the airplane aisle with my overstuffed duffle bag. It’s hot, I’m exhausted, and all I’m looking forward to is plopping into my seat and dozing off for the duration of the flight. My boyfriend lives across the country, and while I’ve gotten used to flying solo, the four-hour flights to visit him exhaust me. Finally, I make my way to row 27, but I can't relax into my window seat; someone else has already claimed it.
Well+Good

5 Signs in Adulthood That You’re a Child of a Narcissistic Parent, and How To Heal, According to Psychologists

You might be able to identify a narcissistic friend, colleague, or partner—perhaps by their constant show of self-importance or sole focus on themselves. The signs that you grew up with a narcissistic parent, though, may not be as obvious. After all, a parent is naturally in a disciplinary role, and it can be easy to confuse the kind of brash criticism that flows from narcissism for typical parental feedback. Not to mention, the outsize role of a parent in conditioning a child's perception of "normal." But pinpointing the signs that you may have grown up with a narcissistic parent can help you better understand why you act the way you do, have self-compassion, and form more secure relationships going forward.
Well+Good

‘SuperAgers’ Have Memory Function of People Decades Younger Than Them—Here’s How They Stay Sharp

Age is just a number, and for a number of people, their brain and memory function is keeping them younger than their biological age on a scientific level. New research has on a group of people called "SuperAgers" has found that the memory-storing part of their brain is significantly larger than those decades younger than them. And although more studies still need to be conducted to understand exactly why this is, there's plenty you can start doing today to access some of the longevity-boosting brain benefits of those in the SuperAging camp.
Well+Good

Here’s How Long It Actually Takes for the Caffeine in That Cup of Coffee To Kick In—And How To Make It Hit Faster

If you ask me, there are two types of people in this world: those who don’t drink coffee, and those who can’t possibly imagine a life without it. (Full disclosure: I’m 110 percent in the latter camp.) Now, if the promise of coffee is a—or the—motivating force to get you out of bed each morning, or gives you the power to overcome an afternoon slump, you might wonder if there’s a way to make the caffeine in that cup of joe hit harder, better, faster, and stronger.
Well+Good

The ‘Big 3’ Brain-Boosting Nutrients a Functional Medicine Doctor Says You Should Eat at Breakfast for the Most Focused Day

We’ve heard it said countless times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and studies show that this age-old saying is totally on-point. Whether you’re a fan of making breakfast the first item on your morning to-do list or you prefer to wait until your appetite has awoken post-morning walk, how we choose to break our fast can unquestionably have a major impact on the entire day.
Well+Good

Does Hot Coffee Make You Poop More Than Iced?

If you ask me, cold brew and other iced coffee drinks are as fitting for hot summer days as they are for crisp winter mornings. However, I totally get that many coffee drinkers switch up their java routines as temperatures drop by year’s end, choosing to opt for warmer varieties. Now, if you’re in this camp, perhaps you’re noticing a few changes in your digestive habits already this season—namely, there’s a (pardon the pun!) solid chance you might be pooping more often as a result of downing your hot caffeinated bev of choice.
Well+Good

30 Thoughtful, Expert-Approved Gift Ideas for Loved Ones Who Have Diabetes

Whether you realize it or not, you probably know someone—maybe even a loved one—who has diabetes. This chronic health condition occurs when your pancreas either stops making insulin (type 1 diabetes) or you experience changes that make it difficult for your body to produce enough insulin and to use it properly (type 2 diabetes). In either case, the result is too-high blood sugar levels that can affect your health in a number of different ways.
Well+Good

Travis Barker on His New CBD-Infused Skin-Care Line, Meditation, and What Product He Loves Now Thanks to Kourtney

Travis Barker is, aside from his music, perhaps most known for his aesthetic—his body is covered with tattoos of every shape, size, and color. So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about skin, and caring for skin, right? Heading into Nobu Malibu where a number of people had gathered to celebrate his Barker Wellness skin-care line launch (in partnership with REVOLVE), the rockstar-turned-skin-care-founder was surrounded by family and friends, including wife Kourtney Kardashian. It was here that I got to chat with him all about his new CBD-infused skin-care line, and just exactly how he deals with all the things going on in his new life.
Well+Good

Cloth Diapers and the Environment: Are They Really More Eco-Friendly?

First-time parents are quick to learn just how much goes into caring for and raising a little one. In addition to requiring nearly-never-ending attention, babies also need frequent changes to remain sanitary, comfortable, and satisfied overall. The question is where do you stand on the cloth diapers vs. disposable debate? When thinking about the average cost of diapers per month, the benefits of cloth options, how long it takes for a diaper to decompose, and general sustainability practices, the answer may seem glaringly clear. But is it? Keep reading to learn more about cloth diapers and how they really stack up against disposables.
Well+Good

How Submerging Your Face in a Bowl of Ice Water Helps Calm Anxiety in Seconds

Social media (TikTok, in particular) is chock-full of hacks for literally everything. Some are totally weird and ineffective. Some are not recommended by experts and should be avoided (cough cough, bad skin-care hacks). And others are genuinely pretty helpful. Case in point: submerging your face in ice water. This random—albeit...
Well+Good

20 Best Gifts for the Dads Who Golf for Self Care

If your dad loves to play golf, chances are, he's out there on the green every chance he gets. And considering how weirdly hard it is finding Dad a good gift for the holidays (or any special days), golfing gifts could be your best bet. Even if he's not an avid golfer, the benefits of playing golf goes far beyond just being a fun social activity when you have down time on the weekends. It also can be a good form of exercise, do wonders for your mental health, and help build stability, all of which is why many golf-loving dads (including mine) love to get in round of golf in each when they can.
Well+Good

Flight Medical Emergency Kits and Protocols Could Use an Upgrade, According to Doctors

Is there a doctor on board? It’s a question no one wants to hear in the air—not the ill passenger, flight crew, other flyers, or responding medical pro. But it does happen, and on a recent flight, surgical oncologist Andrea Merrill, MD, found herself needing to assist a fellow passenger. After landing, she sent a tweet directed at Delta Air Lines that’s now gone viral:
Well+Good

50 Best Gifts for Teen Boys That Are Sure To Impress Even the Moodiest of Them

As a younger sister to a once teen brother, I can say that impressing them is unequivocally tough—which makes holiday gift shopping…tricky, to say the least. The best gifts for teen boys evoke smiles, never eye rolls, and are (hopefully) put to use right away, instead of collecting dust in the corner of their bedroom. As a parent (or mentor, sibling, or family friend), getting the teen in your life the "perfect" gift is hard. It's likely that they'll appreciate your time just as much (even if they don't say it) , but it does help getting them a nifty trinket that they'll appreciate—it could even help bring you two closer or form a better relationship.
Well+Good

It’s Time To Say ‘No, Chef’ to Toxic Work Environments in Kitchens

In pop culture, the trope of the demanding, domineering chef is as old as that jar of anchovies sitting in the back of your pantry. Gordon Ramsey barking orders on Kitchen Nightmares; the sadistic antagonist that was Chef Skinner in Ratatouille; Bradley Cooper's portrayal of Adam Jones, a hot-headed, substance-abusing chef in Burnt.
Well+Good

Inflation Hasn’t Hit the Fitness Industry as Hard—Here’s Why

When it comes to buying everything from groceries to gas, you’ve likely realized that everyday purchases are costing you more at the moment because of inflation. As a refresher, inflation is the rate at which prices for goods and services increase. These past 12 months have seen inflation rates rise drastically, with an average of 8.3 percent and a high of 9.1 percent in June 2022. In comparison, 2021 saw the average rate at 4.7 percent, and a mere 1.2 percent in 2020.
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy