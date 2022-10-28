A Lake County motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash early Thursday morning in Seminole County. The 51-year-old Sorrento man was riding a 2022 Honda CMX1100D motorcycle at 1:40 a.m. at Markham Woods Road at EE Williamson Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a raised curb, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man was thrown from the motorcycle.

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO