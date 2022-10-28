ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

click orlando

Tractor-trailer fire slows Florida Turnpike in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle fire Monday morning prompted the closure of the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County. Southbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed at the Canoe Creek Plaza, but both lanes reopened around 12:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Troopers said a big rig’s...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Woman killed in fiery 4-vehicle crash on I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead following a four-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 in Brevard County Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP said the crash happened at 5:49 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 174 in Palm Bay.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 70-year-old man struck by vehicle in Melbourne dies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle earlier this month has died. At the time of the crash on Oct. 5, a man from Titusville, Howard Longchamps, 70, was walking on a crosswalk located on the 3300 block of Dairy Road.
MELBOURNE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County motorcyclist dies at scene of crash

A Lake County motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash early Thursday morning in Seminole County. The 51-year-old Sorrento man was riding a 2022 Honda CMX1100D motorcycle at 1:40 a.m. at Markham Woods Road at EE Williamson Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a raised curb, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man was thrown from the motorcycle.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man cuts off ankle monitor, tracked down by deputies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say a man was "hunted and stalked" after cutting off his ankle monitor. Steven Sylvester was initially charged with a variety of crimes including racketeering and conspiracy to traffic in Meth. He now adds additional charges of escape and tampering with a electronic...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding

SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando man driving with $1M in car sentenced to federal prison

An Orlando man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering after Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) found $1 million in cash in his car. Jason Pagan-Reyes was sentenced on Thursday to six years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the money laundering charges on June 21, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man convicted in Volusia County for armed robbery charges

Multimedia Specialist/PIO, Office of State Attorney R.J. Larizza, Seventh Judicial Circuit. At the conclusion of a two-day trial on Wednesday, Oct. 26, a Volusia County jury found defendant Edgardo Hernandez guilty as charged of principal to robbery with a firearm. Hernandez has a history of gun charges including a previous robbery with a firearm and in-state delinquent in possession of a firearm.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Brevard County K-9 gives birth to 10 puppies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County Sheriff's Office K-9 successfully delivered 10 puppies this week and they already have a bright future ahead of them. She's the sheriff's office's first K-9 to become a mom, delivering six male pups and four females, the agency said in a Facebook post. The new mother, Daisy May, is a Bloodhound trained for search and rescue at the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. She was bred with another one of the agency's great Bloodhounds named Blue.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

