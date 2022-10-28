Read full article on original website
Driver dies after hitting a mailbox, fence in early morning Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash that left a Winter Garden man dead. The crash happened near the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road, south of Demastus Lane around 5:10 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers said the driver of a Chevy Silverado was traveling...
Tractor-trailer fire slows Florida Turnpike in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle fire Monday morning prompted the closure of the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County. Southbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed at the Canoe Creek Plaza, but both lanes reopened around 12:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Troopers said a big rig’s...
Woman killed in fiery 4-vehicle crash on I-95 in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead following a four-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 in Brevard County Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP said the crash happened at 5:49 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 174 in Palm Bay.
Police: 70-year-old man struck by vehicle in Melbourne dies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle earlier this month has died. At the time of the crash on Oct. 5, a man from Titusville, Howard Longchamps, 70, was walking on a crosswalk located on the 3300 block of Dairy Road.
Boy flown to hospital after being hit while on his bike in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An eight-year-old boy was flown to the hospital in critical condition on Friday after he was struck by a vehicle while on his bike in Brevard County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP's report said the incident happened near Barbara Road and Ackerman Avenue. According to...
Authorities continue to investigate Titusville crash that killed 70-year-old man
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department is still investigating a fatal crash involving a 70-year-old male victim. The victim, Howard Raymond Longchamps, was hit while trying to cross the street, law enforcement said. Investigators said that the incident happened Oct. 5 off 3300 Dairy Road. Officers said that...
8-year-old flown to hospital after being hit by car in Brevard County, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An 8-year-old boy was flown to a hospital after being hit by a car in Brevard County on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A spokesperson with Brevard County Fire said the crash happened on Ackerman Avenue and Barbara Road in Cocoa around 2:25 p.m.
‘It’s still very surreal’: Winter Garden neighbors reflect on shooting, SWAT standoff
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in custody after an early-morning shooting that led to a long SWAT team response. Police said it happened on Mildred Dixon Way in Winter Garden. People were forced to leave their homes while the investigation was conducted. One...
Lake County motorcyclist dies at scene of crash
A Lake County motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash early Thursday morning in Seminole County. The 51-year-old Sorrento man was riding a 2022 Honda CMX1100D motorcycle at 1:40 a.m. at Markham Woods Road at EE Williamson Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a raised curb, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man was thrown from the motorcycle.
Troopers investigate deadly crash on SR 429 in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Troopers were investigating a deadly crash Thursday afternoon on State Road 429 near Winter Garden. The crash was reported shortly before 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Stoneybrook West Parkway and Windermere Road. Troopers said someone driving a 2009 Mazda Tribute struck...
Port Canaveral Charter Captain Batters Taxi Driver, Rams HOA Gate With Truck
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – Zachary Taylor Shedd, a Port Canaveral charter boat captain for Fired Up Fishing Charters, plead guilty to battering a 67-year-old taxi cab driver in Cape Canaveral, Florida. According to the arrest affidavit, a taxi driver with his passenger was attempting to enter the security gate...
Domestic violence call becomes officer-involved shooting in Melbourne, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a residential area in Melbourne early Saturday where police had exchanged gunfire with the subject of a domestic violence call, according to a news release. Melbourne officers were dispatched around 1:55 a.m. to an address on Millicent Circle after a...
Man released from jail after arrest earlier this year at restaurant in The Villages
A man has been released from jail after his arrest earlier this year at a restaurant in The Villages. Brett Barton Moorhouse, 35, of Fort Pierce, was sentenced to time served earlier this month in Lake County Court after pleading no contest to charges of trespassing and criminal mischief. He...
Man cuts off ankle monitor, tracked down by deputies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say a man was "hunted and stalked" after cutting off his ankle monitor. Steven Sylvester was initially charged with a variety of crimes including racketeering and conspiracy to traffic in Meth. He now adds additional charges of escape and tampering with a electronic...
Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding
SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
Orlando man driving with $1M in car sentenced to federal prison
An Orlando man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering after Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) found $1 million in cash in his car. Jason Pagan-Reyes was sentenced on Thursday to six years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the money laundering charges on June 21, 2022.
Deputies investigate thousands of dollars reportedly missing from Lake County art gallery
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of missing money at the Leesburg Center for the Arts. The gallery is located downtown on West Magnolia Street. New board members reported what they said were inconsistencies in some financial documents. The sheriff’s office said...
Man convicted in Volusia County for armed robbery charges
Multimedia Specialist/PIO, Office of State Attorney R.J. Larizza, Seventh Judicial Circuit. At the conclusion of a two-day trial on Wednesday, Oct. 26, a Volusia County jury found defendant Edgardo Hernandez guilty as charged of principal to robbery with a firearm. Hernandez has a history of gun charges including a previous robbery with a firearm and in-state delinquent in possession of a firearm.
Brightline to test high train speeds in Brevard County this weekend
COCOA, Fla. — Brightline will begin testing trains at higher speeds in Brevard County this weekend to prepare for the opening of its Orlando extension. Motorists can expect delays along a 13-mile stretch of track, where 18 crossings will be impacted between Rockledge and Sharpes. The train will reach...
Brevard County K-9 gives birth to 10 puppies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County Sheriff's Office K-9 successfully delivered 10 puppies this week and they already have a bright future ahead of them. She's the sheriff's office's first K-9 to become a mom, delivering six male pups and four females, the agency said in a Facebook post. The new mother, Daisy May, is a Bloodhound trained for search and rescue at the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. She was bred with another one of the agency's great Bloodhounds named Blue.
