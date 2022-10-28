Read full article on original website
Related
Migos: Takeoff shot dead in Houston aged 28
The Georgia rapper was known for creating hits such as Versace and Motorsport alongside fellow rappers Quavo and Offset
Attention 'Swifties': Taylor Swift announces US tour; lineup includes 2 shows in Philadelphia
Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field.
Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour for 2023
Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow.
AFM: IFTA Boss Jean Prewitt on the Return of the In-Person Market and Why Indie Film “Is Invincible”
As the 43rd edition of the American Film Market returns in-person this week, it provides the first real test of whether, and how, the independent film business can bounce back from the COVID years. “It’s the first real ‘let’s get down to business’ market,” says Jean Prewitt, president and CEO of the producers association Independent Film & Television Alliance, which runs the AFM. More from The Hollywood ReporterCineworld Sale, Restructuring Process Detailed in Bankruptcy Court OrderAFM First Look: Saoirse Ronan in Adaptation of Alcoholism Recovery Memoir 'The Outrun' (Exclusive)How Italy Rebooted Rome's Legendary Cinecittà Studios After two all-virtual years, the AFM is going...
Watch: Tilda Swindon confronts mysterious past in 'Eternal Daughter' trailer
In Joanna Hogg's upcoming film "The Eternal Daughter," Tilda Swinton stars as an artist returning home to a mysterious past and her elderly mother. Watch the trailer.
CoreLogic: While Buyer Demand Cools, Home Prices Dropped by 0.5% in September From the Previous Month
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released the CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI ™ ) and HPI Forecast ™ for September 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006024/en/ Figure 1: HPI and HPI Forecast Percentage Change YOY (Graphic: Business Wire)
As housing prices surge, rent control is back on the ballot
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Liberty McCoy was out Saturday urging voters to pass a Nov. 8 ballot measure to limit rent increases in Pasadena because she’s afraid she’ll be priced out of the city where she grew up and where her aging parents live. The librarian and...
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
Comments / 0