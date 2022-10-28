ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: IFTA Boss Jean Prewitt on the Return of the In-Person Market and Why Indie Film “Is Invincible”

As the 43rd edition of the American Film Market returns in-person this week, it provides the first real test of whether, and how, the independent film business can bounce back from the COVID years.  “It’s the first real ‘let’s get down to business’ market,” says Jean Prewitt, president and CEO of the producers association Independent Film & Television Alliance, which runs the AFM. More from The Hollywood ReporterCineworld Sale, Restructuring Process Detailed in Bankruptcy Court OrderAFM First Look: Saoirse Ronan in Adaptation of Alcoholism Recovery Memoir 'The Outrun' (Exclusive)How Italy Rebooted Rome's Legendary Cinecittà Studios After two all-virtual years, the AFM is going...
The Associated Press

CoreLogic: While Buyer Demand Cools, Home Prices Dropped by 0.5% in September From the Previous Month

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released the CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI ™ ) and HPI Forecast ™ for September 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006024/en/ Figure 1: HPI and HPI Forecast Percentage Change YOY (Graphic: Business Wire)
