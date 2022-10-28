ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tribune-Review

Allegheny County addresses minor mail-in ballot issues as Election Day approaches

The Allegheny County Elections Division is addressing what it called minor problems with mail-in ballots in response to concerns raised by the ACLU of Pennsylvania. In a letter sent to the county last week, the ACLU said some mail-in ballots were sent out without declaration envelopes. Those are the outer envelopes that voters sign and date to properly vote by mail. The ACLU also claimed that an additional hundreds of mail-in ballots were returned to the county, marked as undeliverable.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Assisted living provider pays $1M+ in back wages, damages to 47 workers

The part owner of a Pittsburgh-area assisted living provider has paid more than $1 million in back wages and damages to 47 workers after a Department of Labor investigation found that the company violated federal labor law, the Labor Department announced Thursday. Kelley Oliver-Hollis, part-owner and operator of Serenitycare, paid...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Dr. Edna B. McKenzie Branch named ASALH Branch of the Year for 2022

IT WAS A HUGE HONOR—THE LOCAL BRANCH TAKING HOME THE TOP AWARD. The Dr. Edna B. McKenzie Branch, Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), located in Pittsburgh, and named after the pioneering journalist who was the first female reporter at the Pittsburgh Courier, was selected as Branch of the Year for 2022, the New Pittsburgh Courier has learned.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Shuman closing failed kids in 2021 and continues to do so

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has drawn a line between the closing of Allegheny County’s Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in September 2021 and a rising tide of violent crime. “We should have never closed Shuman without a plan,” Gainey said during a news conference related to a triple homicide Oct. 15 in the North Side.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Jazz Program Coordinator, Screen Printer, Barista, and more

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, our standards of care have never been higher. We are looking to hire new compassionate team members to help in making aging easier® for our residents and those we serve. We are hiring RNs, Home Health RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services, Housekeeping/Environmental Services, Maintenance Techs, and more! Ask about our variety of scheduling options and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Apply today at CareersAtSrCare.org.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser among 4 in Western Pennsylvania to sign Mayors' Monarch Pledge; volunteers sought to help

Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser is one of four public officials in Western Pennsylvania to sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to work to save butterflies and other pollinators. Offered through the National Wildlife Federation, the program enlists municipal leaders to steward monarch butterflies, whose populations have declined by 90% in...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted preliminary injunction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Butler Eagle have been granted a preliminary injunction against the labor unions representing striking employees.The P-G accuses some striking employees of "violent, threatening, and destructive behavior."Additionally, the Post-Gazette claims the violence took place while they attempted to deliver the paper from the Butler Eagle's printing facility.As part of the injunction, granted by the Butler County Court, striking workers can't engage in mass picketing or have more than five people picketing at any entrance or exit.They're also not allowed to block any entrances or exits and can not make any threats toward workers or delivery drivers.The labor union, in response, has filed an emergency petition for a stay of the injunction.The union claims they have picketed peacefully, their activities have been lawful and protected by the First Amendment.A hearing for the appeal will be held Monday morning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Candidate for PA House assaulted outside his Fayette County home

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a candidate for the state House of Representatives was assaulted outside of his home Monday morning. Richard Ringer is running as a Democrat in the 51st District to replace outgoing state Rep. Matt Dowling (R). Ringer told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that he heard someone trying to open his garage around 5 a.m. on Monday. Ringer said he found a man outside with a flashlight and confronted him. Ringer said he attempted to tackle the man but lost control.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted temporary injunction against striking union members

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Butler Eagle officials have been granted a preliminary injunction against five unions involved in the P-G strike, after accusing them of throwing projectiles at company vehicles, puncturing vehicle tires and threatening employees and vendors. Post-Gazette employees belonging to unions representing production, distribution and advertising workers went on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Funeral shooting in Brighton Heights reflects cycle of violence and spiral of pain, advocates and officials say

Maria Montaño, press secretary for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, places her hand on the back of Brenda Gregg, pastor at Destiny of Faith Church along Brighton Road, while Gregg addresses the media on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, by her church. Gregg told the media that the church’s planned Halloween activities would go on, despite the multiple-person shooting that took place outside the church earlier that day during a funeral there. At back, City of Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey looks on. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)
PITTSBURGH, PA
pgh2o.com

Engineering Report: Complying with Stormwater Regulations

Across about 25% of Pittsburgh, sewage and stormwater are routed into separate underground sewer pipes. When it rains, stormwater enters inlets and storm sewer pipes send it directly to our streams and rivers, along with any harmful pollutants picked up on the ground surface or in the below-ground network. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA

