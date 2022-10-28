Read full article on original website
Allegheny County addresses minor mail-in ballot issues as Election Day approaches
The Allegheny County Elections Division is addressing what it called minor problems with mail-in ballots in response to concerns raised by the ACLU of Pennsylvania. In a letter sent to the county last week, the ACLU said some mail-in ballots were sent out without declaration envelopes. Those are the outer envelopes that voters sign and date to properly vote by mail. The ACLU also claimed that an additional hundreds of mail-in ballots were returned to the county, marked as undeliverable.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Assisted living provider pays $1M+ in back wages, damages to 47 workers
The part owner of a Pittsburgh-area assisted living provider has paid more than $1 million in back wages and damages to 47 workers after a Department of Labor investigation found that the company violated federal labor law, the Labor Department announced Thursday. Kelley Oliver-Hollis, part-owner and operator of Serenitycare, paid...
See which communities in the Pittsburgh region are the most educated
PITTSBURGH — There are nine ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region in which at least 30% of the population have graduate or professional degrees, and there are three that top 40% as the most-educated communities in the region in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Taking...
ER wait times increasing at local children’s hospitals due to surge in RSV cases
PITTSBURGH — Pediatric hospitals across the country are filling up as cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are surging, which is leading to long wait times in the emergency room. Earlier Monday, the wait time at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh was longer than nine hours. Children’s Hospital...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Dr. Edna B. McKenzie Branch named ASALH Branch of the Year for 2022
IT WAS A HUGE HONOR—THE LOCAL BRANCH TAKING HOME THE TOP AWARD. The Dr. Edna B. McKenzie Branch, Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), located in Pittsburgh, and named after the pioneering journalist who was the first female reporter at the Pittsburgh Courier, was selected as Branch of the Year for 2022, the New Pittsburgh Courier has learned.
Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh receives largest-ever donation from Bezos’ ex-wife
PITTSBURGH — Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott donated $6 million to the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, the largest single contribution in the Pittsburgh affiliate’s 104-year history. “We’re honored and grateful that Ms. Scott and her team have recognized the Urban League’s value and impact to the community,”...
Surge in RSV cases causing longer ER wait times at UPMC Children's Hospital
A spike in the number of babies suffering from the respiratory illness RSV is increasing the emergency room wait times at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, according to officials. Dr. Raymond Pitetti, director of the emergency department at Children’s, said the surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) began about...
Former Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto unveils official mayoral portrait
Former Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto celebrated his birthday Sunday by unveiling his official mayoral portrait in the City-County Building. “Being the mayor is the hardest job, but it is rewarding,” Peduto said as he and members of his administration gathered in City Council chambers to see the portrait and reflect on their eight years in office.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Shuman closing failed kids in 2021 and continues to do so
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has drawn a line between the closing of Allegheny County’s Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in September 2021 and a rising tide of violent crime. “We should have never closed Shuman without a plan,” Gainey said during a news conference related to a triple homicide Oct. 15 in the North Side.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Washington County is charging people to search court documents — an unusual and undue burden, experts say
HARRISBURG — A Western Pennsylvania county is imposing a $10.50 “search fee” on public requests for court documents, a levy that open records advocates say adds an unusual and undue financial barrier to constitutionally required access. Between May 2021 and May 2022, Washington County collected $1,026.50 from...
Parents left with questions after Pittsburgh Public Schools cancels bus route
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools told Channel 11 the bus driver for a Hazelwood route is no longer employed at A-1 Transit. That route is now canceled leaving parents with a whole lot of questions when it comes to what’s next. “There are children who live in an...
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Jazz Program Coordinator, Screen Printer, Barista, and more
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, our standards of care have never been higher. We are looking to hire new compassionate team members to help in making aging easier® for our residents and those we serve. We are hiring RNs, Home Health RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services, Housekeeping/Environmental Services, Maintenance Techs, and more! Ask about our variety of scheduling options and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Apply today at CareersAtSrCare.org.
WPXI reporter tapped as spokesperson for Westmoreland County DA
WPXI reporter Melanie Gillespie Jones will leave her post at the Pittsburgh television station to become the spokesperson for Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli. Jones, 34, of Somerset County is the station’s Westmoreland County Bureau chief and will begin work with the county Nov. 14. “Melanie will launch...
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser among 4 in Western Pennsylvania to sign Mayors' Monarch Pledge; volunteers sought to help
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser is one of four public officials in Western Pennsylvania to sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to work to save butterflies and other pollinators. Offered through the National Wildlife Federation, the program enlists municipal leaders to steward monarch butterflies, whose populations have declined by 90% in...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted preliminary injunction
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Butler Eagle have been granted a preliminary injunction against the labor unions representing striking employees.The P-G accuses some striking employees of "violent, threatening, and destructive behavior."Additionally, the Post-Gazette claims the violence took place while they attempted to deliver the paper from the Butler Eagle's printing facility.As part of the injunction, granted by the Butler County Court, striking workers can't engage in mass picketing or have more than five people picketing at any entrance or exit.They're also not allowed to block any entrances or exits and can not make any threats toward workers or delivery drivers.The labor union, in response, has filed an emergency petition for a stay of the injunction.The union claims they have picketed peacefully, their activities have been lawful and protected by the First Amendment.A hearing for the appeal will be held Monday morning.
wtae.com
Candidate for PA House assaulted outside his Fayette County home
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a candidate for the state House of Representatives was assaulted outside of his home Monday morning. Richard Ringer is running as a Democrat in the 51st District to replace outgoing state Rep. Matt Dowling (R). Ringer told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that he heard someone trying to open his garage around 5 a.m. on Monday. Ringer said he found a man outside with a flashlight and confronted him. Ringer said he attempted to tackle the man but lost control.
Pittsburgh Regional Transit says worker shortages, other issues contributing to service cuts
The pandemic hit public transit agencies hard, especially with decreases in ridership and large service cuts, and Pittsburgh Regional Transit has not avoided those issues. Starting on Nov. 20, PRT will reduce service hours by nearly 2%, which will impact 11 bus routes and the blue line light-rail route, according to PRT board member John Tague.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted temporary injunction against striking union members
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Butler Eagle officials have been granted a preliminary injunction against five unions involved in the P-G strike, after accusing them of throwing projectiles at company vehicles, puncturing vehicle tires and threatening employees and vendors. Post-Gazette employees belonging to unions representing production, distribution and advertising workers went on...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Funeral shooting in Brighton Heights reflects cycle of violence and spiral of pain, advocates and officials say
Maria Montaño, press secretary for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, places her hand on the back of Brenda Gregg, pastor at Destiny of Faith Church along Brighton Road, while Gregg addresses the media on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, by her church. Gregg told the media that the church’s planned Halloween activities would go on, despite the multiple-person shooting that took place outside the church earlier that day during a funeral there. At back, City of Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey looks on. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)
pgh2o.com
Engineering Report: Complying with Stormwater Regulations
Across about 25% of Pittsburgh, sewage and stormwater are routed into separate underground sewer pipes. When it rains, stormwater enters inlets and storm sewer pipes send it directly to our streams and rivers, along with any harmful pollutants picked up on the ground surface or in the below-ground network. The...
