Ballad Health expands into Morristown with 2 new practices
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
Fly By Night Bringing the 70s to South Knoxville
It was over three years ago when we first met Ryan Shanley and Jocelyn Morin, then soon-to-be owners of Tern Club on the 100 block of Gay Street. The club opened only months before the pandemic that threw bars and restaurants into a time of tremendous upheaval. The couple has not only managed to survive and thrive with that venture, but has added a new business to their mix, with plans to open Fly by Night at 906 Sevier Avenue. I sat with the couple to learn more about their last three years at Tern Club and what we might expect from Fly by Night.
Knoxville museum offers a history lesson with a little bit of fright
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville museum is offering a spooky tour with a history lesson to go with it on Friday and Saturday. The Ramsey House is hosting the "Spirits Within" tour, where people will be able to learn about some of the spirits rumored to still roam the rooms of the museum.
Five women get life-changing help thanks to a Knoxville non-profit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hand UP for Women, a non-profit, is making a positive impact on the lives of women in Knoxville. After years of personal hardship, five women completed a goal setting, financial management and networking program, making them the 17th class to graduate. The graduation ceremony, hosted by Hand UP for Women, took place on Sunday at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church in the Watershed Building.
Celebrity chef takes over Knoxville elementary school’s cafeteria
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A celebrity chef stopped by a Knoxville elementary school to celebrate the school’s cafeteria workers. Carla Hall, the cohost of The Chew, stopped by Blue Grass Elementary Friday morning. According to Knox County Schools, Hall celebrated the Blue Grass nutrition team with a special meal, showing them how to bake her […]
From working at Neyland Stadium to flying over it: Pilot prepares for special flight
Fighter jets were seen over Knoxville on Thursday as pilots prepare to conduct ceremonial pregame flyover Saturday ahead of Tennessee's game against Kentucky.
Ghost framed for murder haunts the Drummond Bridge in Coal Creek
BRICEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The story behind the Drummond Bridge in Anderson County stems back to the Coal Creek War in the 1890s. A time when the local miners fought against convict leasing. Barry Thacker with the Coal Creek Watershed Foundation said the miners felt their work should be...
The haunted quilt from Cades Cove
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Many spooky stories come from Cades Cove, but one is especially electric. The tale of the Cussing Cover stems from a small two-room cabin in the cove before it was a part of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. According to the late, Mavies Estep married her husband Basil, and they lived with their children in the cabin along Whistling Branch stream.
Knoxville family uses ‘candy chute’ to pass out treats to neighbors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A neighborhood in Knoxville got the opportunity to witness a different way to pass out candy during Halloween this year. The Holmes family passed out candy to kids in the neighborhood off of Buxton Drive. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this family has been using a “candy chute” to pass candy out in the area.
Two pilots with East Tennessee connections to fly over Saturday's game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two pilots connected to the University of Tennessee will fly F-35 fighter jets over campus before Saturday's game against Kentucky. Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell worked at Neyland when he was young. He sold soft drinks at games to save money for flight lessons. "I would climb...
Knoxville venue goes cashless; what that means for you
The Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum is going cashless, which means only cards and digital payments.
Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?
Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
Candidates spar for the “secret city”
In East Tennessee’s State House District 33, incumbent John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, is facing two-term Oak Ridge City Council member and middle school art teacher Jim Dodson, the Democratic nominee. The district includes much of Oak Ridge, nicknamed the “secret city” for its role in enriching uranium for nuclear weapons. Both candidates have spoken in […] The post Candidates spar for the “secret city” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Here's what you missed during Tennessee vs. Kentucky game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee did it again! After dominating their Kentucky rival 44-6, the Vols had a lot to celebrate!. The game was unforgettable! With their wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt, breaking Tennessee's single-season record to the team remaining their perfect 8-0 record, the night screamed Tennessee. Here are some...
Construction of $70M Knoxville Public Safety Complex nearly complete
A well-known Knoxville property continues to be transformed. It's been more than two years in the making and millions of dollars are being poured into building the City's new public safety complex at the old Saint Mary's Hospital campus.
Authorities: Suspect in abortion clinic fire died in August
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A man accused of intentionally setting fire to a Tennessee Planned Parenthood clinic and of firing shots later at a federal courthouse died months ago, officials announced Monday in disclosing both the man's death and the allegations. Federal court documents indicate that the...
NEW: Jumbe the giraffe dies at Zoo Knoxville
One of the oldest giraffes in the United States died at Zoo Knoxville last week. Jumbe, a 19-year-old male giraffe, was “humanely euthanized due to declining health” on Thursday, officials said. “Jumbe was a gentle giant who was beloved,” said Phil Colclough, the zoo’s head of animal care,...
Former Sevier County clerk sentenced for 2021 conspiracy charge
One of the two clerks who plead guilty to providing car titles for stolen vehicles in exchange for cash has been sentenced.
Boomer Russell: PhD candidate by day, drag queen by night
You may see them walking to class or maybe getting their favorite “pick-me-up” in the Einstein’s line, but did you know you were in the presence of a queen?. Boomer Russell is a 4th year PhD candidate studying biochemistry. Their day-to-day entails countless hours at the Ken and Blaire Mossman Building, but they spend their nights participating in an art form you may not have expected a PhD candidate could possibly have time for: drag. Her stage name is “Fatty Acid.”
