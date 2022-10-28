ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See ‘Almost Famous’ Musical Cast Record ‘No Friends’ Ahead of Broadway Opening Night

By Daniel Kreps
 4 days ago
Casey Likes from 'Almost Famous: The Musical' Almost Famous

Ahead of next week’s opening night on Broadway, the Almost Famous musical — based on Cameron Crowe’s rock film classic — has shared the latest single from its original cast recording, “No Friends.”

The production also shared a video of the cast recording the track in New York’s Sear Sound studio, with actor Casey Likes — who plays the intrepid 15-year-old Rolling Stone journalist tasked with covering the rock band Stillwater in 1973 — taking the lead on the song featuring lyrics co-written by Crowe and Tony winner Tom Kitt.

The production has previously shared the numbers “Everybody’s Coming Together,” “Morocco” and “The Night-Time Sky’s Got Nothing on You” — a track inspired by a deleted scene from the film — from the Original Broadway Cast Recording due out on March 17, 2023, via Sony Masterworks Broadway. The cast album is available to preorder now on CD and 2-LP vinyl.

The musical adaptation of Crowe’s 2000 film was first announced in 2018 and opened the following year in his hometown of San Diego. After being stalled by the pandemic, the musical opened for previews earlier this month and will finally debut on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Nov. 3. Tickets are on sale now.

Jeremy Herrin directed the show, with original music by Tom Kitt. Crowe adapted his Oscar-winning screenplay to the book and co-wrote the lyrics with Kitt. “The line ‘It’s all happening’ has always been so key to the show, and now that we’re heading to Broadway, it’s finally come true,” Crowe recently told Rolling Stone. “It actually is… all happening.”

Rolling Stone

The Musical Force Behind Broadway’s ‘American Idiot’ and ‘Almost Famous’ Wants ‘Born to Run’ Onstage Next

Anyone who’s had even a mild obsession with Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous will instantly recognize some of the lyrics to the original songs in its musical adaptation, which opens on Broadway Nov. 3.  “Cameron Crowe, to me, is a poet,” says Broadway veteran Tom Kitt, who co-wrote the songs for Almost Famous: The Musical with Crowe, including the instant classic “Elaine’s Lecture,” which uses the movie line “rock stars have kidnapped my son” as both refrain and punchline. “His words are lyrical. I felt the best way to tell the story through the music was going to be to take...
Rolling Stone

Metallica Bring ‘Master of Puppets’ Revival Full Circle With ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Costume

The Hellfire Club has a new member. Bringing the “Master of Puppets” revival full circle, Metallica frontman James Hetfield used Halloween 2022 to pay homage to the guitar-shredding Stranger Things character Eddie Munson, who performed the band’s 1986 single during the show’s epic two-and-a-half-hour season four finale.  “Eddie Munson says Happy Halloween,” the band captioned the photo of Hetfield sporting the character’s signature look: black jeans, denim jacket, an unruly head of hair, and a Hellfire Club t-shirt, the official uniform of Eddie’s Dungeons & Dragons society. “Master of Puppets” received similar treatment to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” as...
Rolling Stone

Miss Grit Shares a Futuristic Vision on New Song ‘Follow the Cyborg’

Miss Grit, the moniker of rising singer-songwriter Margaret Sohn, has released a new song, “Follow the Cyborg,” which will serve as the title track from their debut album, out Feb. 24, 2023, via Mute.  “Follow the Cyborg” boasts the energy of an unbridled dance track (the percussion was provided by Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa) with breathy bits of saxophone and Sohn’s expertly crafted guitar tones. As Sohn builds to the hook, they sing, “Cause I was born to pose/Oh I was born with clothes/I’m a living girl/A real living girl/Your real living girl.” (A second version of “Follow the Cyborg,” sung in...
Rolling Stone

The ‘Terrifying’ Day Joni Mitchell Saw ‘Almost Famous: The Musical’ — and More Backstage Tales from Cameron Crowe

“It didn’t feel like a modern movie, but it didn’t feel like a nostalgia trip, either,” says writer-director Cameron Crowe, reflecting on his classic autobiographical film Almost Famous. “I wanted the musical to have a similar elixir to it.” After five years of work with some pandemic-induced delays, rapturously received previews, and a well-reviewed first run in San Diego, Almost Famous: The Musical opens on Broadway November 3 – with original songs co-written by Crowe and Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, Jagged Little Pill, American Idiot), and directed by Jeremy Herrin, with Crowe writing the book and overseeing every...
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Jack Harlow Flies ‘First Class’ Back to 1977

After seeing Jack Harlow as a drunk frat guy dressed as giant tampon, his musical offerings felt like a revelation. The Louisville rapper played three songs from his sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You, starting with the confessional booty call, “Lil Secret.” “I told my therapist about you, she always takes your side,” he sang, as angelic as his Diddy-white pantsuit. “Ain’t nobody I love more, I just need more time.” Harlow is lover not a fighter. As he told Rolling Stone in his March 2022 cover story: “I am poetic, but I want some ass.” “Secret” slid right...
Rolling Stone

Jerry Garcia’s Lost Pipe Has Been Found After 30 Years — and It Still Smells Like Weed

For decades, a major piece of counter-culture history was wedged behind a bed in Merl Saunders’ San Francisco house.  The crude pipe looks like something a teen may have cobbled together at summer camp, but according to art historian Steve Cabella, it’s basically a religious object. A so-called “spirit pipe,” this particular pot implement was made by LSD pioneer Augustus Owsley Stanley for Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia, and it’s been MIA for decades. “I’ve bought party pipes from rock people before,” Cabella — owner of California antiquities shop The Modern i — tells Rolling Stone. “They’re just funny little things;...
BERKELEY, CA
AOL Corp

'The Best Man' Cast Returns for Their 'Final Chapters' in Peacock Series Teaser: Watch!

The crew is back and better than ever! Peacock dropped the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, on Saturday. In a full circle moment for the franchise, the streamer revealed the footage at this year's Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999.
Rolling Stone

Frank Ocean Unveils Apple Music 1 Show, ‘Homer Radio’

Frank Ocean revealed his latest project on Friday: Homer Radio, a new Apple Music 1 show. Each episode will take place on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET. “Someone’s vacuuming the carpets adding a distant layer of white noise to the sound,” Ocean wrote in a statement about the show. “Security is pacing off some boredom while pretending to check the rooms and the safes on a rehearsed patrol. A headset loaded with gadgetry helps a man who dons it to see, with its grids of light and lenses and loupes.” The description paired with the broadcast also described the radio...
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson Channels Whoopi Goldberg’s Sister Mary Clarence for ‘Sister Act’ Halloween Medley

Jennifer Hudson’s childhood dream came to life during the Halloween special of the latest episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show. As she explained to the audience, one of the most pivotal films she watched growing up – particularly around age 12 – was both Sister Act films starring Whoopi Goldberg, who she channeled in her festival costume as Sister Mary Clarence. She credited the franchise with fueling her desire to be on stage performing songs, so it was only fitting she delivered a choir-backed medley of songs from across both films. “That’s the power of an icon like Whoopi Goldberg,”...
Rolling Stone

Micky Dolenz to Perform Classic Monkees LP ‘Headquarters’ on 2023 Tour

The Monkees reached their creative zenith in 1967 on their third LP Headquarters, which marked the first time the made-for-TV band was given complete control of a project, and Micky Dolenz is celebrating the achievement next year with a special tour where he’ll play the album straight through. The band has also prepared a limited edition 4-CD/7” vinyl Headquarters box set that’ll feature 69 previously unreleased studio tracks. They include backing tracks producer Don Kirshner assembled for a planned third Monkees record he was forced to abandon once the group gained creative freedom, a new remix of the LP, early...
MARYLAND STATE
Rolling Stone

The Death and Rebirth of Natalia Lafourcade

Natalia Lafourcade received a standing ovation at Carnegie Hall before she uttered a single note.  The singer-songwriter filled the venue with her unmistakable voice during a dazzling performance on Oct. 27, appearing onstage in a shiny black dress with a long train, her loose hair a complement to the flow of the fabric. Shortly after the show began, David Byrne, dressed in a dapper black suit, joined her and recited an English translation of “Muerte,” a key track from De Todas Las Flores — Lafourcade’s first album of original music in seven years. There were more guests later in the night, including...
Rolling Stone

Quavo and Takeoff Navigate a Haunted House in New ‘Messy’ Video

Following the release of the duo’s album Only Built For Infinity Links, Quavo and Takeoff now have their own house of horrors. The new music video for the pair’s latest single “Messy,” directed by Quavo and Daps, opens as the former wakes up from a strange dream. “I thought I was tripping,” Takeoff tells Quavo from the car’s passenger seat, realizing they both had the same dream before slipping their shades back on and going back to sleep. In the dream, they move through a dimly lit, cobweb-filled house where arguments are erupting around every corner while kids run up...
Rolling Stone

See Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform ‘Encanto’ Songs for the First Time on ‘Fallon’

Lin-Manuel Miranda performed a medley of the Encanto songs he wrote for the first time Friday with an assist from Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. After listing the soundtrack’s accomplishments — including how “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is “the biggest Disney song of all time” — Fallon asked Miranda if he ever actually sang the tracks live. “I never have,” Miranda admitted. The pair then put on caterpillar costumes — a nod to the soundtrack’s Best Original Song-nominated “Dos Oruguitas” — and performed a medley of the Miranda-penned songs onstage, beginning with the aforementioned ballad. After shedding the caterpillar...
Rolling Stone

‘Glee’ Almost Starred Justin Timberlake as Mr. Shue. It Explains A Lot.

Have you or someone you love been victimized by Glee‘s bombastic (and often wildly inappropriate) choir teacher Mr. Shue? Well, according to Glee showrunner Ryan Murphy, the Mr. Shue most people know (and didn’t love) wasn’t supposed to be played by actor Matthew Morrison. During an interview on And That’s What You REALLY Missed, a Glee podcast hosted by former cast members Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, Murphy said that the role was originally intended for pop star Justin Timberlake. Yep, you read that right.
Rolling Stone

Drew Barrymore Reunites With ‘E.T.’ Cast in Honor of Film’s 40th Anniversary: ‘I Truly Became a Family With Them’

Steven Spielberg’s E.T. arrived in theaters in 1982, almost immediately becoming the highest-grossing film of all time and maintaining the title for over a decade. But the true lasting impact of the blockbuster is rooted in the close bonds formed within its cast. On the latest episode of the Drew Barrymore Show, the actress and host reunited with co-stars Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, and Robert Macnaughton in celebration of the film’s 40th anniversary.
Rolling Stone

Kelly Clarkson Dusts Off Own Catalog for Private Performance at Sea

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. No Kelly-oke here. Kelly Clarkson performed a full concert for the first time in more than a year Thursday, as the Grammy winner took over the Norwegian Prima cruise ship to help kick off the brand’s inaugural voyage from Galveston, Texas. Telling the audience that she was “so excited” to be “playing more than two minutes of a song” (a reference to the truncated covers she performs each day on her talk show) Clarkson delivered an hour-long set that spanned...
GALVESTON, TX
Rolling Stone

Special Interest Are Having a Damn Good Time, and Pondering Damn Deep Questions, on ‘Cherry Blue Intention’

New Orleans no-wave punks Special Interest embrace the agony and the ecstasy of wild nights and fleeting romances on their new song, “Cherry Blue Intention.”  The track moves at a breathless pace, the skittering percussion recalling classic drum and bass grooves, while a rumbling bass guitar thunders against a backdrop of guitars wailing like distant sirens. Amidst this storm, singer Alli Logout wails, “At a reduced rate I give you my heart/With Cherry Blue Intention/Hot on heels/Baby ride my wheels/Far deep into oblivion.” As Logout tells Rolling Stone, Special Interest have always injected their more hedonistic songs with a sense of self-reflection,...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

