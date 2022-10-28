See ‘Almost Famous’ Musical Cast Record ‘No Friends’ Ahead of Broadway Opening Night

Casey Likes from 'Almost Famous: The Musical' Almost Famous

Ahead of next week’s opening night on Broadway, the Almost Famous musical — based on Cameron Crowe’s rock film classic — has shared the latest single from its original cast recording, “No Friends.”

The production also shared a video of the cast recording the track in New York’s Sear Sound studio, with actor Casey Likes — who plays the intrepid 15-year-old Rolling Stone journalist tasked with covering the rock band Stillwater in 1973 — taking the lead on the song featuring lyrics co-written by Crowe and Tony winner Tom Kitt.

The production has previously shared the numbers “Everybody’s Coming Together,” “Morocco” and “The Night-Time Sky’s Got Nothing on You” — a track inspired by a deleted scene from the film — from the Original Broadway Cast Recording due out on March 17, 2023, via Sony Masterworks Broadway. The cast album is available to preorder now on CD and 2-LP vinyl.

The musical adaptation of Crowe’s 2000 film was first announced in 2018 and opened the following year in his hometown of San Diego. After being stalled by the pandemic, the musical opened for previews earlier this month and will finally debut on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Nov. 3. Tickets are on sale now.

Jeremy Herrin directed the show, with original music by Tom Kitt. Crowe adapted his Oscar-winning screenplay to the book and co-wrote the lyrics with Kitt. “The line ‘It’s all happening’ has always been so key to the show, and now that we’re heading to Broadway, it’s finally come true,” Crowe recently told Rolling Stone. “It actually is… all happening.”