iheart.com

Kim Kardashian Mistakenly Dresses In Costume For A Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian's mistake is our pleasure. On Saturday, she dressed up for Halloween as Mystique from the X-Men. While the costume was great, the occasion was wrong. Kardashian was invited to Tracee Ellis Ross's 50th birthday party. It was not a Halloween costume situation. Kim was a good sport and...
iheart.com

Dierks Bentley Has His 'Game Face' Ready To Compete In Celebrity Tournament

Dierks Bentley is getting his “game face” ready for the upcoming all-star pickle ball tournament, a two-hour CBS sports comedy special that includes 15 other celebrities in the competition. The tournament is produced by Emmy Award-winning late-night host Stephen Colbert’s Spartina, Funny Or Die and CBS Studios, according to a press release earlier this month.

