Related
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline, From Costars to Couple
Longing for love? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) started off their relationship by being coworkers, but it quickly evolved into something more. The Tennessee native and “Rap Devil” singer met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. At the time, Fox was married to Brian Austin […]
James Corden Got Called Out By Balthazar Owner Keith McNally For Lying Again, Like This Feud Will Never Die
Its been a riveting two weeks, and I don't want this thing to end.
iheart.com
Kim Kardashian Mistakenly Dresses In Costume For A Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian's mistake is our pleasure. On Saturday, she dressed up for Halloween as Mystique from the X-Men. While the costume was great, the occasion was wrong. Kardashian was invited to Tracee Ellis Ross's 50th birthday party. It was not a Halloween costume situation. Kim was a good sport and...
iheart.com
Dierks Bentley Has His 'Game Face' Ready To Compete In Celebrity Tournament
Dierks Bentley is getting his “game face” ready for the upcoming all-star pickle ball tournament, a two-hour CBS sports comedy special that includes 15 other celebrities in the competition. The tournament is produced by Emmy Award-winning late-night host Stephen Colbert’s Spartina, Funny Or Die and CBS Studios, according to a press release earlier this month.
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
A representative confirms that rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley
