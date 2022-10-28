Read full article on original website
TSA finds the 8th loaded gun in one year at Roanoke - Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Apple TV + offers Peanuts holiday classic free to non-subscribersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Culture Calendar reveals upcoming arts events for this weekendCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center. A 1964 graduate of Roanoke College...
cardinalnews.org
Feds award $1 million grant for substance abuse in Franklin, Martinsville, Henry, Patrick; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs in Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Virginia Rural Health Association receives substance abuse grant. The Virginia Rural Health Association has received $1 million to address substance abuse in Franklin, Martinsville/Henry, and Patrick counties. The assocation is is one...
thecarrollnews.com
Williams wants to bring back conservative values
Even though he is just 33 years old and has only been in office less than a year, Wren Williams has already built an impressive record of getting things done for his constituents and his political party – something he hopes to soon extend to Carroll County. Williams, R-Patrick...
cardinalnews.org
Groundbreaking for Hard Rock set for November; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
Virginia Business
The Highlander nearly complete in Radford
The Highlander, a $40 million boutique hotel and conference center, is expected to open next to Radford University soon. University officials and their partners in the project broke ground in April 2021 and expect it to be completed in January 2023. The conference hotel will have 124 rooms, including four...
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
WSLS
Virginia Tech dorm floods, some students lose belongings
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students were out in the cold after their dorm flooded on Thursday morning. Students living in Slusher Hall claim one student got upset and began hitting ceiling tiles which they say caused a pipe to burst and flood multiple floors. Some students were lucky...
Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?
HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
NRVNews
Pack, Wilma Bailey
Wilma Lee Pack, age 68, of Christiansburg, went to be with our Lord and Savior, October 27, 2022, at her home. She was born in Montgomery County, Virginia on August 18, 1954. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her father; James Pearson Bailey;...
WSLS
More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
wfxrtv.com
RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
pcpatriot.com
Ground broken for Sheffey Park in Fairlawn
Friends of former Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Sheffey gathered last Friday afternoon along Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn for a groundbreaking ceremony for Sheffey Park. Located at 7422 Hazel Hollow Road next to the old railroad bridge across the New River near Radford, the park will feature a boat landing and a walking trail that will follow along the river under Memorial Bridge and all the way to the old Riverlawn Elementary School and Smith Farm Park, which is also currently under development in Fairlawn.
WDBJ7.com
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Carilion Clinic’s announcement of adding a new mental health clinic to Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke County is continuing to look for development expansions in the area. The 419 Town Center Plan focuses on improving transportation and business development around the Tanglewood Mall. Roanoke County has...
wfxrtv.com
Neonatal Intensive care unit coming to LewisGale
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — LewisGale Medical Center has broken ground on a state-of-the-art project that will bring a new Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to the Roanoke Valley. The Hospital says it will feature six cribs with room for more if needed, and on-site board-certified neonatologists 24/7....
WSLS
‘I thought we could work it out’: Domestic Violence against men, LGBTQ+ community
ROANOKE, Va. – When you think of domestic violence, you might picture the victim as a woman and the abuser as a man. That’s what one Roanoke man thought until it happened to him. “I tried everything, but it never got better,” said T, a domestic abuse survivor....
Augusta Free Press
Three nights: Random acts of sidewalk astronomy to be documented in the Valley
On clear nights when the moon is out, you might have noticed a guy with a telescope on Beverley Street in downtown Staunton. David Verde is a Virginia-based filmmaker and documentarian. He invites strangers to view the moon, Saturn and Jupiter through the lens of his telescope. For free. “It...
WSLS
Giles County restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurant
EGGLESTON, Va. – A restaurant in Giles County is getting some significant recognition. Crews from America’s Best Restaurant recently filmed at The Palisades in Eggleston. The Palisades offers elegant but casual dining inside a former general store. Shaena Muldoon, the restaurant owner, said her team served their best...
chathamstartribune.com
Shear Chaos Hair Salon opens in Chatham
Shear Chaos Hair Salon recently held a grand re-opening event at its location at 38 Center St. in Chatham. Shear Chaos is now open and is welcoming new clients. New owner Brandi Harris, a local stylist with 15 years in the cosmetology industry, has rebranded the salon, which was known for years as Impressions Salon.
WDBJ7.com
UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A spokesperson with Roanoke County confirmed police found Curtis Howell safe and well. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Roanoke County Police as part of the search for a missing man. Police are looking for Curtis Harvey...
