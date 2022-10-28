ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center; more . . .

Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center. A 1964 graduate of Roanoke College...
SALEM, VA
cardinalnews.org

Feds award $1 million grant for substance abuse in Franklin, Martinsville, Henry, Patrick; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs in Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Virginia Rural Health Association receives substance abuse grant. The Virginia Rural Health Association has received $1 million to address substance abuse in Franklin, Martinsville/Henry, and Patrick counties. The assocation is is one...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Williams wants to bring back conservative values

Even though he is just 33 years old and has only been in office less than a year, Wren Williams has already built an impressive record of getting things done for his constituents and his political party – something he hopes to soon extend to Carroll County. Williams, R-Patrick...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Groundbreaking for Hard Rock set for November; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Virginia Business

The Highlander nearly complete in Radford

The Highlander, a $40 million boutique hotel and conference center, is expected to open next to Radford University soon. University officials and their partners in the project broke ground in April 2021 and expect it to be completed in January 2023. The conference hotel will have 124 rooms, including four...
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech dorm floods, some students lose belongings

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students were out in the cold after their dorm flooded on Thursday morning. Students living in Slusher Hall claim one student got upset and began hitting ceiling tiles which they say caused a pipe to burst and flood multiple floors. Some students were lucky...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WFXR

Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?

HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
VIRGINIA STATE
NRVNews

Pack, Wilma Bailey

Wilma Lee Pack, age 68, of Christiansburg, went to be with our Lord and Savior, October 27, 2022, at her home. She was born in Montgomery County, Virginia on August 18, 1954. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her father; James Pearson Bailey;...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Ground broken for Sheffey Park in Fairlawn

Friends of former Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Sheffey gathered last Friday afternoon along Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn for a groundbreaking ceremony for Sheffey Park. Located at 7422 Hazel Hollow Road next to the old railroad bridge across the New River near Radford, the park will feature a boat landing and a walking trail that will follow along the river under Memorial Bridge and all the way to the old Riverlawn Elementary School and Smith Farm Park, which is also currently under development in Fairlawn.
FAIRLAWN, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each

(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Carilion Clinic’s announcement of adding a new mental health clinic to Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke County is continuing to look for development expansions in the area. The 419 Town Center Plan focuses on improving transportation and business development around the Tanglewood Mall. Roanoke County has...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Neonatal Intensive care unit coming to LewisGale

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — LewisGale Medical Center has broken ground on a state-of-the-art project that will bring a new Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to the Roanoke Valley. The Hospital says it will feature six cribs with room for more if needed, and on-site board-certified neonatologists 24/7....
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Giles County restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurant

EGGLESTON, Va. – A restaurant in Giles County is getting some significant recognition. Crews from America’s Best Restaurant recently filmed at The Palisades in Eggleston. The Palisades offers elegant but casual dining inside a former general store. Shaena Muldoon, the restaurant owner, said her team served their best...
GILES COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Shear Chaos Hair Salon opens in Chatham

Shear Chaos Hair Salon recently held a grand re-opening event at its location at 38 Center St. in Chatham. Shear Chaos is now open and is welcoming new clients. New owner Brandi Harris, a local stylist with 15 years in the cosmetology industry, has rebranded the salon, which was known for years as Impressions Salon.
CHATHAM, VA
WDBJ7.com

UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A spokesperson with Roanoke County confirmed police found Curtis Howell safe and well. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Roanoke County Police as part of the search for a missing man. Police are looking for Curtis Harvey...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy