Groundbreaking for Hard Rock set for November; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
Feds award $1 million grant for substance abuse in Franklin, Martinsville, Henry, Patrick; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs in Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Virginia Rural Health Association receives substance abuse grant. The Virginia Rural Health Association has received $1 million to address substance abuse in Franklin, Martinsville/Henry, and Patrick counties. The assocation is is one...
Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center. A 1964 graduate of Roanoke College...
Danville is largest city in Virginia without a woman on council. Two candidates aim to change that.
If either Maureen Belko or Petrina Carter is elected in November, she will be the first woman on Danville’s City Council since 2010. Covington is the only other city in Virginia with an all-male city council. The other 36 independent cities in the state have at least one councilwoman.
