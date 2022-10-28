Read full article on original website
Related
I let an interior designer critique my bedroom. Here's how he'd make the empty space look bigger and cozier.
My husband and I have a new townhouse in Denver and we want our bedroom to look big, cozy, and like something Joanna Gaines would've designed.
Before and After: This Cozy $3,000 RV Redo Is Packed with Budget-Friendly Small Space Ideas
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are many situations where paint is a great solution. If you need to brighten up a dim living room, make a bedroom feel more personalized, breathe new life into your old fridge, transform dated kitchen cabinets, or add a pop of color on your floors, paint is the answer. And the owner of this 2015 RV, Elizabeth Switajewski (@switlife.mnc), used it on almost every surface to revamp its very dark interiors.
A ‘Victorian Style’ Dutch Rental Apartment Is Romantic, Moody, and Mysterious
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Oldenzaal — Overijssel, The Netherlands. Type of home: Apartment. Size: 500 square feet. Years lived in: 26 years, renting. Tell us...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: The Secret Ingredient to This “Dingy” Bedroom’s Lively Redo? Paint, of Course
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
This Vermont Village Store Is in Need of a New Owner — And No, This Isn’t a Plot of a Hallmark Movie
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
This Brooklyn Brownstone Feels Like a Quirky, Cozy Attic in the Trees
Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I live with my fiancée, Alexandra, and we have lived in this apartment for two years. Our apartment is on the top floor of a brownstone in Park Slope, Brooklyn. A quirky, cozy attic in the trees is how we would describe it. We truly love so much about this space from the natural light to the “bonus” room in the back of the apartment through the bedroom, which doubles as our closet and Alexandra’s office. But we can’t say we love anything more than the private outdoor space off of the living room. From the views to the garden we’ve created this summer, the deck is such a special part of this apartment. The amount of character this small apartment has is what we fell in love with first, and what we continue to fall in love with.
Before & After: An Outdated, Blank Condo Now Has a Cool ‘Parisian Modern’ Aesthetic
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Freelance journalist Brianna Holt had big plans when she landed her book deal last year. “I thought I would spend half the year in France to work on my manuscript,” she begins. “Covid ruined those plans, so I bought a condo in Brooklyn instead, and started building Pinterest boards using ‘Parisian modern’ aesthetic and looked through Airbnb rentals in Paris for ideas on how to bring my home to life.” Brianna’s debut book “In Our Shoes” will publish in April of 2023.
This Japanese-Inspired L.A. Apartment Features Brilliant Storage Ideas
Adrienne loves architecture, design, cats, science fiction and watching Star Trek. In the past 10 years she's called home: a van, a former downtown store in small town Texas and a studio apartment rumored to have once been owned by Willie Nelson. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if...
This Viral TikTok Stone Wall Is Actually a Renter-Friendly Hack
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
A 650-Square-Foot Brooklyn Rental Skips the TV Focal Point in Favor of Bookcases and Art
Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I am a Broadway stage manager, and my boyfriend is a musician. It was important to us to combine each of our own aesthetics and showcase previous works we’ve done without making it a shrine to our achievements. For us, having a comfortable place to come home to and unwind in after our evening shows was most important to us.
7 Amazing (and Architecturally Significant!) Vacation Rentals You Need to Book
Jennifer Prince's work is featured on several national travel sites, such as Travel + Leisure, National Geographic, AFAR, Lonely Planet, and Conde Nast Traveler. She thrives on off-the-beaten-path itineraries and is passionate about finding microstories to bring destinations to life. Jennifer currently lives in Virginia with her husband, and other than travel and writing, she enjoys ’80s music, vintage things, fostering kittens, time with her family, and dreaming about her next Airbnb venture.
This Home Has 100s of Halloween Decorations in the Yard, and the Internet Has Questions
If you think you’ve overdone your lawn decor for Halloween this year, wait until you see this. In South Carolina, a household has filled their front yard with not just one or two ghouls, but rather, hundreds of them. In a viral TikTok video, user @andrealynnpw drives past the...
This Beachy, Art-Filled LA Studio Comes With a Gorgeous Backyard
Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Oh man! I love this space. It’s filled with all the things I love and nothing I don’t. My goal was to embrace the fun of different shapes/textures and create a space that I could sink into and enjoy every night.
Check Out The Playful Art Erin and Ben Napier Have on Their Frame TV
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
This Tiny Glass House Lets You Sleep Surrounded by Nature
Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
This DIY Cemetery from TikTok Will Make Your House the Spookiest on the Block
If you’re really. into Halloween decor, you need to see this DIY cemetery — it is to die for. TikTok user @buildandcreatehome has a series of tutorials showing us how to make our own fake cemetery for the spooky season. In a video from last year, she demonstrates how to make headstones, a coffin, and a ghost candy chute.
Why BookTok Is My Favorite Corner of TikTok — And How to Get on It
Madeline Diamond is a writer and editor with bylines in Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Food & Wine, and more. Originally from California, she now lives in Brooklyn and can often be found in her favorite park with a cappuccino in hand. published Yesterday. When I first downloaded TikTok in...
See How a Stager Used the “Visual Triangle” to Overhaul a Florida Bathroom
When you hear the word “casita,” a cute and inviting little home likely comes to mind. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case when Margie Kaercher, lead designer of Hearth and Honey Homes in Tampa, was called in to overhaul a 350-square-foot pool house in St. Petersburg. Located behind the main house, the one-bed, one-bath property was used as a short-term rental by the previous owner, and the new owners wanted to follow suit.
Apartment Therapy
The Dated Kitchen Features That Homebuyers Always Notice
After they walk through the front door, it’s not uncommon for buyers to make a beeline right to the kitchen — the living room can wait. “The kitchen is the heart of the home,” says New York City real estate agent Carolyn Gagnon. “It’s the gathering spot for family conversations and social catch-ups, so of course it is one of the most important and biggest returns of investment in your home, if done correctly.”
Apartment Therapy
60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0