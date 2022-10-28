ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apartment Therapy

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Cozy $3,000 RV Redo Is Packed with Budget-Friendly Small Space Ideas

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are many situations where paint is a great solution. If you need to brighten up a dim living room, make a bedroom feel more personalized, breathe new life into your old fridge, transform dated kitchen cabinets, or add a pop of color on your floors, paint is the answer. And the owner of this 2015 RV, Elizabeth Switajewski (@switlife.mnc), used it on almost every surface to revamp its very dark interiors.
Apartment Therapy

This Brooklyn Brownstone Feels Like a Quirky, Cozy Attic in the Trees

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I live with my fiancée, Alexandra, and we have lived in this apartment for two years. Our apartment is on the top floor of a brownstone in Park Slope, Brooklyn. A quirky, cozy attic in the trees is how we would describe it. We truly love so much about this space from the natural light to the “bonus” room in the back of the apartment through the bedroom, which doubles as our closet and Alexandra’s office. But we can’t say we love anything more than the private outdoor space off of the living room. From the views to the garden we’ve created this summer, the deck is such a special part of this apartment. The amount of character this small apartment has is what we fell in love with first, and what we continue to fall in love with.
BROOKLYN, NY
Apartment Therapy

Before & After: An Outdated, Blank Condo Now Has a Cool ‘Parisian Modern’ Aesthetic

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Freelance journalist Brianna Holt had big plans when she landed her book deal last year. “I thought I would spend half the year in France to work on my manuscript,” she begins. “Covid ruined those plans, so I bought a condo in Brooklyn instead, and started building Pinterest boards using ‘Parisian modern’ aesthetic and looked through Airbnb rentals in Paris for ideas on how to bring my home to life.” Brianna’s debut book “In Our Shoes” will publish in April of 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

A 650-Square-Foot Brooklyn Rental Skips the TV Focal Point in Favor of Bookcases and Art

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I am a Broadway stage manager, and my boyfriend is a musician. It was important to us to combine each of our own aesthetics and showcase previous works we’ve done without making it a shrine to our achievements. For us, having a comfortable place to come home to and unwind in after our evening shows was most important to us.
BROOKLYN, NY
Apartment Therapy

7 Amazing (and Architecturally Significant!) Vacation Rentals You Need to Book

Jennifer Prince's work is featured on several national travel sites, such as Travel + Leisure, National Geographic, AFAR, Lonely Planet, and Conde Nast Traveler. She thrives on off-the-beaten-path itineraries and is passionate about finding microstories to bring destinations to life. Jennifer currently lives in Virginia with her husband, and other than travel and writing, she enjoys ’80s music, vintage things, fostering kittens, time with her family, and dreaming about her next Airbnb venture.
GEORGIA STATE
Apartment Therapy

This Tiny Glass House Lets You Sleep Surrounded by Nature

Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
Apartment Therapy

See How a Stager Used the “Visual Triangle” to Overhaul a Florida Bathroom

When you hear the word “casita,” a cute and inviting little home likely comes to mind. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case when Margie Kaercher, lead designer of Hearth and Honey Homes in Tampa, was called in to overhaul a 350-square-foot pool house in St. Petersburg. Located behind the main house, the one-bed, one-bath property was used as a short-term rental by the previous owner, and the new owners wanted to follow suit.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Apartment Therapy

The Dated Kitchen Features That Homebuyers Always Notice

After they walk through the front door, it’s not uncommon for buyers to make a beeline right to the kitchen — the living room can wait. “The kitchen is the heart of the home,” says New York City real estate agent Carolyn Gagnon. “It’s the gathering spot for family conversations and social catch-ups, so of course it is one of the most important and biggest returns of investment in your home, if done correctly.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy