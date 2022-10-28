Read full article on original website
Blue Shore Pedal Lounge bringing something different to the Coastal Bend
A new attraction in Corpus Christ had its official grand opening on Friday, ahead of the Halloween weekend. Blue Shore Pedal Lounge is basically a bar on a bike with 16 seats.
Flatiron Dragados, TxDOT to meet for progress update on new Harbor Bridge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flatiron Dragados and TxDOT will be meeting Thursday morning for a progress update on construction of the new Harbor Bridge. During that meeting, the developers and crews will discuss their preparations to resume construction of the bridge's main span. That's the cable stay portion of the bridge over the ship channel.
The 6 Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month
If living the beach life is your retirement dream, but you don't want to spend a fortune every month, you'll be glad to know it's still possible to make it happen without leaving the U.S. Learn: 6...
Welcome back: Downtown business prepares for the influx in visitors during Día De Los Muertos Festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown businesses are preparing for the influx in visitors over the weekend as the annual Día De Los Muertos Festival returns to the city. "It is really everybody coming together," said Georgia Griffin, an employee at '20/20 Vintage'. Griffin is one of many in...
Comfortable, clear and dry Sunday in Corpus Christi
Wrapping up the weekend with great conditions. This is ahead of a change - increase in rain chances picking up for Halloween.
Haunted houses terrorize Coastal Bend
Oct. 28-31 Fright Night Haunted House 2022. 615 Mesquite St. (next to the House of Rock), Corpus Christi. This haunted house comes with warning labels — lots of them — all ending with “ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK.” Check the website for a preview video. Haunting...
The Gnarly Marlin Now Open at Cove Harbor in Rockport
The newest addition to Cove Harbor, located in Rockport, Texas, is finally here. The Gnarly Marlin Waterfront Eatery & Bar is a family-friendly establishment offering an all-new dining experience to the area. The restaurant made the move from Lake Travis to the Texas coast this past summer and is one...
Future Portland Target part of new $100M 'Portland Town Center'
According to a press release, the Target store will be the anchor for a $100 million development project called the Portland Town Center, slated to break ground in November.
Día de los Muertos Festival returns to downtown Corpus Christi this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Día De Los Muertos street festival in downtown Corpus Christi is back after a two year hiatus. K Space Contemporary and Axis Tattoo are partnering to bring the festival back to downtown after taking two years off due to the pandemic. Día De...
Classic game goes coastal
The new edition of Monopoly features several famous Corpus Christi locales that the game highlights about the city.
Corpus Christi Veterans Stand Down to deliver hygiene and a warm meal
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Attention homeless veterans, the Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee for Veteran's Affairs is hosting a one stop access to benefit you. They will be providing some basic items for your immediate use including a hot lunch, personal hygiene kits, hair cuts, flu shots and more. Contact...
Corpus Christi Trade Center shooting Sunday began as a fight between two people
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What police feared could be an active shooter case at the Corpus Christi Trade Center on Sunday ended up being a disagreement between two people. A 17-year-old was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Public Information Sr. Ofc. Travis Pace said after being involved in a fight with a group of guys.
Crews respond to early morning fire on Waco Street
The Corpus Christi Fire Department was dispatched to the corner of Waco and Comanche Street around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.
Early Childhood Development Center now a Pre-K school
Renovations at the Early Childhood Development Center were done over the summer. It's located on the campus of Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Friday Night Fever Week 10 scores
It's game time-- Here are Week 10's scores for all of the Highschool teams around the area. Make sure you tune in for your Friday Night Fever Highlights.
Gov. Greg Abbott visits Corpus Christi for Get out the Vote Rally
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott was in the Coastal Bend Thursday for his get out the Vote Rally. The event took place downtown at Brewster Street Ice House. The visit comes as early voting continues. Both Abbott and gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke are making a big push to get out the vote.
Nueces County Jail Population at 102%
NUECES COUNTY (News Release) - In a social media post, Nueces County Sheriff's Office has shared that the Jail inmate population is at 102%. The inmate population is currently at 1,192, with an additional 17 inmates being housed at Victoria and 29 inmates being housed at Aransas County.
Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
Beto O'Rourke set to visit Corpus Christi Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O'Rourke will be returning to Corpus Christi on Monday as part of Vote with Beto. O'Rourke will visit the Nueces County Courthouse polling locations Monday morning as early voting continues. According to the LBJ School of Public Affairs latest poll, O'Rourke is projected to...
Robbery, homicide detectives investigating after man found dead Monday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi homicide and robbery detectives have opened an investigation after a man was found dead on Williams Dr. early Monday morning, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department. Officers with the CCPD were sent to the 5800 block of Williams Dr. around...
