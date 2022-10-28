Read full article on original website
Migos: Takeoff shot dead in Houston aged 28
The Georgia rapper was known for creating hits such as Versace and Motorsport alongside fellow rappers Quavo and Offset
iheart.com
MUSIC: 30 Creepy Rock Songs for Halloween, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, Dolly!
Today is all about the spooky vibes. So for Halloween, UltimateClassicRock.com put together a list of the 30 creepiest rock songs. Here is your Top 10!. Will Robert Plant and Jimmy Page reunite for . . . Dolly Parton???. Morrissey Announces New Album. Morrissey has announced that his new solo...
Pharrell Williams confirms song with BTS: 'It's amazing'
Pharrell Williams teased his collaboration with K-pop group BTS in a new interview with RM.
Attention 'Swifties': Taylor Swift announces US tour; lineup includes 2 shows in Philadelphia
Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field.
James Corden Got Called Out By Balthazar Owner Keith McNally For Lying Again, Like This Feud Will Never Die
Its been a riveting two weeks, and I don't want this thing to end.
