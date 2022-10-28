Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Criminals: A 31-Year-Old Man Dressed as a Bottle of Fireball Was Arrested!
A 31-year-old man in California named Dominic Salazar was arrested for drunken disorderly conduct early yesterday morning . . . and he was dressed up as a bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky at the time. A Thief Missed the Door and Ran Into a Large Glass Window. Running into a...
iheart.com
Teen Left With Severe Burns After Haircut Goes Wrong
Sideburns aren’t supposed to literally burn, but that’s what happened in India recently when an unnamed 18-year-old went to a barbershop for a “fire haircut.” The procedure involves hairdressers using fire instead of scissors to style a person’s hair. In this case, the barber strikes...
Lightfoot’s security detail fires shots near 606 Trail in Logan Square
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail fired shots during an incident Tuesday morning near the 606 Trail in Logan Square, but no injuries were reported. It happened in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue, according to Chicago police.
iheart.com
Florida Boy Found In Canada Months After Kidnapping
Authorities have found a 6-year-old Florida boy who's been missing for months in Canada, according to WPLG. The Miami-Dade Police Department announced Sunday (October 30) that Jorge "Jojo" Morales was discovered unharmed in Moncton, New Brunswick. A Good Samaritan spotted the child in a Walmart and called the police, according to Yanet Leal Concepcion, Jojo’s mother.
iheart.com
Nine People Arrested As Death Toll Approaches 150 In Cable Bridge Collapse
The death toll from a cable bridge collapse has risen to 140, authorities in India said on Monday (October 31). The 761-foot-long pedestrian bridge had just reopened after undergoing six months of renovations and was packed with large crowds of people on Sunday evening when it collapsed into the Machchu River.
iheart.com
Dog Seen Running Off With Human Head In Mexico
A dog was seen running down the street of a north-central Mexico town of Monte Escobedo with a human head in its mouth, officials announced last week via the Associated Press. Zacatecas state officials confirmed the incident last Thursday (October 27) in what was the latest act of violence in the area.
Comments / 0