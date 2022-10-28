ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Teen Left With Severe Burns After Haircut Goes Wrong

Sideburns aren’t supposed to literally burn, but that’s what happened in India recently when an unnamed 18-year-old went to a barbershop for a “fire haircut.” The procedure involves hairdressers using fire instead of scissors to style a person’s hair. In this case, the barber strikes...
Florida Boy Found In Canada Months After Kidnapping

Authorities have found a 6-year-old Florida boy who's been missing for months in Canada, according to WPLG. The Miami-Dade Police Department announced Sunday (October 30) that Jorge "Jojo" Morales was discovered unharmed in Moncton, New Brunswick. A Good Samaritan spotted the child in a Walmart and called the police, according to Yanet Leal Concepcion, Jojo’s mother.
Nine People Arrested As Death Toll Approaches 150 In Cable Bridge Collapse

The death toll from a cable bridge collapse has risen to 140, authorities in India said on Monday (October 31). The 761-foot-long pedestrian bridge had just reopened after undergoing six months of renovations and was packed with large crowds of people on Sunday evening when it collapsed into the Machchu River.
Dog Seen Running Off With Human Head In Mexico

A dog was seen running down the street of a north-central Mexico town of Monte Escobedo with a human head in its mouth, officials announced last week via the Associated Press. Zacatecas state officials confirmed the incident last Thursday (October 27) in what was the latest act of violence in the area.

