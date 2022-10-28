Read full article on original website
Pharrell Williams confirms song with BTS: 'It's amazing'
Pharrell Williams teased his collaboration with K-pop group BTS in a new interview with RM.
James Corden Got Called Out By Balthazar Owner Keith McNally For Lying Again, Like This Feud Will Never Die
Its been a riveting two weeks, and I don't want this thing to end.
Henry Cavill Quits The Witcher, Liam Hemsworth to Take On Role for Season 4
I was so excited when Henry Cavill announced he’d be wearing the red cape again and playing Superman in another DC movie. Little did I know that commitment meant he would have to give up another job. The actor announced on Saturday that he would be leaving the Netflix...
