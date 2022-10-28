ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Henry Cavill Quits The Witcher, Liam Hemsworth to Take On Role for Season 4

I was so excited when Henry Cavill announced he’d be wearing the red cape again and playing Superman in another DC movie. Little did I know that commitment meant he would have to give up another job. The actor announced on Saturday that he would be leaving the Netflix...

Comments / 0

Community Policy