EU Industry Chief Issues China Warning Ahead of Scholz's Beijing Visit
PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union's industry chief said on Monday that European governments and companies must realise China is a rival to the EU and they should not be naive whenever they approve Chinese investment. European Commissioner Thierry Breton's comments appeared to be aimed in part at Germany, whose...
Explainer-What Happens Now That Lebanon Is Without a President?
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon entered an unprecedented government crisis on Tuesday, with no president, a caretaker cabinet with limited powers and a deeply fragmented parliament. The country is still struggling with a record-making financial meltdown that has impoverished most of the population. What makes electing a president so difficult, what's...
Factbox-COP26 a Year Later: Where Do Last Year's Climate Pledges Stand?
(Reuters) - A year ago at the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, countries, banks and business leaders announced a slew of climate plans and pledges. Here is an update on how some of the biggest promises have since progressed. NATIONAL EMISSIONS PLANS. Nearly 200 countries agreed at last year's...
Alarmed by Suicide Attack, China and Pakistan Work Together on Probe
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - It was the kind of attack Pakistani authorities had dreaded. A highly educated female suicide bomber killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi in April along with their local driver, targeting nationals from Pakistan's most important partner and seeking to undermine a relationship on which Islamabad's financial survival largely depends.
