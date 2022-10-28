Read full article on original website
Stocks turn lower as hot jobs data signals aggressive Fed
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks gave up early gains and turned lower on Wall Street after an unexpectedly strong report on the job market raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to keep the pressure on inflation with aggressive interest rate increases. The S&P 500 fell...
European Shares Rally As Investors Look To Fed, BoE Meetings
(RTTNews) - European stocks were sharply higher on Tuesday as markets held out hopes for a slowdown in some central banks' rate hikes. The U.S. dollar edged lower and Eurozone yields fell as focus shifted to a two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve that gets underway later today. It...
BUZZ-COMMENT-Stock market boom may result in bigger dollar rise
The Dow Jones Index has surged 4,222 in 12 days ahead of November's Federal Reserve meeting, flying in the face of fears for an economic slowdown that had fuelled expectations for the bank to pause its tightening cycle. Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Index has surged 4,222 in...
Fed set to deliver another big rate hike, debate December downshift
U.S. central bankers are expected to keep their inflation fight in high gear this week, even as they intensify a debate over when to downshift to smaller interest rate hikes so as to avoid sending the world's biggest economy into a tailspin. Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. central bankers are...
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
3 Exceptionally Low-Risk Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Investing in 2022 is like opening the box to a piece of IKEA furniture: The instruction manual has no words and you're left to guess what to do next by the pictures provided. Since the year began, all three major indexes have plunged into a bear market, and a number of metrics and indicators suggest the broader market could head even lower.
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
Here's Why Prologis Is a Red Flag for Economic Growth
Some companies are often good indicators of the overall health of the economy. For example, large retailers can often signal the strength of consumer spending, which is the biggest component of gross domestic product (GDP). Although it's not a retailer, Prologis (NYSE: PLD) is another kind of company that has a finger on the nation's economic pulse. The company just reported third-quarter earnings and withdrew its forecast for 2022. Is this a red flag for the economy?
India's gold demand dips as inflation hits rural buyers
MUMBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - India's gold consumption in the months of October to December could fall by around a quarter from a year ago as inflation depresses rural demand, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. The lower purchases in the world's second-biggest gold consumer could weigh on...
Japanese Market Modestly Higher
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 moving above the 27,600 level, despite the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, as traders remained cautious ahead of the US Fed rate decision on Wednesday. Some positive domestic earnings news also aided market sentiment.
Nippon Steel H1 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY22 Earnings View; Lifts Dividend; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Shares of Nippon Steel Corp. (NISTY.PK, NISTF.PK) were gaining around 2 percent in the trading in Japan after the company reported Tuesday higher earnings and revenues for the first half, and lifted its earnings view for fiscal 2022. The company also lifted dividend. For the first half, profit...
Renewed Consolidation Anticipated For Malaysia Shares
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had dipped almost 8 points or 0.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,460-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Tuesday. The global forecast...
3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency took the market by storm last year, but in 2022, crypto performance has been more than underwhelming. Bitcoin, still the largest of any crypto, is down 56% year to date, and Ethereum has fallen 58%. In addition to the bubble bursting in crypto, the blockchain-based currencies have yet to provide significant functionality in the world. Perhaps the biggest spectacle to come out of cryptocurrencies so far is the non-fungible token (NFT), but those have proven to be a bubble as well.
BP Posts RC Profit In Q3, Underlying RC Profit Beats View; Lifts FY22 Production Forecast
(RTTNews) - British energy major BP Plc reported Tuesday a replacement cost or RC profit in its third quarter, compared to a loss last year, on strong growth in sales revenue. Underlying RC profit beat market estimates. Further, the company announced $2.5 billion share buyback, which is intended to be...
Wall Street Set To Bounce Back
(RTTNews) - Traders' focus on Tuesday will be a two-day monetary policy meeting and economic announcements such as Fed's statement. The Labor Department's monthly jobs report is expected this week. Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares finished positive, while European...
Why I'm Buying More Meta Stock Despite The Recent Plunge
In this video, I will explain why I am adding to my Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) position despite the recent 20% dip. Despite all the bearish sentiment, I feel that the reward far outweigh today's risks. I will explain the good, the bad, and the opportunity. For the full insights,...
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November
There's just something comforting about a stock that pays you to own it. That's especially the case amid the current overall stock market volatility. I'm talking, of course, about dividend stocks. Well over 4,000 stocks traded on U.S. exchanges offer dividends. But some are better than others. Here are three dividend stocks to buy hand over fist in November.
Despite Some Variation, This Dividend Stock Continues to Offer a Monster Yield
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch. While its most recently declared payment is down from last quarter due to lower oil prices, it still clocks in at an attractive 9% yield at the current share price. The oil stock has the...
Hong Kong Bourse May Extend Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, stumbling more than 740 points or 5 percent in that span. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 14,690-point plateau and it's tipped to open under pressure again on Tuesday. The global forecast for...
Soft Start Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had slipped almost 10 points or 0.15 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 7,100-point plateau although it's expected to turn lower again on Tuesday.
