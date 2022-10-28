ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
freightwaves.com

White Paper: Cold Chain Audit and Storage Checklist for Shipping Perishables

Everyone involved in the cold chain understands how vital it is to have visibility into temperature-controlled shipments—from point of origin to final delivery. Even the slightest excursion from the mandated temperature range—at any point in the journey—could result in the loss of an entire load. The consequences can negatively impact your corporate bottom line, jeopardize your reputation, and in extreme cases cause consumer illness or death.
WANE-TV

5 Reasons To NOT Buy a House Right Now

House prices have soared in the United States during the pandemic, especially in small cities and rural areas. Nearly half of all Americans are concerned, if not desperate about the lack of affordable housing. But buying a home is central to the American dream because it is often viewed as a path to building wealth.
freightwaves.com

Uber Freight, Transplace now 1 operation with a wall on proprietary data

The merger between Uber Freight and Transplace was made final months ago. The more practical amalgamation of the companies — combining their offerings on one platform — now has been completed as well. The Transplace name will be less prominent as a result. As Frank McGuigan, the president...
freightwaves.com

Lumber companies face complex freight decisions

An analysis of the top five forestry and lumber companies shows an estimated annual freight spend of between $5 billion and $7 billion. 2021 saw freight costs go up across the board for all industries. For this group of forestry and lumber companies, its estimated annual transportation costs went up a combined $469 million, or 8.3%, from 2020. The wild ride of lumber prices softened the blow a bit as revenues for the top five spiked 60% compared to a challenging 2020.
freightwaves.com

North America’s reshoring of the global supply chain

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — With manufacturing and labor markets on the decline with North America’s traditional partners in Asia — and with trade with Russia collapsing — North America is in prime position to take advantage by reshoring global sourcing. “For the most part we can keep...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s What’s Getting More Expensive at Stores in America

Americans who hoped inflation would begin to ease got bad news when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the September consumer price index. Prices nationwide of goods and services rose 0.4% from August, a four decade high. Compared to September of last year, prices rose 8.2%.  The prices of a number of items in the […]
freightwaves.com

Amazon rolls out cash advance program for merchants

Many small and midsize businesses (SMBs) are continually facing cash crunches. As sales rise, so do revenues. But the money often flows out as fast as it comes in. Inventory must be purchased, salaries need to be paid and business expenses managed. For online sellers, the dynamic nature of sales...
24/7 Wall St.

14 Household Items That Are Actually Getting Cheaper

The news about inflation activity during the month of September could hardly have been worse. Despite a drop in the price of gas and oil, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index rose by 8.2% year over year. This pace continues to run near a 40-year high. And although the price […]
rigzone.com

IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted

The head of the International Energy Agency said its members have oil reserves available to conduct another round of releases if needed. “We still have huge amount of stocks to be released in case we see supply disruptions,” Fatih Birol, the executive director of the Paris-based adviser, said in a group interview at the Singapore International Energy Week Conference. “Currently it is not on the agenda, but it can come anytime.”
freightwaves.com

Uber Freight’s EBITDA barely positive in Q3

Quarter-to-quarter comparisons on the financial performance of digital brokerage Uber Freight are limited in their value now, as the review would be looking at Uber Freight before it acquired Transplace and Uber Freight after the deal was closed just about a year ago. But sequential comparisons are significant. And by...
freightwaves.com

$23M Jaxport grant will aid ‘journey to reach net-zero emissions’

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration has awarded Jaxport a $23.5 million grant to support sustainability initiatives at the Jacksonville, Florida, port’s Blount Island and Talleyrand marine terminals. The sustainability initiatives are part of a $47 million public-private project between Jaxport and terminal tenants SSA Jacksonville and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
astaga.com

Best crypto under $1 to buy in November

Cryptocurrencies bounced again this week after spending a number of weeks in a consolidation section. Most cash, together with Bitcoin, Ethereum, MATIC, and Chainlink jumped by greater than 5%. Since there was no main crypto news, this rally was principally due to macro components as buyers priced in a Fed pivot. Listed here are the very best crypto underneath $1 to purchase or commerce in November.
freightwaves.com

Logistics startup Newtrul raises $5M to be ‘Expedia’ of freight booking

Chicago-based startup Newtrul announced Monday a $5.3 million capital raise led by SignalFire and Flex Capital. Officials for the digital freight matching provider said the fund raise will support its goal of refining the company’s customer relationship management process and the onboarding functions of its platform. “We are going...
seafoodsource.com

USDA to buy up to USD 25 million of wild-caught shrimp

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is purchasing up to USD 25 million (EUR 25.1 million) of Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic wild shrimp, U.S. Representative Garret Graves (R-Louisiana) said in a press release. Graves said the move will provide relief to Louisiana’s shrimp industry, which has faced several...
LOUISIANA STATE
freightwaves.com

Saia says demand lost momentum as Q3 advanced

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia said demand weakened as the third quarter progressed. The company reported earnings per share of $3.67 Monday before the market opened, missing analysts’ forecasts by 3 cents. The EPS result was 81 cents higher year over year, “despite a somewhat softer demand environment experienced over the...
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...

Comments / 0

Community Policy