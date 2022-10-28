Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Lake Mead, CA USA
We make trips through Lake Mead Recreational Area because we love the wildlife, landscape, and peacefulness. We travel this route between Arizona and Utah to avoid Las Vegas…and for a restroom break🤣 Purple is my favorite color and we love taking this journey together. The purple quilted heart was an awesome find. Thank you!
Americajr.com
GALLERY: Setting up for the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Las Vegas Convention Center where crews were busy setting up for the 2022 SEMA Show. There is no other trade show where you can see thousands of product innovations from new and iconic exhibitors, experience the latest product and custom vehicle trends, get access to 70+ free professional skill-enhancing education sessions and make career-changing connections with peers, leaders, and celebrities at the industry’s most anticipated in-person networking event. *NOTE: The SEMA Show is a trade-only event and not open to the general public.
Fox5 KVVU
Gym for Nevadans with special needs opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevadans with special needs are “hitting the gym” at a first-of-its-kind fitness center in Nevada, The Ability Center aims to improve quality of life through fitness. “After working with a young girl with down syndrome, many other parents started contacting me for health...
Las Vegas Strip Icons Set for Demolition, Implosion
In Las Vegas, everything becomes part of the show. That might be a person playing plastic bucket drums for tips to full-fledged spectacles like the soon-to-be-removed Volcano at the Mirage or the fountains at Bellagio. On the 4.2-mile stretch that makes up the Las Vegas Strip you literally have every...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas couple gets creative with women’s safety device
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas couple have launched a device to help women feel a sense of security when they are out and about. In a city where the nightlife never ends, and there’s a constant influx of tourists visiting, the risk of danger is always present, prompting one couple to get creative with safety.
Review: Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World
Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate
A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
sancerresatsunset.com
“The Rat Pack is Back!” in Las Vegas
With things getting back to normal this year, the personal-finance site WalletHub checked out America’s 100 biggest cities for their “recreation-friendliness”. And the winner is: Las Vegas, Nevada. “Las Vegas has the most playgrounds per square root of the population,” the site notes. Um, okay. Personally,...
Thousands flood Lotto Store in Primm to try luck for $825 Million
Thousands of Nevadans flood Primm's Lotto Store in hopes to win $825 million in the lottery. This is the second largest amount in Powerball history.
nationalhogfarmer.com
First 24/7 bacon restaurant opens in Las Vegas
Bacon Nation – Las Vegas' first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the restaurant serves up elevated, over-the-top fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
SpaceX rocket launch visible from Las Vegas valley
Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday night a strange sight was seen in the western sky. It was not a UFO. It was an identified space rocket from SpaceX.
daytrippen.com
Free Things to do in Las Vegas During The Day
There is plenty of fun, free things to do in Las Vegas during the day. Sure, you can spend hundreds of dollars on shows and fancy restaurants. But armed with some knowledge, you can enjoy quite a few Las Vegas attractions and not spend a penny. Fabulous Las Vegas Sign.
Fox5 KVVU
Aviation Nation to be held at Nellis Air Force Base this weekend
It is an institution that is uniquely Vegas working to preserve the city’s history by saving its neon sign. The last weekend of October, the Neon Museum celebrates a milestone: its 10th birthday!
azbigmedia.com
Desert Diamond Casino welcomes Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne
Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment welcomes Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne to the Diamond Center on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 for Ladies Night 2023. Tickets start at $30 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through Etix and at Desert Diamond Casino’s Box Office starting at 10am on Nov. 4. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, or with recent exposure to a person with COVID-19, is asked to stay home.
Exploring the Origins of Halloween in Ireland
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Gabe Saglie from Travel Zoo takes us to Ireland to explore the origins of Halloween. The holiday started there 3000 years ago and these days sees a lot of people visiting for festivals and to explore haunted castles throughout the country.
whatnowvegas.com
Las Vegas’ First 24/7 Bacon Concept Bacon Nation, Debuts At The D Las Vegas
Bacon Nation – Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept – is officially open at the D Las Vegas. Created by Downtown Hospitality Group, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night, including gourmet bacon flights; sweet and savory French toast boxes; and Reverse BLTs, for which weaved bacon takes the place of bread.
passporttoeden.com
8 Best Hotels On The Strip In Las Vegas
Day or night, The Strip is the place to be in Vegas. It’s a theme park-like block, extended two-ways, filled with celebrity-run restaurants, campy attractions, and delightfully over-the-top resorts. Almost all the hotels on The Strip play on an ambitious (and slightly tongue-in-cheek) city-specific theme: New York City, Luxor, Paris. Many also lean on Italy (why not?) for style and inspiration: Bellagio, Venetian, Caesar’s Palace.
lasvegasmagazine.com
The Who takes the Las Vegas stage for a two-date concert
It’s been nearly 50 years since The Who played the final gig of its last tour as a full-time band. There would be reunions and celebrations that would bring singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend together in the subsequent years, but The Who Hits Back! Tour, which concludes in Las Vegas with two weekend dates, is something fans have never experienced before.
Las Vegas food truck plans for restaurant thanks to social media popularity
A North Las Vegas food truck, parked behind a chicken wing restaurant, is gaining serious traction online. Thanks to social media, it’s soon getting even bigger.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas in prime golf course location
If you’re a fan of both golf and high-end living, you may want to consider living at Southern Highlands Golf Club, featuring not only an 18-hole course designed by Robert Trent Jones but some of the most luxurious homes you can imagine in Southern Nevada. The 24-hour, guard-gated community is highly exclusive, with private roads that are accessible through only three gates. It’s literally one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Southern Nevada, and now is your chance to join this rarefied air. A home has just become available there, one that offers plenty of space and a few extras that might surprise you.
