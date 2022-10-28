The White Lotus season 2 release date and time — how to watch online

When you check in at the concierge for The White Lotus season 2, just watch out. Because while most of season 1's chaotic hotel guests aren't back for this second jaunt, Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) is. And she's not alone.

The White Lotus season 2 release date and time

Date: The White Lotus season 2 airs Sunday (Oct. 30).

Time: 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max in the US and Crave in Canada.

U.K.: 1 a.m. GMT on Monday, Oct. 31 on Sky .

Australia: 12 p.m. AEDT on Binge .

This time, the White Lotus super-fan herself is accompanied by her husband Greg (Jon Gries). But, unfortunately for Greg, Tanya's also brought along her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson). Because that's how you spend a vacation with your spouse — by bringing a third wheel along.

As for the star-power in The White Lotus season 2, HBO alum Michael Imperioli is here as Dominic Di Grasso, visiting with his elderly father Bert (F. Murray Abraham), who is acting like a much younger man. Dominic's brought his son Albie (Adam DiMarco) along for the ride.

Then, you've got Aubrey Plaza as Harper) who seems to not be as friendly with the friends of her newly wealthy husband Ethan (Will Sharpe), who are joining them at The White Lotus.

This White Lotus, though, isn't the Maui-based resort from the previous season. This time, we're at a White Lotus in Sicily!

Here is everything you need to watch The White Lotus season 2. Plus, check out a preview video:

How to watch The White Lotus season 2 in the U.S.

In the U.S., The White Lotus season 2 episode 1 is set to air Sunday (Oct. 30) at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max .

This is the first of six episodes. The full schedule is below.

If you haven't signed up for HBO Max, what are you waiting for? It's our top pick among the best streaming services .

HBO Max offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier). View Deal

How to watch The White Lotus season 2 in Canada

While Canadians don't have access to HBO or HBO Max, they can still watch The White Lotus season 2 at the same time as the U.S. airing. Crave , the usual source for HBO shows in Canada, has the rights.

The streaming service has a seven-day free trial . After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to access all your paid services, you'll need to look into the best VPN services , such as Express VPN .

How to watch The White Lotus season 2 online in the UK

Since Brits also don't get HBO or HBO Max, they can watch The White Lotus season 2 on Sky Atlantic and NOW. It will air Monday, Oct. 31 concurrently at 1 a.m. GMT and again at the more reasonable time of 9 p.m. GMT.

Sky TV packages start at just £25 per month.

Every episode will debut the day after its U.S. airing.

How to watch The White Lotus season 2 in Australia

Aussies can stream The White Lotus season 2 on Binge . It should arrive on Monday, Oct. 31 at 12 p.m. AEDT.

The White Lotus season 2 episodes schedule

The White Lotus season 2 episode 1: Oct. 30 @ 9 p.m. ET

Oct. 30 @ 9 p.m. ET The White Lotus season 2 episode 2: Nov. 6 @ 9 p.m. ET

Nov. 6 @ 9 p.m. ET The White Lotus season 2 episode 3: Nov. 13 @ 9 p.m. ET

Nov. 13 @ 9 p.m. ET The White Lotus season 2 episode 4: Nov. 20 @ 9 p.m. ET

Nov. 20 @ 9 p.m. ET The White Lotus season 2 episode 5: Nov. 27 @ 9 p.m. ET

Nov. 27 @ 9 p.m. ET The White Lotus season 2 episode 6: Dec. 4 @ 9 p.m. ET

The White Lotus season 2 cast

As an anthology, The White Lotus will bring in a new cast for every season. There is at least one exception, though: Jennifer Coolidge will return for season 2. It's unclear if she'll be reprising the role of Tanya McQuoid.

That's not to say Coolidge will be the only season 1 star who will be back. As White told IndieWire : "I don’t think you can credibly have [all the Season 1 guests] on the same vacation again. But maybe it could be a Marvel universe type thing, where some of them would come back."

Meanwhile, White Lotus season 2 casting announcements have revealed some of the new players hitting the resort.

According to EW , Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) will be playing a character named Dominic Di Grasso, who is traveling with "his elderly father and recent college-graduate son." On January 10, 2022, HBO confirmed that Aubrey Plaza will be checking into The White Lotus for season 2. EW reports that her character, Harper Spiller, is on vacation with her husband and his friends.

Oscar winner and Mythic Quest star F. Murray Abraham is joining as Imperioli's elderly father. Adam DiMarco (Magicians) will play the college grad son, Albie.

Haley Lu Richardson (Recovery Road) is Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss. And Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) is on board in an unknown role.