Kentucky voters asked whether there's a right to an abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The future of abortion access in Kentucky could hinge on a constitutional question on the ballot next week. Kentucky voters will decide whether to amend the state constitution to declare it doesn’t protect the right to an abortion. Fervor is running high on both sides. Addia Wuchner, the chairwoman of the pro-amendment Yes for Life Alliance, calls it a pivotal moment. Yet abortion-rights supporters say the legislature’s hardline stand against abortion is why constitutional protections are necessary. The statewide vote comes when most abortions in Kentucky are on hold amid a court battle over a state law that triggered a near-total ban on abortion.
UConn beats Boston College for first time behind 5 takeaways
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Zion Turner threw for a touchdown, the UConn defense forced five turnovers and the Huskies beat Boston College 13-3 for their first win in the series dating to 1908. BC starter Phil Jurkovec and Emmett Morehead combined to throw three interceptions, helping the Huskies get their first win against the Eagles in 15 tries (1-12-2). Jurkovec started 12 of 19 for 155 yards with two interceptions and was injured trying to avoid a tackle midway through third quarter. He did not return following a brief visit to the sideline medical tent. Morehead went 7 for 16 for 75 yards in his place. The Huskies, back from their bye week, wasted little time getting on the board as Turner connected with Justin Joly for a 62-yard touchdown on the game’s third play.
