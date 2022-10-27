ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Bodis Leads Davenport to Tie for Third at Kentucky Wesleyan Invite

OWENSBORO, Ky. - Competing in their final tournament of the fall season, the Davenport University men's golf team was at the the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational on Saturday and Sunday. The Panthers tied for third as a team and were paced by Brandon Bodis in a tie for second, something he's now done twice at this particular event. DU was +8 (584, 296-288) as a squad while Bodis finished four under par (140, 69-71) with the second 69 of his career in round one.
Panthers hang on for 3-2 win in GLIAC Tournament quarterfinals over St. Cloud State

CALEDONIA, Mich. - The Davenport men's soccer team allowed St. Cloud State back into the match on Sunday in the GLIAC Tournament quarterfinals, but prevailed 3-2 to advance to the semifinals with a date against Parkside on Friday, Nov. 4 at SVSU. The Panthers looked to be in control with a 2-0 lead after 71 minutes. St. Cloud State then scored the next two goals in a 10-minute span to tie it up. The Panthers would get the winning goal less than a minute later for the 3-2 final.
