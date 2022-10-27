OWENSBORO, Ky. - Competing in their final tournament of the fall season, the Davenport University men's golf team was at the the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational on Saturday and Sunday. The Panthers tied for third as a team and were paced by Brandon Bodis in a tie for second, something he's now done twice at this particular event. DU was +8 (584, 296-288) as a squad while Bodis finished four under par (140, 69-71) with the second 69 of his career in round one.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO