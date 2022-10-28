Read full article on original website
Timothy Houle
3d ago
One thing missing in this article, that makes me uneasy. ..: It sounds like the intention is to make the whole state a military training area, and doesn't offer any assurances that these "exercises" will take place only on military property. As much as we are for more training, to avoid friendly fire, and collateral damage, there are certain outstanding issues that the military has to resolve with the citizens of this state, before any expansion of military development here can proceed without legal protest.
Reply(1)
5
Related
Swarmed Navy Destroyer Had Its Bridge Illuminated By Mysterious Drones
USNReports The War Zone obtained reveal new details about swarming incidents off Southern California in 2019 and many more across the Pacific.
MilitaryTimes
The Navy let Cher perform on ship in ‘89. It’s regretted it ever since
The USS Missouri has borne witness to some of modern military history’s most monumental events, but its role in one affair involving Cher gyrating in a fishnet G-string left the Navy blushing over the “Mighty Mo.”. In 1945, after the mammoth 45,000-ton battleship helped defeat the Axis powers...
Highly Unusual Disclosure Made Of U.S. Ballistic Missile Submarine’s Presence In Arabian Sea
CENTCOMIt is extremely rare for the US military to reveal the whereabouts of nuclear ballistic missile submarines while they are on patrol.
Camouflaged Aggressor F-16s Are Intercepting Russian Bombers In Alaska
USAFAggressor F-16s with distinctive camouflage schemes and Russian-style bort numbers are filling in for F-22s on NORAD-tasked scrambles.
MilitaryTimes
The Marine Corps hit all its recruitment goals for 2022
The Marine Corps met its recruitment goals for fiscal year 2022, making it one of the only branches this year to fully reach its target numbers. While each of the services has been facing recruitment challenges ― which service leaders attribute among other things to the COVID-19 pandemic ― a low interest in military service and a declining eligible population, the Marine Corps managed to overcome its enlistment obstacles.
F-16 ‘Headbutted’ Wayward Cessna Three Times During Presidential Air Defense Mission
U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Michael CowleyRadio chatter reveals the lengths an F-16 pilot went to in order to get the attention of a Cessna that strayed into restricted airspace.
Air Force pilot miraculously survives as $78m F-35 crashes in ball of flames in Utah training exercise
A US Air Force pilot has miraculously survived after a $78m F-35 combat aircraft crashed at an airbase in Utah.The crash on Wednesday at the Hill Air Force Base south of Ogden occurred at 6.15pm local time at the north end of the runway, according to the 388th Fighter Wing.“The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base tweeted.No further details were available on the pilot’s condition. No one on the ground was injured, according to the authorities.The cause of the crash is not yet known and is being...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Vietnam Jungle: Six Horrifying Things US Troops Encountered During the War
The experience of war has always been intertwined with the environment. Weather, landmarks, climate and ecology all play a role in the outcome of a battle, especially when fighting in a country entirely different from your own. The American experience during the Vietnam War was especially difficult when it came to the environment – many soldiers were suddenly thrust into a deep jungle filled of unknown threats, ranging from Viet Cong sniper dens to venomous snakes.
The Army is scrapping Fort Hood. Here’s who it’ll be renamed after
Fort Hood's new name commemorates the late war hero Richard Cavazos, a four-star Army general who served with honor, according to three retired Army generals.
Air Force Acquires Australia’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat Drone For Testing
BoeingThe Air Force previously said it was eying the MQ-28 as a "risk-reduction mechanism" to support advanced crewed-uncrewed teaming developments.
americanmilitarynews.com
US military getting weaker; Navy ‘weak’, Air Force even worse says Heritage study
A new strength assessment by the Heritage Foundation sees the U.S. military is growing weaker and weaker as it continues to face an “aggressive” set of threats and challenges around the world. On Tuesday, the Heritage Foundation released its annual U.S. Military Strength assessment. The conservative think tank...
defensenews.com
US Air Force tests exoskeleton to give cargo-loading porters a boost
WASHINGTON — The Air Force this month demonstrated an exoskeleton it hopes will allow aerial porters to load cargo onto aircraft with fewer injuries and less fatigue. The Forge System exoskeleton is designed to augment the leg strength of aerial porters, who are in charge of managing and loading passengers and cargo on and off mobility aircraft, with pneumatically-powered leg braces and a backpack.
The Netherlands Has Deployed NATO’s First Killer Robot Ground Vehicles
The Netherlands has deployed four armed ground robots or unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), making it the first NATO country to do so. The robots are Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry Systems (THeMIS) UGVs built by the Estonian defense company Milrem Robotics. It has treads like a tank and can use a variety of weapons. Photos provided by the Dutch military show their UGVs outfitted with machine guns.
MilitaryTimes
US F-16 maintenance commander fired at South Korean base
Col. Jay Bertsch, commander of the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, was fired Oct. 11 due to a “loss of confidence” in his leadership, Air Force Times has learned. Bertsch was reassigned outside of the unit after four months in the job, 8th Fighter...
Here’s the Very Simple Way to End the Chaos at the Border
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently created a national uproar when he flew 50 Venezuelan undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis’ plan sought to expose the supposed hypocrisy of Democrats who say they welcome immigrants, but subsequently panic when the immigrants arrive in their communities.His flight follows similar actions by Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona, who have sent busloads of migrants to liberal cities, hoping to provoke fierce reactions.Regardless of the effect of the flight to Martha’s Vineyard, it exposed an underlying chaos that has paralyzed the immigration debate. And it is...
How Much US Military Are Paid at Every Pay Grade
Many Americans who choose to enlist in the U.S. armed forces do so for patriotic reasons. But the military is also a good opportunity for many young adults to learn marketable technical skills, obtain a higher education, or simply find order and discipline in their lives. A degree of financial security is also a perk, […]
Navy Times
Army reveals new details on SEAL team commander’s training death
A Navy SEAL team commander’s death during a helicopter training event last December had several primary causes, officials confirmed for the first time Thursday. They included communication issues within the aircraft, an early release of the rope that then-Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois used to descend to the target area, and “a lack of adequate communication between the aircrew and the partner ground force,” special operations officials confirmed.
msn.com
The US Navy found water that looked and smelled weird on an aircraft carrier last month, and it still has no idea why
Nearly a month after the US Navy discovered that the water aboard one of its aircraft carriers looked and smelled strange, the service still has no idea what caused the issue. Sailors on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln first noticed on September 21 that the water they drink and bathe in had an "odor and cloudy appearance." A Navy official told Insider on Tuesday that it's "not yet known" why the potable water on the ship had characteristics beyond what would traditionally be associated with safe, clean water.
electrek.co
US Special Operations tests American-made electric motorbikes for military use
Light electric vehicles have seen growing interest from militaries all over the world. Now the latest electric motorbike receiving its draft card comes from North Carolina-based electric moped builder Huck Cycles. Huck Overland enlists. The company recently shared news that its Huck Overland model is currently being evaluated by the...
MilitaryTimes
All soldiers are finally out of unlivable Fort Bragg barracks
After a process that took almost two months longer than officials initially anticipated, all soldiers have been moved out of the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, according to a Friday statement from the 18th Airborne Corps. Nearly 1,200 soldiers on the base have been relocated either...
Comments / 8