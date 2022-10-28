Read full article on original website
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
nnbw.com
People: Donna Stewart joins USI Insurance as a senior claims’ consultant
Donna Stewart has recently joined USI Insurance as a senior claims’ consultant based in Reno. Stewart will support the clients of the Reno and Las Vegas offices, as well as the southwest region for USI. In addition to focusing on commercial and workers compensation claims advocacy, mitigation and resolution,...
mynews4.com
Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
nnbw.com
Reno+Sparks Chamber hosts job fair Friday
The Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chamber office, 4065 S. Virginia St. (behind the Reno Town Mall). For more information or to register, visit www.thechambernv.org.
luxury-houses.net
This $12.95 Million Award Winning Property in Carson City, Nevada Situated on A Spectacular Homesite with Stunning Views
273 Swifts Station Drive Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 273 Swifts Station Drive, Carson City, Nevada is a magnificent estate set on a spectacular homesite behind private gates in Clear Creek Tahoe boasting an open-concept, free-flowing form throughout, complete with walls of glass offering stunning views in all directions. This Home in Carson City offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 273 Swifts Station Drive, please contact Georgia R Chase (Phone: 775-636-3085) & Jill L Kaufman (Phone: 775-588-6130) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
Nevada Appeal
Panera Bread and Bakery invites you to gather and break bread
It’s five o’clock somewhere and on Tuesday, October 18, at 5 pm in Carson City, Panera Bread and Bakery held their official grand opening and ribbon cutting to announce to the region the first Manna Development Group Panera Bread franchise in Northern Nevada. Corporate officials Jacob Bustos, executive...
Record-Courier
Gardnerville Maverik back to square one
Third time might be the charm for a Gardnerville Maverik which is again seeking approval of a parcel map. The company received approval from the Town of Gardnerville for a parcel map twice before but failed to follow up and let the previous two approvals expire. Town Board members meet...
KOLO TV Reno
Spread the Word Nevada Adopts Sparks School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A big moment this week for students at Kate Smith Elementary School in Sparks. Spread the Word Nevada announced it was adopting the school and on Wednesday. the cafeteria was turned into “book heaven.” Hundreds of books were spread out among the tables, just waiting for the kids to choose them.
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
Nevada Appeal
Reno’s Boomtown to open new dining-gaming option
Verdi residents soon will have a new local dining and gaming option. The handful of businesses located on Old Highway 40 have enjoyed an increased patronage from the influx of new Verdi residents, and the Verdi Grill House and Casino at Boomtown will be added to the mix in the first quarter of 2023.
KOLO TV Reno
Red Cross of Northern Nevada seeks donations and volunteers after recent house fires
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Red Cross is known for its work during large-scale disasters like wildfires, smaller ones are just as important. Every two to three days, the Northern Nevada chapter responds to a home fire. Just recently, the nonprofit assisted five people in a fire on 9th Street in Sparks.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD Celebrates ‘Topping Out’ Ceremony at JWood Raw Elementary School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Thursday afternoon, the community joined the Washoe County School District for a “topping out” ceremony at JWood Raw Elementary School. At the gathering, attendees signed their names on the final beam before it is raised onto the building. WCSD’s newest elementary school is scheduled to open in August 2023. The elementary school will help relieve overcrowding at existing schools and accommodate the growing population in south Reno.
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collecting Thanksgiving donations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows (BGCTM) are teaming up for a Thanksgiving food basket drive for families in need. The Dolan Auto Group bought all of the turkeys for the baskets. The organizations are asking for...
KCRA.com
19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party
RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $15.9 Million, This Stunning Historic Mansion in Reno has been Meticulously Restored with Finest Materials and Craftsmanship
631 California Avenue Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 631 California Avenue, Reno, Nevada is a historic mansion has been meticulously restored using only the finest materials and craftsmanship boasting panoramic views of Downtown Reno, and surrounding Mountains. This Reno, Nevada offers 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 631 California Avenue, please contact Donna Spear (Phone: 775-691-7947) & Katrine Watson (Phone: 530-582-0722) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
ecosacramento.net
Sacramento-Reno Rail Extension Study
Sacramento-Reno Rail Extension Study: are you interested in expanded passenger rail service from the Bay Area and Sacramento to Tahoe & Reno? Take a few minutes to share your thoughts! If you complete the survey, you will be entered in a drawing for a weekend getaway to the Reno/Tahoe area!
KOLO TV Reno
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two crackdowns on illegal car sideshows in southeast Reno led to nine arrests, five towed vehicles and 46 citations, the Reno Police Department said Sunday. The enforcement comes after car enthusiasts came from outside the area to take over parking lots and intersections to demonstrate spinning tires and shows of speed, among other dangerous activities a month ago.
Legal threat over lithium mine in rare Nevada flower habitat
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they'll sue them again failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this...
KOLO TV Reno
Local voters receive confusing texts
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Many voters are receiving texts asking them to return their ballots immediately and are left to worry there’s something wrong. The text is simple. Referring to the recipient by address, it advises them to return the ballot as soon as possible. Viewed with the most positive spin, it is a timely reminder to fill out your ballot and send or take it to a collection box. Nothing wrong with that, in fact, there’s nothing illegal about the text.
FOX Reno
Reno man insists if it weren't for persistency, his vote would've been suppressed
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — John Ramey says had he not been so persistent, he might not have been allowed to vote. He fears others' votes will be suppressed. Ramey checked the Nevada Secretary of State's Office before casting his ballot this week and noticed the address was incorrect. He since moved and bought a house since he first registered in 2020.
FOX Reno
One unit destroyed, two dogs dead after mobile home fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One unit destroyed and two dogs are dead after a mobile home fire in Sun Valley Sunday evening. According to TMFR, shortly before 6:00 p.m., crews responded to the 5500 block of Leon Drive. Upon arrival, the neighbors were attempting to stop the fire with a garden hose and that the homeowners were not home.
