Abilene, TX

Structure Fire: 100 Block of Fairway Oaks

Abilene, Texas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gkW2Z_0iq8DUlv00

On October 28, 2022 at approximately 02:51 a.m. the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire located in the 100 block of Fairway Oaks. Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the attic area of the two-story residential structure. Two occupants were at the scene at the time of the incident and stated they were awakened by a lightning strike. The occupants then began seeing and smelling smoke inside the home. They immediately evacuated and called 911. The fire was contained to the attic space, but there was significant damage to the roof structure. Investigation verified the cause was due to a lightning strike and damages are estimated at $100,000.

