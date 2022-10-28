College football fans and media around the country will wake up today and see 38 points hung by Notre Dame at the Dome. They’ll assume Syracuse is getting exposed for the shaky 16th-ranked team that it is. They’ll figure the first six weeks of the season were luck, and now the reality is setting in. They’ll look at the defense and believe that water seeks its level, and this is what SU has been all along. They would be wrong.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO