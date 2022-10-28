Plenty of recruiting news from both the Syracuse basketball and football world on this Halloween edition of the roundup. We start with Syracuse basketball and 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams. He is set to announce his decision on Nov. 6, and the Orange is in his final five schools, according to 247 Sports. Along with SU, Williams is considering DePaul, Wake Forest, LSU and Clemson. The Bishop Walsh School guard is ranked 96th in his class, and took an official visit to Syracuse back in mid-September.

