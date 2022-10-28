ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Elliot Cadeau, Mike Williams

Plenty of recruiting news from both the Syracuse basketball and football world on this Halloween edition of the roundup. We start with Syracuse basketball and 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams. He is set to announce his decision on Nov. 6, and the Orange is in his final five schools, according to 247 Sports. Along with SU, Williams is considering DePaul, Wake Forest, LSU and Clemson. The Bishop Walsh School guard is ranked 96th in his class, and took an official visit to Syracuse back in mid-September.
sujuiceonline.com

2023 DB Luis Garcia Jr. puts Syracuse in top two following visit

2023 defensive back Luis Garcia Jr. was among a large contingent of recruits on hand to watch Syracuse’s game against Notre Dame on Saturday and enjoyed his ‘crazy’ experience, he said in an interview with The Juice Online. “I thought the atmosphere was crazy,” Garcia said. “My...
orangefizz.net

What Does Syracuse’s Bowl Outlook Like After Two Losses?

Just a few weeks ago, there was chatter about Syracuse playing in a New Year’s Six Bowl or even the College Football Playoff. Somewhat unrealistic hope of the latter has been crushed after two straight losses to Clemson and Notre Dame. That being said, don’t think that SU still can’t find itself on national television come late December/early January.
Syracuse.com

DeVito tosses 2 TDs as Illinois wins again (how Syracuse football transfers fared)

Former Syracuse football quarterback Tommy DeVito tossed two touchdown passes on Saturday to help lift Illinois to its sixth consecutive win, beating Nebraska 26-9. DeVito was 20-of-22 passing for 179 yards and added 37 yards rushing on six carries. DeVito found Isaiah Williams for a 46-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring, and connected with Chase Brown on a 12-yard score just before halftime.
sujuiceonline.com

2024 ATH Joey Flail on Syracuse visit: ‘I loved it there’

2024 ATH Joey Flail said he ‘loved’ his visit to Syracuse for the Orange’s game against Notre Dame over the weekend, he said in an interview with The Juice Online. “I loved it there,” Flail said. “It was definitely the most energizing atmosphere I’ve ever experienced.”
Daily Orange

Downtown Syracuse residents disproportionately affected by ‘heat island’ phenomena

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Ted Endreny and Lemir Teron, two professors at SUNY ESF, found in their research that low-income community members in Downtown Syracuse are disproportionately affected and suffer more on hot summer days. The added stress is a result of the “heat island” effect, the two said.
Syracuse.com

Meet Savion Pollard: Micron’s first Central New York hire

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie wanted to impress visiting top Micron executives recently with the stories of talented military veterans attending the university that they could someday hire. He told them about Savion Pollard, a 30-year-old student who worked as an engineer on Navy nuclear...
