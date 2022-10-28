Read full article on original website
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Elliot Cadeau, Mike Williams
Plenty of recruiting news from both the Syracuse basketball and football world on this Halloween edition of the roundup. We start with Syracuse basketball and 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams. He is set to announce his decision on Nov. 6, and the Orange is in his final five schools, according to 247 Sports. Along with SU, Williams is considering DePaul, Wake Forest, LSU and Clemson. The Bishop Walsh School guard is ranked 96th in his class, and took an official visit to Syracuse back in mid-September.
sujuiceonline.com
2023 DB Luis Garcia Jr. puts Syracuse in top two following visit
2023 defensive back Luis Garcia Jr. was among a large contingent of recruits on hand to watch Syracuse’s game against Notre Dame on Saturday and enjoyed his ‘crazy’ experience, he said in an interview with The Juice Online. “I thought the atmosphere was crazy,” Garcia said. “My...
orangefizz.net
What Does Syracuse’s Bowl Outlook Like After Two Losses?
Just a few weeks ago, there was chatter about Syracuse playing in a New Year’s Six Bowl or even the College Football Playoff. Somewhat unrealistic hope of the latter has been crushed after two straight losses to Clemson and Notre Dame. That being said, don’t think that SU still can’t find itself on national television come late December/early January.
Syracuse Basketball: Paging Adam Weitsman – please call this 5-star PG
On Saturday night, 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau included Syracuse basketball among his six finalists, and I sincerely hope that businessman and top Syracuse Orange booster Adam Weitsman plans to get in touch with the 6-foot-1 Cadeau. Cadeau, rated the No. 1 point guard across the country in his...
DeVito tosses 2 TDs as Illinois wins again (how Syracuse football transfers fared)
Former Syracuse football quarterback Tommy DeVito tossed two touchdown passes on Saturday to help lift Illinois to its sixth consecutive win, beating Nebraska 26-9. DeVito was 20-of-22 passing for 179 yards and added 37 yards rushing on six carries. DeVito found Isaiah Williams for a 46-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring, and connected with Chase Brown on a 12-yard score just before halftime.
Syracuse Basketball: Pair of Tigers may be biggest threat for 4-star guard
Syracuse basketball 2023 priority recruiting target Mike Williams from Maryland, who recently visited the Hill on an official visit, is set to announce his college choice in the near future. In all fairness, you never entirely know how these decisions will shake out until a high-school player actually makes his...
Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse: Game Time, Preview, Odds, How to Watch
The Fighting Irish look for their second win over a ranked opponent this season when they visit No. 16 Syracuse.
Why did the Syracuse-Notre Dame sellout have a higher attendance than N.C. State win?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Though a significant chunk of Syracuse football fans had left long before the clock expired, the Orange’s first home game against Notre Dame since 2003 was its most attended thus far of the 2022 season. There were 49,861 fans in the JMA Wireless Dome at...
sujuiceonline.com
2024 ATH Joey Flail on Syracuse visit: ‘I loved it there’
2024 ATH Joey Flail said he ‘loved’ his visit to Syracuse for the Orange’s game against Notre Dame over the weekend, he said in an interview with The Juice Online. “I loved it there,” Flail said. “It was definitely the most energizing atmosphere I’ve ever experienced.”
Dino Babers gives update on Garrett Shrader, grades his backup: ‘There is no quarterback controversy’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Garrett Shrader was out of sorts Saturday. The Syracuse football starting quarterback was intercepted on the game’s opening play, his second-straight in-game pass attempt to be picked off after turning the ball over on his final snap in the Clemson loss.
HS football playoffs: Utica Proctor holds on in OT to beat Liverpool in Class AA thriller
Junior running back Jerquell Henderson caught a seven-yard pass from senior quarterback Todd Abraham on Saturday in overtime to give fourth-seeded Utica Proctor a quarterfinal victory over fifth-seeded Liverpool. After the score, the Raiders defense held the Warriors on fourth down to secure the 20-14 victory and a spot in...
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 8)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7.
#13 Cortland tops Alfred U. for second straight Empire 8 football title
ALFRED, N.Y. (CORTLAND ATHLETICS) – Ashton Capone (Saratoga Springs), in his first start of the season, set school single-game records with 47 carries and 282 rushing yards as Cortland defeated host Alfred University, 31-8, to claim its second straight Empire 8 title and NCAA Division III tournament automatic berth. Cortland (8-0, 5-0 Empire 8) is […]
C-NS football rolls in playoff opener; Liverpool falls to Proctor in OT
CENTRAL NEW YORK – A fifth consecutive Section III Class AA championship for the Cicero-North Syracuse football team will require it to defeat the Baldwinsville side it topped one year ago to make it four in a row. These two sides battle this weekend at Bragman Stadium having already...
Cazenovia football tops VVS in Class C playoff opener
CENTRAL NEW YORK – All that eight consecutive wins and a spot near the top of the state Class C rankings did for the Cazenovia football team was set up an imposing test with a berth in the Section III finals on the line. It will pit the 8-0,...
Class AA football playoff roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse, Baldwinsville advance
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Brandon Levin led a bruising Baldwinsville ground game with 202 yards and four touchdowns as the Bees pushed past Rome Free Academy 58-20 in a Section III Class AA quarterfinal game on Friday. Kaleb Young chipped in with 127 yards on the ground and two scores for...
Class A football roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius senior scores 6 TDs in quarterfinal win over ESM
Fayetteville-Manlius senior running back TJ Conley scored six touchdowns in his team’s Class A sectional quarterfinal victory over eighth-seeded East Syracuse Minoa on Friday night. “TJ’s just been a leader all year,” F-M coach Dan Sullivan said. “He’s battled through a couple of minor injuries here and there, but...
Class B football playoff roundup: Camden takes care of Chittenango in sectional quarterfinals
Third-seeded Camden garnered a plethora of playmakers to aid in the team’s 44-21 victory over sixth-seeded Chittenango on Friday in the sectional quarterfinal round.
Daily Orange
Downtown Syracuse residents disproportionately affected by ‘heat island’ phenomena
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Ted Endreny and Lemir Teron, two professors at SUNY ESF, found in their research that low-income community members in Downtown Syracuse are disproportionately affected and suffer more on hot summer days. The added stress is a result of the “heat island” effect, the two said.
Meet Savion Pollard: Micron’s first Central New York hire
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie wanted to impress visiting top Micron executives recently with the stories of talented military veterans attending the university that they could someday hire. He told them about Savion Pollard, a 30-year-old student who worked as an engineer on Navy nuclear...
