For the first time, the voting process for the Fontana Unified School District has transitioned from an at-large to a by-trustee area election. Previously, the five board members have always been elected by voters throughout the entire school district, but starting in the Nov. 8 election, each board member must reside within the designated trustee area boundary and will be elected only by the voters in that trustee area. Voters will only vote for one seat on the board.

FONTANA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO