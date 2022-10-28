ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside develops its own plan for reducing homelessness

The Homeless Action Plan, which recommends building more houses and making services more accessible, has already gotten some public support. Riverside has approved a comprehensive plan designed to ease the city’s homeless problem. The Homeless Action Plan, adopted by the city council earlier this month, is a 32-page guide...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

ELECTION: Voting process for Fontana School Board members has changed this year

For the first time, the voting process for the Fontana Unified School District has transitioned from an at-large to a by-trustee area election. Previously, the five board members have always been elected by voters throughout the entire school district, but starting in the Nov. 8 election, each board member must reside within the designated trustee area boundary and will be elected only by the voters in that trustee area. Voters will only vote for one seat on the board.
FONTANA, CA
z1077fm.com

San Bernardino County Measure D – What You Need To Know

The controversial San Bernardino County Measure D, on which Morongo Basin residents will vote upon in November, is a manifestation of a long-simmering campaign by the County’s ruling body, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors to overturn a salary cap and term limits. 2022’s Measure D has its...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IE Voice

Rialto Grand Opening: Now There’s More Access to Maternal and Infant Health Care for Blacks in the IE

The city of Rialto took strides toward addressing gaps in access to maternal and infant health care with the grand opening of the NAEBOR Clinic on Oct. 24. As part of the Mommy and Me Medical Group owned by Dr. Guillermo J. Valenzuela, NAEBOR is an acronym that stands for Neighborly, Adaptable, Equitable Care for Black Obstetric Patients with Respect, characteristics the clinic and its providers plan to uphold as they deliver care to Black mothers and Black pregnant people.
RIALTO, CA
z1077fm.com

‘Shelter in Place’ ordered at Yucca Valley Elementary yesterday

A “Shelter in Place” order was put into place at Yucca Valley Elementary School yesterday morning (October 27) at around 11:30 a.m. School administrators discovered a potentially threatening message on cement outside of the school gates. They notified the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and out of an abundance of caution, issued the order. The order was lifted at 2:30 p.m., after Sheriff’s Deputies deemed the school safe, in time for normal after school pickup. Parents were notified via email about the order, and asked not to come to school grounds until normal dismissal time.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Major road upgrades underway

Work has begun to upgrade along a two-mile stretch of Pepper Avenue that runs through San Bernardino and Rialto, a project that will be paid for by both cities. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Oct. 17 at Rialto High School, with staff and elected officials from both cities in attendance, according to a statement on San Bernardino’s website.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Residents seeking help to convert lawns to desert landscape will get more help than anticipated

Palm Springs residents will get help converting their lawns to drought-resistant landscaping, and it will be more assistance than anticipated. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously during its regular meeting Oct. 27 to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) that will see homeowners and HOAs qualify for a combined $6 per square foot to rid their residences of grass. DWA will assist in managing the matching funds.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

State funds to aid in relocating homeless staying in River Bottom camps

RIVERSIDE (CNS) — An $11 million state grant awarded to Riverside County will provide funding for programs intended to help transients encamped along the Santa Ana River relocate to transitional housing and other accommodations, officials said Thursday. The Continuum of Care grant was received by the county’s Department of...
RIVERSIDE, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

West L.A. Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Federal Prison for Harassment of Female Doctors at VA

Gueorgui Hristov Pantchev sentenced in connection to harrasments at West Los Angeles VA and Loma Linda facility. A West Los Angeles man who engaged in a harassment campaign targeting two female doctors at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and two other female doctors working at the VA’s Loma Linda facility in San Bernardino County, was sentenced this week to 216 months in federal prison.
LOMA LINDA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo District Attorney, Sheriff Bianco react to dismissal of 200+ court cases

Controversy continues over the more than 200 dismissed criminal cases in Riverside County. County judges cite a deficit of judges and available courtrooms. District Attorney Mike Hestrin and Sheriff Chad Bianco responded to the decision, saying they heavily disagree with the decision. “We have to focus on the crisis at hand and these are real The post RivCo District Attorney, Sheriff Bianco react to dismissal of 200+ court cases appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

WSS will move into former Rite Aid building at Foothill and Sierra in Fontana

Progressive Real Estate Partners announced recently that Foothill Plaza in Fontana is 100 percent leased after the recent signing of a lease with WSS to take over the former Rite Aid space. The 92,000 square-foot El Super anchored center is located at 16910 Foothill Boulevard at the hard corner signalized...
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A power outage reported in the Yucca Valley area Sunday night

There are reports of a power outage in the Yucca Valley area. Southern California Edison confirms the outage started around 6:30 Sunday night and it is affecting more than 3,500 customers. They expect power to be restored at 1:30 a.m. Monday. No word on the cause of the outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for The post A power outage reported in the Yucca Valley area Sunday night appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA

