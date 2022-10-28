Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perris, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorPerris, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRiverside, CA
University of La Verne Adds Career Readiness Programs in Six In-Demand Medical FieldsUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
California witness reports cylindrical UFO hovering in Ontario Airport flight pathRoger MarshOntario, CA
Related
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside develops its own plan for reducing homelessness
The Homeless Action Plan, which recommends building more houses and making services more accessible, has already gotten some public support. Riverside has approved a comprehensive plan designed to ease the city’s homeless problem. The Homeless Action Plan, adopted by the city council earlier this month, is a 32-page guide...
Fontana Herald News
ELECTION: Voting process for Fontana School Board members has changed this year
For the first time, the voting process for the Fontana Unified School District has transitioned from an at-large to a by-trustee area election. Previously, the five board members have always been elected by voters throughout the entire school district, but starting in the Nov. 8 election, each board member must reside within the designated trustee area boundary and will be elected only by the voters in that trustee area. Voters will only vote for one seat on the board.
The 'Parental Rights' Movement Has Its Sights On This OC School Board
A conservative parent group is hoping to gain a lock on the Placentia-Yorba Linda school board by ousting two longtime incumbents.
z1077fm.com
San Bernardino County Measure D – What You Need To Know
The controversial San Bernardino County Measure D, on which Morongo Basin residents will vote upon in November, is a manifestation of a long-simmering campaign by the County’s ruling body, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors to overturn a salary cap and term limits. 2022’s Measure D has its...
Fontana Herald News
ELECTION: Supervisor race between Armendarez and Cetina becomes very negative
The race for San Bernardino County’s 2nd District supervisor seat has become very bitter as the Nov. 8 election draws near. The campaigns supporting Jesse Armendarez and Luis Cetina have been involved in lots of mudslinging as the candidates seek to represent a district that includes Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga.
Rialto Grand Opening: Now There’s More Access to Maternal and Infant Health Care for Blacks in the IE
The city of Rialto took strides toward addressing gaps in access to maternal and infant health care with the grand opening of the NAEBOR Clinic on Oct. 24. As part of the Mommy and Me Medical Group owned by Dr. Guillermo J. Valenzuela, NAEBOR is an acronym that stands for Neighborly, Adaptable, Equitable Care for Black Obstetric Patients with Respect, characteristics the clinic and its providers plan to uphold as they deliver care to Black mothers and Black pregnant people.
z1077fm.com
‘Shelter in Place’ ordered at Yucca Valley Elementary yesterday
A “Shelter in Place” order was put into place at Yucca Valley Elementary School yesterday morning (October 27) at around 11:30 a.m. School administrators discovered a potentially threatening message on cement outside of the school gates. They notified the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and out of an abundance of caution, issued the order. The order was lifted at 2:30 p.m., after Sheriff’s Deputies deemed the school safe, in time for normal after school pickup. Parents were notified via email about the order, and asked not to come to school grounds until normal dismissal time.
sbcfire.org
San Bernardino County Fire Dedicates a New Fire Engine In Joshua Tree!
JOSHUA TREE, CA – In celebration of the new replacement fire engine in Joshua Tree, San Bernardino County Fire welcomed members of the community to Fire Station 36 to participate in the customary tradition of transferring water from “old to new.”. Children from the community participated in a...
KTLA.com
Some residents of condemned San Bernardino apartment complex have nowhere else to go
A San Bernardino apartment building called a “dump site” has been boarded up and red-tagged, but former tenants say they still need help. “I left this weekend,” said former tenant Jessica Pasillas. “I’m renting out a room. It’s a small, little room, but I’m not out on the street or in my car, so…”
iebusinessdaily.com
Major road upgrades underway
Work has begun to upgrade along a two-mile stretch of Pepper Avenue that runs through San Bernardino and Rialto, a project that will be paid for by both cities. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Oct. 17 at Rialto High School, with staff and elected officials from both cities in attendance, according to a statement on San Bernardino’s website.
thepalmspringspost.com
Residents seeking help to convert lawns to desert landscape will get more help than anticipated
Palm Springs residents will get help converting their lawns to drought-resistant landscaping, and it will be more assistance than anticipated. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously during its regular meeting Oct. 27 to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) that will see homeowners and HOAs qualify for a combined $6 per square foot to rid their residences of grass. DWA will assist in managing the matching funds.
California Police Spend More Time Conducting Racially Biased Stops Than Responding To Calls
According to a new report on racial profiling in California, Black drivers are nearly five times more likely to be stopped by California sheriffs for traffic violations than white drivers. The Guardian reports records from the county sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, and Riverside were obtained and...
spectrumnews1.com
State funds to aid in relocating homeless staying in River Bottom camps
RIVERSIDE (CNS) — An $11 million state grant awarded to Riverside County will provide funding for programs intended to help transients encamped along the Santa Ana River relocate to transitional housing and other accommodations, officials said Thursday. The Continuum of Care grant was received by the county’s Department of...
brentwoodnewsla.com
West L.A. Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Federal Prison for Harassment of Female Doctors at VA
Gueorgui Hristov Pantchev sentenced in connection to harrasments at West Los Angeles VA and Loma Linda facility. A West Los Angeles man who engaged in a harassment campaign targeting two female doctors at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and two other female doctors working at the VA’s Loma Linda facility in San Bernardino County, was sentenced this week to 216 months in federal prison.
foxla.com
Riverside homeless encampment ban: City looking to connect unhoused residents with resources
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A new ordinance that will outlaw homeless encampments along the Riverside city portion of the Santa Ana riverbed has put the focus on efforts to get those living there to accept help. But trying to connect people with resources is not easy. That's where the city's Public...
RivCo District Attorney, Sheriff Bianco react to dismissal of 200+ court cases
Controversy continues over the more than 200 dismissed criminal cases in Riverside County. County judges cite a deficit of judges and available courtrooms. District Attorney Mike Hestrin and Sheriff Chad Bianco responded to the decision, saying they heavily disagree with the decision. “We have to focus on the crisis at hand and these are real The post RivCo District Attorney, Sheriff Bianco react to dismissal of 200+ court cases appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
WSS will move into former Rite Aid building at Foothill and Sierra in Fontana
Progressive Real Estate Partners announced recently that Foothill Plaza in Fontana is 100 percent leased after the recent signing of a lease with WSS to take over the former Rite Aid space. The 92,000 square-foot El Super anchored center is located at 16910 Foothill Boulevard at the hard corner signalized...
A power outage reported in the Yucca Valley area Sunday night
There are reports of a power outage in the Yucca Valley area. Southern California Edison confirms the outage started around 6:30 Sunday night and it is affecting more than 3,500 customers. They expect power to be restored at 1:30 a.m. Monday. No word on the cause of the outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for The post A power outage reported in the Yucca Valley area Sunday night appeared first on KESQ.
LA County Jail Accused Of Being ‘Far From Compliance’ On Provisions To Protect People With Mental Illness
Citing a court-appointed monitor’s latest report on conditions in L.A. County jail, the ACLU sent a letter to L.A. County Supervisors calling on them to make investments required to reduce the jail mental health population.
Comments / 2