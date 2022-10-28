Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum inducted into Saints Hall of FameTina HowellOpelousas, LA
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0Tina Howell
Three questions entering Suns-Rockets matchup as Deandre Ayton out with left ankle sprain
The Phoenix Suns (4-1) face the Houston Rockets (1-5) Sunday at 6 p.m., at Footprint Center in the second of a six-game homestand. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Arizona. Here are three questions going into Sunday's game:. Biggest adjustments without Deandre Ayton?. The Suns big will not...
'I was just mad': Klay Thompson addresses heated verbal exchange with Devin Booker, 1st ever ejection
A much calmer Klay Thompson responds. Two days after getting into a heated verbal exchange Tuesday with Devin Booker that led to his first career ejection in 651 games, Thompson addressed the situation after Golden State’s home victory Thursday night over Miami. “Sometimes our emotions get the best of...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates
The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
Dallas Mavs vs. OKC Thunder: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. What are some of the biggest key things to watch? DallasBasketball.com has you covered.
Dylan Raiola, nation's No. 1 quarterback, intercepted late as Basha (Arizona) deals nationally ranked Chandler first loss
ESPN's national high school game of the week took place in Arizona, and a nationally ranked team was upset in epic fashion. Basha (Arizona) dealt Chandler, No. 10 in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25, a 14-7 loss on Friday night at Chandler High School in a game that went down to the ...
This Pelicans-Timberwolves Trade Features Karl-Anthony Towns
Without fail, there are always a few NBA teams who appear to be on the verge of collapse. This summer, the Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns generated lots of headlines, but none of them were good. These are two talented teams in the mix for the NBA championship. Yet, somehow, it consistently felt like the sky could fall for either organization on a regular basis.
Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Pelicans
The LA Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard against the New Orleans Pelicans
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Clippers (10/30/22)
A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Crypto.com Arena between New Orleans and the LA Clippers (2 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 3, 29: Rank among the 30 NBA teams in offensive efficiency through five games each for New Orleans and the LA Clippers, respectively. These Western Conference teams are only separated by a game in the standings, but a significant early-season gap between the Pelicans and Clippers has come on the offensive end. New Orleans has performed at an elite level (117.5 points per 100 possessions), despite playing without three starters (Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Herb Jones) in each of the past two games, while LA has tried to overcome missing Kawhi Leonard for three games and Paul George for one. The Clippers have scored 102.2 points per 100 possessions, a rate better than only that of their city rivals, the winless Lakers (96.2). Among the Clippers’ four leading scorers (George, John Wall, Marcus Morris, Leonard), none have appeared in all five games. Meanwhile, five of the Pelicans’ seven leading scorers have appeared in all five of NOLA’s contests.
NOLA.com
Return of 'Point Zion' keys Pelicans' win over Clippers
LOS ANGELES — Early in the fourth quarter, Zion Williamson caught a pass on the right side of the floor and quickly recognized that the Los Angeles Clippers were sending a double-team his way. With Clippers wing Nic Batum on his back and center Ivica Zubac shading toward him,...
Ja Morant, Jake LaRavia out for Memphis Grizzlies against the Utah Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant and Jake LaRavia against the Utah Jazz. The team announced both players are inactive due to non-Covid illnesses. They will join Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green as inactive Grizzlies players. John Konchar was listed as questionable due to shoulder...
Suns Center Deandre Ayton to Miss at Least One Week
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week with an ankle sprain, according to the team.
Yardbarker
Suns' Deandre Ayton exits in first quarter with ankle sprain
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton sprained his left ankle in the first quarter of Friday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans and was later ruled out for the rest of the contest. Ayton grabbed at the ankle after landing on the foot of New Orleans big man Jonas Valanciunas....
Zion Williamson's Finalized Injury Status For Pelicans-Clippers Game
Zion Williamson will play in Sunday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers.
