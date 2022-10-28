Jeezy’s admiration for Tupac Shakur’s music and legacy is no secret, as the Atlanta rapper has voiced his respect for the late icon on numerous occasions. The SNOFALL co-creator recently spoke on the impact Shakur had on him as a youth during his appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, crediting the “Thug Life” repper with being his favorite artist during that period of his life. “Every morning before school, I listened to all Master P, 8Ball, MJG, but my favorite was Tupac,” the Atlanta native revealed during his interview. “It still is to this day because he stood for something....

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO