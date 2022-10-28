ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sara Bareilles and Shonda Rhimes leave Twitter following Elon Musk takeover

On Thursday, the Space X and Tesla CEO became the owner of the micro-blogging site, leading to concerns that the self-described "free speech absolutist" could turn Twitter into a platform for extremist views and misinformation. Love Song singer Sara told her Twitter followers on Sunday that she will no longer use the site. Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda tweeted on Saturday: Frozen actor Josh Gad admitted he felt conflicted about the situation but is currently leaning towards keeping his account.
Elizabeth Debicki calls for The Crown critics to 'move on' after Netflix adds disclaimer

Elizabeth Debicki has called for The Crown's critics to "move on" after Netflix added a disclaimer to the latest trailer. The 32-year-old actress will take on the role of the late Princess Diana in the forthcoming fifth series of the controversial show - which tells the story of Queen Elizabeth and is inspired by real events - but she has called for people to speak about the "creative endeavour" of the programme rather than how closely it resembles real life.
‘Alert’ Promo: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Search for the Missing (VIDEO)

“I understand it’s impossible not to think the worst. But I want you to know that we will get your baby back.” Officer Nikki Batista (Dania Ramirez) isn’t lying when she says that she gets it in the first promo for Fox’s new drama, Alert. It will air during Game 3 of the World Series on October 31.
‘Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story’: Felicia Day & Tom Lenk on Surprise Cameos, Finale Twists

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story Season 1.]. After 10 weeks, the saga of Headless — the web series from Shipwrecked Comedy based on the famous Legend of Sleepy Hollow story — has finally come to an end, with some tantalizing reveals in the form of plot twists, cliffhangers, and special surprise guest stars.
Lee Ryan is a dad again

Lee Ryan has become a father for a fourth time. The 39-year-old Blue singer took to the band's TikTok account to reveal he couldn't join the group on a promotional tour for their new album, 'Heart and Soul', because he has been busy looking after his newborn daughter. Speaking in...
Tyra Banks' Halloween costume weighed 40 pounds

Tyra Banks' Halloween costume weighed 40 pounds. The 48-year-old star - who has six-year-old son York with ex-boyfriend Erik Asla - has served as host of ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars' since 2020 and explained that the black dress with a skeletal trim she wore for the spooky special on Monday (31.10.22) was the same weight as her child.
Jeezy Says Tupac’s Music Was His “Bible” During Childhood

Jeezy’s admiration for Tupac Shakur’s music and legacy is no secret, as the Atlanta rapper has voiced his respect for the late icon on numerous occasions. The SNOFALL co-creator recently spoke on the impact Shakur had on him as a youth during his appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, crediting the “Thug Life” repper with being his favorite artist during that period of his life. “Every morning before school, I listened to all Master P, 8Ball, MJG, but my favorite was Tupac,” the Atlanta native revealed during his interview. “It still is to this day because he stood for something....
ATLANTA, GA

