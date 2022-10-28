Read full article on original website
Sara Bareilles and Shonda Rhimes leave Twitter following Elon Musk takeover
On Thursday, the Space X and Tesla CEO became the owner of the micro-blogging site, leading to concerns that the self-described "free speech absolutist" could turn Twitter into a platform for extremist views and misinformation. Love Song singer Sara told her Twitter followers on Sunday that she will no longer use the site. Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda tweeted on Saturday: Frozen actor Josh Gad admitted he felt conflicted about the situation but is currently leaning towards keeping his account.
Elizabeth Debicki calls for The Crown critics to 'move on' after Netflix adds disclaimer
Elizabeth Debicki has called for The Crown's critics to "move on" after Netflix added a disclaimer to the latest trailer. The 32-year-old actress will take on the role of the late Princess Diana in the forthcoming fifth series of the controversial show - which tells the story of Queen Elizabeth and is inspired by real events - but she has called for people to speak about the "creative endeavour" of the programme rather than how closely it resembles real life.
‘Alert’ Promo: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Search for the Missing (VIDEO)
“I understand it’s impossible not to think the worst. But I want you to know that we will get your baby back.” Officer Nikki Batista (Dania Ramirez) isn’t lying when she says that she gets it in the first promo for Fox’s new drama, Alert. It will air during Game 3 of the World Series on October 31.
Ask Matt: The Controversial ‘Patient’ Ending, ‘Cabinet’ Curiosity, a ‘Rookie’s Revealing Uniform
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
‘Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story’: Felicia Day & Tom Lenk on Surprise Cameos, Finale Twists
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story Season 1.]. After 10 weeks, the saga of Headless — the web series from Shipwrecked Comedy based on the famous Legend of Sleepy Hollow story — has finally come to an end, with some tantalizing reveals in the form of plot twists, cliffhangers, and special surprise guest stars.
Netflix’s Hit Limited Series “From Scratch” Reshapes The Way Fans View Love, Life & Marriage
Netflix's newest series "From Scratch" has captured the hearts of several fans. Read more about the show and check out fans reactions inside.
Lee Ryan is a dad again
Lee Ryan has become a father for a fourth time. The 39-year-old Blue singer took to the band's TikTok account to reveal he couldn't join the group on a promotional tour for their new album, 'Heart and Soul', because he has been busy looking after his newborn daughter. Speaking in...
Tyra Banks' Halloween costume weighed 40 pounds
Tyra Banks' Halloween costume weighed 40 pounds. The 48-year-old star - who has six-year-old son York with ex-boyfriend Erik Asla - has served as host of ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars' since 2020 and explained that the black dress with a skeletal trim she wore for the spooky special on Monday (31.10.22) was the same weight as her child.
Heidi Klum reveals epic process behind giant earthworm costume for legendary Halloween party
Heidi Klum spent "a few months" making her giant earthworm Halloween costume. The 49-year-old model is known for her outrageous outfits this time of year, and she pulled out all the stops on Monday night (31.10.22) as her annual party returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jeezy Says Tupac’s Music Was His “Bible” During Childhood
Jeezy’s admiration for Tupac Shakur’s music and legacy is no secret, as the Atlanta rapper has voiced his respect for the late icon on numerous occasions. The SNOFALL co-creator recently spoke on the impact Shakur had on him as a youth during his appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, crediting the “Thug Life” repper with being his favorite artist during that period of his life. “Every morning before school, I listened to all Master P, 8Ball, MJG, but my favorite was Tupac,” the Atlanta native revealed during his interview. “It still is to this day because he stood for something....
