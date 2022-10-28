Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winter Coffee Flavors Ushering In The Holiday SpiritGreyson FTucson, AZ
Your Grocery Bill Is About To SkyrocketGreyson FTucson, AZ
Hello Kitty Cafe Open in Town for 1 Day OnlyGreyson FTucson, AZ
Iconic Tucson Restaurant is SoldGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Let Meat Sit Out For 5 Days, Hit With ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
Arizona Daily Wildcat
University of Arizona alumni rally to save canceled Homecoming parade
Participants of the Homecoming parade in a Halloween decorated car on Oct. 28. The University of Arizona Homecoming parade began in 1929 and has been an annual feature of Homecoming up until 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19. It has not been held since. On Oct. 20, UA...
SignalsAZ
Tucson’s Seneca Park Dedication is Nov 5
City of Tucson Ward 6 Council Member Steve Kozachik, Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva, and the Palo Verde Neighborhood Association (PVNA), invite you to celebrate the dedication of Seneca Park and its green stormwater infrastructure and flood control basin. What is now Seneca Park was formerly a site used for...
KOLD-TV
New route for Cyclovia Tucson Fall 2022
A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sits down for first interview since his life-changing accident. Updated: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM MST. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sat down...
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)
Tucson is a foodie paradise, and there are plenty of excellent places to enjoy a delicious breakfast. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light pastry to fuel your morning commute, you’ll find something to suit your taste at one of these top breakfast spots in Tucson.
3 Best Places To Live in Arizona on Only a Social Security Check
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. However, not all Arizona cities are affordable for those in retirement age. This is...
thisistucson.com
There's a spooky show in this front yard every Halloween — and it raises money for charity
Keith and Jenny Stewart are lucky there’s no homeowners association in their northwest side neighborhood, because their front yard is a total horror show. They have dead trees everywhere and a giant bug problem, and right next to the front door there’s a wheelbarrow full of severed heads.
Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
KOLD-TV
I-19 closed near Green Valley due to crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed parts of Interstate 19 due to a crash near Green Valley. ADOT said the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed at kilometer post 57. Injuries are unknown at this time. ADOT said there is no estimated...
azpm.org
Groundbreaking set for new housing assistance facility
An empty chair outside of a former motel on North Oracle Road that the city of Tucson purchased and transformed into bridge housing for people experiencing homelessness. August 2021. Old Pueblo Community Services is breaking ground today on their new building, the Center for Housing First. The almost $3 million...
travellemming.com
19 Best Things to Do in Tucson in 2022 (By a Local)
I’m a born-and-raised local, and in this guide, I cover the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. This list is the result of a lifetime of exploring the Old Pueblo, so look no further for the ultimate guide to this desert city!. I’ll help you discover popular Tucson...
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
azbigmedia.com
Tucson ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities that give the most goosebumps
Above: Fox Theatre in Tucson is a popular haunt for those who enjoy drama and those wishing to spot a ghost. On occasion, live performances have been interrupted when props move on their own. (Photo by Julius Schlosburg via Visit Tucson) Lifestyle | yesterday | Shane Co. The United States...
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rocket launched by SpaceX on Thursday evening, Oct. 27 is now visible across southern Arizona. SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Vandenburg Space Force Base shortly after 6 p.m. This is the eighth liftoff...
PLANetizen
Tucson Could Ban Ornamental Grass
A Tucson proposal could ban “nonfunctional” grass planting in some developments, reports Tony Davis in the Arizona Daily Star, following in the footsteps of cities like Las Vegas as the West’s water shortage continues. Councilman Kevin Dahl, who supports the legislation, defined nonfunctional grass as “any irrigated...
UArizona nursing school shooting: 20 years later
A woman recounts her experience during the University of Arizona nursing school shooting in October 2002.
KOLD-TV
Tucson’s Veterans Day Parade set to return after two-year absence
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Veterans Day Parade is coming back in the Old Pueblo!. The parade has been missing from the streets of downtown Tucson for the past two years. Last year, the parade was canceled because of construction. In 2020, it was called off because of...
Washington Examiner
Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban
Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
arizonasuntimes.com
Goldwater Institute Achieves Victory for Pima County Taxpayers in ‘Balloondoggle’ Case
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) announced Thursday that it had achieved victory in the state appellate court against Pima County on behalf of taxpayers over an issue involving World View Enterprises (WVE). “Arizona’s Constitution is crystal clear: Taxpayers shouldn’t have to shoulder the burden for corporate welfare. Yesterday’s ruling reinforces...
KOLD-TV
I-19 near Green Valley reopens after fatal crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has reopened northbound Interstate-19 after a crash near Green Valley. Arizona Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes of Interstate-19 was closed at kilometer post 57. DPS told KOLD News 13 around 5:30 a.m., they responded to a...
Comments / 0