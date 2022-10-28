Read full article on original website
Why are people so obsessed with Rishi Sunak’s height?
Britain’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak is the first British Asian to take up residence at 10 Downing Street, the country’s first Hindu leader, its youngest since 1812 and one of its wealthiest ever statesmen.At 170cm (or 5 foot 6 inches), he is also one of the UK’s shortest premiers on record, a matter of increasing obsession online, with Google searches into the matter spiking over the course of the week.For the record, this is how our new PM compares with his predecessors:Liz Truss (2022-22) – 5 foot 5¼ inchesBoris Johnson (2019-22) – 5 foot 9 inchesTheresa May (2016-19)...
‘His humility is genuine’: Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law, the billionaire who does the dishes
Narayana Murthy drives a small car, cleans his own loo and likes nothing more than to read
Voices: Yes, Rishi Sunak is a record-breaker: He’s the first PM to lose a leadership contest and be in charge a month later
Another historic day, then. Is it just me, or do there seem to be a lot of them about? Do they even count as history, if you’re kind of forgetting what they’re about, even while they happen? Can any of us be absolutely sure if, in say, six months’ time, someone asks us how Rishi Sunak became prime minister, any of us will really be able to answer?Rishi Sunak doesn’t seem to know the answer, either. He marked the occasion with an 83-second speech, staring all the while down the wrong camera, lending the occasion a kind of behind-the-scenes-of-the-latest-s***show...
Spotlight on Rishi Sunak’s family as they prepare to enter No 10
The spotlight is on the family preparing to move into No 10 as Rishi Sunak is poised to take up residence along with his wealthy wife and their two daughters. Sunak was born in Southampton in 1980 to Indian parents who had moved to the UK from east Africa. His father was a GP and his mother ran her own pharmacy. The eldest of three children, Sunak was educated at a private boarding school, Winchester College, and went on to study politics, philosophy and economics at the University of Oxford, where he was awarded a first-class degree.
Voices: Rishi Sunak has already done one thing right – getting rid of Jacob Rees-Mogg
So farewell, then, Jacob Rees-Mogg, haunted Victorian pencil and one of the most arrogant and unpleasant figures ever to sit around a British cabinet table – an extremely crowded field. He resigned from the government just before he was going to be sacked by Rishi Sunak.If Sunak does nothing else of note or merit in his career, he deserves the abiding gratitude of a nation for being rid of this absurd poseur.Perhaps Rees-Mogg couldn’t contemplate someone such as Sunak, who only went to Winchester College, disposing of an Old Etonian such as himself, but at any rate, the joke...
After just 44 days in office, Liz Truss is eligible to collect a £115,000 allowance for the rest of her life
Truss would be only the sixth prime minister to receive the lifelong allowance, which was enacted in 1991 after Margaret Thatcher's resignation.
'Simply wrong': British government slams Trevor Noah's claims of racism against Rishi Sunak
Officials from No. 10 Downing Street slammed The Daily Show host Trevor Noah for a monologue claiming British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received racist backlash in his quest to become the next prime minister. Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid claimed Noah's comments that aired Wednesday were "simply wrong" and "detached...
We beg for forgiveness from Nigerians - Aisha Buhari
Nigeria first lady Mrs Aisha Buhari say di reason why she aplogise to Nigerians na because e fit dey possible say di admnistration never do wetin pipo want completey. For one exclusive interview with BBC she say di kontri pipo bin get high expectations from her husband goment and e fit be say dem no meet all dia expectations.
Does Rishi Sunak’s £730m fortune make him too rich to be PM?
If Rishi Sunak becomes prime minister, it will be first time in history that the occupants of No 10 Downing Street will be richer than the monarch in Buckingham Palace – and at a time when millions of Britons are struggling with a cost of living crisis. Sunak and...
Britain's first Asian prime minister faces woke criticism over wealth and race
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer did not condemn comments from a party member that claimed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is "not on your side."
The Prime Minister’s billionaire father-in-law says Sunak ‘will do his best for the people of the UK’
Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law, the billionaire IT mogul, N.R. Narayana Murthy, has been dubbed ‘the Bill Gates of India’. Worth over £3.9 billion (ranking as the 654th richest person in the world), the father of Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, is the founder of Infosys, India's second-largest software giant.
New UK PM Rishi Sunak Is Rich & Wife Akshata Murty's Net Worth Is More Than Most Royals
Rishi Sunak is about the become one of the wealthiest prime ministers in the history of the United Kingdom — especially if you count his wife Akshata Murty's fortune when you add up his net worth. Sunak won the nomination to lead the U.K.'s Conservative Party on Monday, setting...
Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone
Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
Rishi Sunak tells Emmanuel Macron he wants to make Channel crossings ‘unviable’
Rishi Sunak has told Emmanuel Macron that he wants Britain and France to make Channel migrant crossings “completely unviable”. The same pledge was made by Priti Patel in August 2020 and came back to haunt the former home secretary as numbers surged to record levels.Mr Sunak has been making warm overtures to the French government since becoming prime minister, following bitter rows over the Channel that worsened when Liz Truss was asked whether Mr Macron was “friend or foe” and replied: “The jury’s out.”A Downing Street spokesperson said the French president congratulated the new prime minister on his appointment in...
Rishi Sunak reverses Truss plan to allow immigration to rise
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has signalled he wants to rein in immigration, in line with the 2019 Conservative Party manifesto commitment to get overall numbers down over the course of the following five years.Mr Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss clashed with home secretary Suella Braverman over proposals to let numbers rise in the hope of boosting economic growth, and the spat is believed to have played a part in Ms Braverman’s dismissal last week.Before her resignation, Ms Truss is thought to have been planning to liberalise work visa rules for hard-to-fill jobs like social care and fruit-picking, as part of...
Qatar’s UK ambassador says gay people ‘should not expect to kiss in public’ at World Cup
Gay people should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets during the World Cup, Qatar’s ambassador to the UK has said.Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also said that visitors during the tournament need to be “mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society” when it gets underway in November. In an interview on Times Radio, the diplomat was asked how the Qatari authorities would react if a same-sex couple, particularly two men, held hands and showed affection such as by kissing in public.Mr bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said holding hands in the streets is “totally permitted”...
The New British Prime Minister is a Privileged Multimillionaire Who Boasted of Having No Working Class Friends
The former Chancellor of the Exchequer now Prime Minister, once boasted of having all sorts of friends including aristocrats, upper class and working class friends. Well no. No working class friends, he said with his posh British accent typical of a boy who was educated in an extremely expensive only boys boarding school for the rich elites in Great Britain. The Britain of the social class system.Yep, still alive and doing well. The fee-paying school in 2022, cost $38,500 to $52,000 a year to attend.
‘Detached from reality’: Trevor Noah’s view of racist Sunak ‘backlash’ divides opinion
Authors and politicians have accused the US comedian of projecting an American cultural context on to the UK
Privileged education of Rishi Sunak's top team is revealed as it emerges majority of Cabinet went to fee-paying schools
The majority of Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet went to fee-paying schools, while nearly half studied at the prestigious Oxbridge universities, analysis shows. The new Prime Minister continues a recent trend by packing his top team with those who went to independent schools, including his three most senior colleagues: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Home Secretary Suella Braverman.
Discriminating against ethnic minority pupils’ hairstyles is now much harder
At just 15 years old, Ruby Williams found herself at centre of a legal battle that would later prove to be a turning point for how equality laws are enforced across the UK in relation to hair texture. As a student at the Urswick school in east London, Williams was...
