ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson County, TX

2 arrested for fentanyl possession after I-40 traffic stop

By David Gay
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44eSYG_0iq86h4y00

CARSON COUNTY, Texas ( KAMR/KCIT ) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a recent incident where officials allegedly seized more than 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl in Carson County.

Suspected fentanyl recovered by the Texas DPS/ provided by the Texas DPS

According to a news release from Texas DPS, a trooper stopped a 2010 Toyota Tacoma traveling east on I-40 near Conway on a traffic violation the morning of Oct. 23. During the stop, the trooper allegedly discovered five plastic-wrapped bundles of fentanyl powder and four plastic-wrapped bags of fentanyl pills.

Man sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison for “Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine”

The driver and passenger of the vehicle, both identified as California residents, were arrested and charged with “felony possession of a controlled substance” and were booked into the Randall County Jail. Officials said in the release that the drugs were reportedly being transported from Los Angeles to Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Killed In NW Amarillo

A 19-year-old Amarillo man was killed over the weekend. Police were sent to a home in the 1900 block of Northwest 18th Street about multiple gunshot victims, and once there they found 2 males inside and a female in the backyard. Police say one of the men and the woman...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

APD investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating a fatal crash. On Sunday at 4:19 p.m., officers were sent to I-27 and Washington on a car vs. motorcycle traffic crash. Police say the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Washington and a SUV was traveling...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 and Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A crash has occurred at I-40 and Bell involving a motorcycle. NewsChannel10 crews were on the scene and say it involved a car and a motorcycle. An officer on the scene said two males were transported to an area hospital. No additional information has been released...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man indicted on counts of ‘Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted on three counts of “Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” according to court documents filed on Thursday in the Amarillo Division of the Northern District of Texas. The documents alleged that Timothy Marrugo, identified as Timethy Marrugo in court documents, “knowingly and intentionally distribute […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Gas Station Shooting

Amarillo police are on the hunt for a suspect involved in a Friday afternoon shooting. Police were called to a home on Northwest 19th street about a man who had been shot at the gas station at Northeast 24th and Dumas Drive. It’s reported that the man had been pumping...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Amarillo Murder Count for 2022 Continues to Rise

Another weekend another murder. Or, I should say another day another murder in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department received a call on Saturday, October 29th, at 10:28 pm. Officers arrived at a house on the 1900 Block of NW 18th and found multiple gunshot victims. Two males were found inside the home, and according to an APD press release a female victim was found in the backyard. One man and the woman were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lawrence Hart, a 19-year-old male was deceased.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Body found after train collision in Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a train crash that resulted in one death. It was found near North 24th street in Canyon. According to the Sherriff’s Department. deputies were called to the scene around 9:50 p.m. Monday night on a call of a person being hit by the train. […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted in federal court after FBI-involved arrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents from Amarillo Federal Court filed on Thursday, an Amarillo man has been indicted in the wake of a September arrest after allegedly publishing threats to law enforcement and multiple racial and ethnic groups on social media. 40-year-old Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III was indicted on seven total counts, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Standoff Between SWAT and Randall County Residents

Aaaaand yet another standoff between Amarillo Law Enforcement and some lovely Amarillo residents. On Tuesday, October 25th Randall County deputies visited the 4600 block of Buffalo Trail serving an arrest warrant for James Glenn off of charges for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies approached the house to serve said warrant, Glenn was spotted with a woman who would later be identified as Kristen Clement. Before any arrests could be made Glenn and Clement decided the best course of action would be to barricade themselves inside their property.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Police Drug Bust

Amarillo police have a man under arrest for drug charges of having Fentanyl, Meth, Methadone, and black tar heroin in his apartment. Aaron Bret Young is under arrest for Three counts of manufacture, and the delivery of a controlled substance. Police carried out a search warrant on Friday, October 21at...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Deadly Semi Crash Off I-40 Takes 2 Lives

On the morning of October 21st, a deadly crash took place in Oldham County, west of Vega near I-40, sadly resulting in two deaths. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:15 A.M. a 2021 Volvo truck tractor was traveling west off a frontage road off I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt was parked on this same road, with a truck-tractor-semi-trailer attached to it. The Peterbilt’s operator, a 42-year-old Amarillo resident, Scottie Dun was outside of his vehicle, attaching the semi-trailer to the tow truck. The operator of the Volvo, Shivinder Singh, a resident of Livermore, California had drifted onto the shoulder of the road for unknown reasons, striking Dun and the attached semi-truck before continuing west and flipping onto its side into a north ditch. By the time Oldham County Justice of the Peace, Kristy O’Malley, and other emergency responders arrived on the scene, it was too late. Both Scottie Dun and Shivinder Singh, were pronounced dead on the scene.
OLDHAM COUNTY, TX
KDAF

KDAF

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy