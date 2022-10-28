2 arrested for fentanyl possession after I-40 traffic stop

CARSON COUNTY, Texas ( KAMR/KCIT ) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a recent incident where officials allegedly seized more than 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl in Carson County.

Suspected fentanyl recovered by the Texas DPS/ provided by the Texas DPS

According to a news release from Texas DPS, a trooper stopped a 2010 Toyota Tacoma traveling east on I-40 near Conway on a traffic violation the morning of Oct. 23. During the stop, the trooper allegedly discovered five plastic-wrapped bundles of fentanyl powder and four plastic-wrapped bags of fentanyl pills.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle, both identified as California residents, were arrested and charged with “felony possession of a controlled substance” and were booked into the Randall County Jail. Officials said in the release that the drugs were reportedly being transported from Los Angeles to Oklahoma City.

